WVNews
Philip Barbour dominates late stages to beat Lincoln
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Out of a 32-all tie with less than a minute to go in the third quarter, the Philip Barbour Colts closed on a 22-7 run, defeating the Lincoln Cougars, 54-39, on Monday night. “We switched to a diamond-and-one on (Ashlyn) Riley. That seemed to...
WVNews
Bees swarm Bearcats early to win 10th straight, 83-26
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Suffocating full-court defense set the tone for the East Fairmont Bees from the opening tip, holding the Grafton Bearcats to just six field goals and 26 total points as the Bees coasted to the 83-26 win at Scotty Hamilton Gymnasium Monday night. “Defense created...
WVNews
Lady Knights split with Liberty, Brooke
KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights’ girls’ basketball team traveled to Clarksburg and toppled the Liberty Mountaineers on Friday before returning home on Saturday and falling to the Brooke Bruins. The weekend’s results pushed the Lady Knights to a 6-12 record.
WVNews
RCB runs streak to 4 with win over Sissonville
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd’s Avery Childers and her teammates often scored on a layup off of an assist into the post. Twelve times, Childers secured a rebound. One of her 12 rebounds helped bring an end to a late Sissonville comeback.
WVNews
Mountaineers starting to find their stride again
It hasn’t happened as quickly as some would have liked, and there have been some bumps in the road, but after a string of five straight losses to open Big 12 play, West Virginia University’s men’s basketball team has put the train back on the track with three wins in its last four games.
WVNews
Injury status, fouls and free throw performance loom as critical in WVU trip to TCU
There's life in WVU's men's basketball program yet. Left but all for dead by many observers after a disappointing home loss to Texas, the Mountaineers have rallied for two consecutive wins and are back in position to vie for an NCAA bid as they travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to face TCU in the first of its return games in the Big 12's double-round robin schedule.
WVNews
Holmes-Hackerd takes WVU honors in busy athletics week
After posting a career-high floor score for the second consecutive week, senior Emily Holmes-Hackerd of the West Virginia University gymnastics team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week. It was the second consecutive week that the Ipswich, Massachusetts, native has recorded a 9.925 on floor, as she became...
WVNews
West Virginia finishes job against No. 15 Auburn, 80-77
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If West Virginia ever finds the killer instinct that allows great teams to assert their greatness game after game, this WVU basketball team may just be building toward a huge finish on the 2022-23 season. You remember, the season began so well — a...
WVNews
Stevenson heats back up, lifts WVU to win over Auburn
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Erik Stevenson had been mired in a mighty slump the past few weeks, but he broke out in a big way Saturday afternoon, leading his Mountaineers to an 80-77 victory over No. 15 Auburn at the WVU Coliseum in a SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup. The senior...
WVNews
USA Diving National Championships to be held in Morgantown, West Virginia this May
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — USA Diving has announced that the 2023 USA Diving National Championships will be held at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown. The competition will be held May 17-24 and will also serve as USA Diving’s trials for the 2023 World Aquatics Championships and the 2023 Pan American Games.
WVNews
The Donut Spot opening in Buckhannon (West Virginia) set for Friday
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — A classic spot for fresh pastries will be open later this week in downtown Buckhannon. Dave Allen, Par Mar’s community relations director, confirmed plans for a Friday opening of the former Donut Shop location at 51 North Locust St. The new restaurant will be called The Donut Spot.
WVNews
Juanita Jo DeBerry
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Juanita Jo DeBerry, 66, of Meadowbrook, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. She was born October 1, 1956, in Clarksburg to the late Offie Ruck Heater and Nellie Blanche Bunnell.
WVNews
Notre Dame High School, St. Mary's Elementary begin Catholic Schools Week celebrations in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Through Friday, Notre Dame High School and St. Mary’s Elementary are celebrating National Catholic Schools Week. The week is a celebration and show of thankfulness for Catholic education.
WVNews
William 'Bill'' Carl Rogers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — William “Bill” Carl Rogers, 84, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born on December 27, 1938 in Clarksburg, WV, son of the late Dempsey Deforest and Garnet Marie Hyde Rogers.
WVNews
William White
KINGWOOD — William C. “Bill” White, 95, of Kingwood, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. He was affectionately known as “Pap” to his dear family. William was born Dec. 17, 1927, a son of the late William and Elizabeth B. White.
WVNews
Fairmont State University art professor set to put finishing touches on Matewan mural
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nearly one year after being chosen to illustrate a mural for the WV Coal Mine Wars Museum in Matewan in Mingo County, Fairmont State University arts professor Joel Dugan is putting the finishing touches on the piece of art, which is set to be installed in the museum later this year.
WVNews
Notre Dame High School and Saint Mary's Elementary celebrate Catholic Schools Week
Notre Dame High School and Saint Mary's Elementary in Clarksburg are celebrating National Catholic Schools Week this week. Starting with Get Your Plaid to Church day on Sunday, students celebrated 'Merica Monday with patriotic outfits while also starting school with a living Rosary.
WVNews
'Show me the money:' Justice talks tax plan in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice hosted his latest “town hall” event Monday at the Bridgeport Conference Center. Justice, who was accompanied by state Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy and his English bulldog Babydog, spoke about his plan to cut personal income taxes in half over three years and took questions from audience members.
WVNews
Bridgeport, West Virginia, business manager admits to lying about testing public water
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The co-owner and manager of a business in Bridgeport has admitted to violating the Safe Drinking Water Act and the Clean Water Act, according to the office of U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld. According to court documents, Tenley Megan Miller, 42, of Bridgeport, was the...
