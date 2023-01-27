ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippi, WV

WVNews

Philip Barbour dominates late stages to beat Lincoln

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Out of a 32-all tie with less than a minute to go in the third quarter, the Philip Barbour Colts closed on a 22-7 run, defeating the Lincoln Cougars, 54-39, on Monday night. “We switched to a diamond-and-one on (Ashlyn) Riley. That seemed to...
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

Bees swarm Bearcats early to win 10th straight, 83-26

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Suffocating full-court defense set the tone for the East Fairmont Bees from the opening tip, holding the Grafton Bearcats to just six field goals and 26 total points as the Bees coasted to the 83-26 win at Scotty Hamilton Gymnasium Monday night. “Defense created...
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Lady Knights split with Liberty, Brooke

KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights’ girls’ basketball team traveled to Clarksburg and toppled the Liberty Mountaineers on Friday before returning home on Saturday and falling to the Brooke Bruins. The weekend’s results pushed the Lady Knights to a 6-12 record.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

RCB runs streak to 4 with win over Sissonville

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd’s Avery Childers and her teammates often scored on a layup off of an assist into the post. Twelve times, Childers secured a rebound. One of her 12 rebounds helped bring an end to a late Sissonville comeback.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Mountaineers starting to find their stride again

It hasn’t happened as quickly as some would have liked, and there have been some bumps in the road, but after a string of five straight losses to open Big 12 play, West Virginia University’s men’s basketball team has put the train back on the track with three wins in its last four games.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Injury status, fouls and free throw performance loom as critical in WVU trip to TCU

There's life in WVU's men's basketball program yet. Left but all for dead by many observers after a disappointing home loss to Texas, the Mountaineers have rallied for two consecutive wins and are back in position to vie for an NCAA bid as they travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to face TCU in the first of its return games in the Big 12's double-round robin schedule.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Holmes-Hackerd takes WVU honors in busy athletics week

After posting a career-high floor score for the second consecutive week, senior Emily Holmes-Hackerd of the West Virginia University gymnastics team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week. It was the second consecutive week that the Ipswich, Massachusetts, native has recorded a 9.925 on floor, as she became...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia finishes job against No. 15 Auburn, 80-77

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If West Virginia ever finds the killer instinct that allows great teams to assert their greatness game after game, this WVU basketball team may just be building toward a huge finish on the 2022-23 season. You remember, the season began so well — a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Stevenson heats back up, lifts WVU to win over Auburn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Erik Stevenson had been mired in a mighty slump the past few weeks, but he broke out in a big way Saturday afternoon, leading his Mountaineers to an 80-77 victory over No. 15 Auburn at the WVU Coliseum in a SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup. The senior...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

The Donut Spot opening in Buckhannon (West Virginia) set for Friday

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — A classic spot for fresh pastries will be open later this week in downtown Buckhannon. Dave Allen, Par Mar’s community relations director, confirmed plans for a Friday opening of the former Donut Shop location at 51 North Locust St. The new restaurant will be called The Donut Spot.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Juanita Jo DeBerry

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Juanita Jo DeBerry, 66, of Meadowbrook, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. She was born October 1, 1956, in Clarksburg to the late Offie Ruck Heater and Nellie Blanche Bunnell.
MEADOWBROOK, WV
WVNews

William 'Bill'' Carl Rogers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — William “Bill” Carl Rogers, 84, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born on December 27, 1938 in Clarksburg, WV, son of the late Dempsey Deforest and Garnet Marie Hyde Rogers.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

William White

KINGWOOD — William C. “Bill” White, 95, of Kingwood, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. He was affectionately known as “Pap” to his dear family. William was born Dec. 17, 1927, a son of the late William and Elizabeth B. White.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

'Show me the money:' Justice talks tax plan in Bridgeport, West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice hosted his latest “town hall” event Monday at the Bridgeport Conference Center. Justice, who was accompanied by state Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy and his English bulldog Babydog, spoke about his plan to cut personal income taxes in half over three years and took questions from audience members.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

