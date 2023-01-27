Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline
A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bullish Signal: Whales Go On $1.4B Buying Spree
On-chain data shows Bitcoin whales have accumulated $1.4 billion in the asset during the last two weeks, a sign that could be bullish for the coin. Bitcoin Whales Added 70,000 BTC To Their Holdings In Two Weeks. As pointed out by an analyst on Twitter, BTC whales have been showing...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Trader Says One Ethereum Rival Could Erupt by 100%, Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Altcoins
A popular crypto trader says Ethereum (ETH) rival Fantom (FTM) could double in price while updating his outlooks on Bitcoin (BTC) and two altcoins. Pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 189,900 Twitter followers that Fantom is finding bullish support at a key price level of around $0.44 and could soon shoot up by 100%.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Resumes Uptrend as The Bulls Aim The Key $25K Barrier
Bitcoin price started another increase above the $23,000 resistance. BTC is rising and the bulls might aim a test of the $25,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin is gaining pace above the $23,500 resistance zone. The price is trading above $23,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a break...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2023 Bitcoin Burst Updates Forecast on BTC and Ethereum
An analyst who correctly called this year’s crypto turnaround and bought Bitcoin and Ethereum in November says his bullish stance on the market will change if BTC falls below a key support level. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 46,800 YouTube subscribers that he while Bitcoin’s rally from 2022’s low...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed Bitcoin’s 2018 Bottom Warns Binance Coin and One Ethereum Rival Primed for Pullbacks
A popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader is expressing near-term bearish sentiment for Binance Coin (BNB) and one Ethereum (ETH) competitor. Starting with Binance Coin, the pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 219,100 Twitter followers that the fifth-largest crypto asset by market cap could plummet by about 12% from current levels.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Hints At Potential Correction, Buy The Dip?
Bitcoin price started another downside correction below $23,250. BTC remains at a risk of more downsides before the bulls appear near $22,200 or $22,000. Bitcoin started a downside correction and traded below the $23,500 zone. The price is trading below $23,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC] miner to face class action lawsuit… Details inside
Argo Blockchain is facing a class action lawsuit filed by its investors. The lawsuit accuses the firm of misleading investors and misrepresenting facts. Bitcoin [BTC] miner Argo Blockchain will be the subject of a class action lawsuit filed by its investors. The London-based mining firm has been accused of misleading its investors during its initial public offering (IPO) in 2021.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed 2023 Bitcoin Rally Says Real BTC Move Is Yet To Come – Here Are His Targets
The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this month says BTC still has more upside potential despite the king crypto’s nearly 38% year-to-date surge. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 456,500 Twitter followers that near the end of this month, BTC could see an influx of fresh capital from high timeframe (HTF) investors.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Move Over $317,000,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Polygon – Here’s Where It’s Headed
Deep-pocketed crypto investors are suddenly moving hundreds of million worth of crypto assets, including the top two leading digital assets by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). New data from the whale-watching platform Whale Alert finds that crypto whales have moved $317 million worth of BTC, ETH, Polygon (MATIC),...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Won’t Go Down Quietly: Key Supports To Watch
Ethereum started another downside correction below $1,600 against the US Dollar. ETH is trading above $1,550, but it might face resistance near $1,600. Ethereum is correcting gains from the $1,650 and $1,660 levels. The price is now trading below $1,620 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Breakout Imminent? Analyst Says Key Price Point Will Be Pivotal, Tracks Path Ahead for Litecoin and Three Ethereum-Based Altcoins
A widely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) could continue its uptrend as he keeps a close eye on Litecoin (LTC) and three Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoins. Pseudonymous trader Rekt Capital tells his 334,000 Twitter followers that he expects BTC to continue rising as long its dominance level successfully retests a key level.
NEWSBTC
This Level Could Be Crucial For Bitcoin, PoW Pricing Model Suggests
The Bitcoin difficulty per issuance, a proof-of-work (PoW) pricing model, might provide hints about the following crucial level BTC would have to clear. Bitcoin Approaches Difficulty Per Issuance Model 2.0 Level. As pointed out by an analyst on Twitter, the BTC price is almost double the cost of production now....
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Known for Calling Bitcoin and Crypto Bottoms Issues Alert to Altcoin Traders
A crypto strategist who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bottom believes we’re in for a rough few weeks after this year’s bullish start. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 219,300 Twitter followers that many altcoins have already completed their five-wave rallies. The analyst is referring to the core...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Doge Could Rally Further To $0.10
Dogecoin is gaining pace above the $0.088 resistance against the US Dollar. DOGE could rise further if there is a close above the $0.093 resistance. DOGE gained pace and traded above the $0.088 resistance against the US dollar. The price is trading above the $0.088 zone and the 100 simple...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Predicts Rallies for Polygon and Avalanche, Says Ethereum Setting Up To Outperform Bitcoin
An analyst who called the end of Bitcoin’s (BTC) bull market last year is predicting surges for blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) and smart contract protocol Avalanche (AVAX). Pseudonymous analyst Pentoshi tells his 671,300 Twitter followers that MATIC looks bullish and could be gearing up for a rally toward...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Bitcoin price retreats from $24,000 ahead of Fed rate meeting
Bitcoin (BTC-USD) withdrew from a weekend excessive of near $24,000, falling into the mid $23,000 zone as crypto buyers cautiously await this week’s US Federal Reserve rate of interest assembly. Weekend shopping for stress noticed the crypto market flip optimistic forward of Tuesday and Wednesday’s conferences of the Federal...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Holds Steady Above $23K, White House Urges Congress to 'Step Up' Crypto Regulation
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Latest Prices. Bitcoin (BTC): The largest cryptocurrency by market value was recently trading at $23,100, up 0.4% in the past 24 hours, as traders awaited next week’s Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates. BTC has rallied almost 40% since Jan. 1, on track for its best opening to a year since 2013 when it surged 51%.
