Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline

A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Bullish Signal: Whales Go On $1.4B Buying Spree

On-chain data shows Bitcoin whales have accumulated $1.4 billion in the asset during the last two weeks, a sign that could be bullish for the coin. Bitcoin Whales Added 70,000 BTC To Their Holdings In Two Weeks. As pointed out by an analyst on Twitter, BTC whales have been showing...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Resumes Uptrend as The Bulls Aim The Key $25K Barrier

Bitcoin price started another increase above the $23,000 resistance. BTC is rising and the bulls might aim a test of the $25,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin is gaining pace above the $23,500 resistance zone. The price is trading above $23,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a break...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Hints At Potential Correction, Buy The Dip?

Bitcoin price started another downside correction below $23,250. BTC remains at a risk of more downsides before the bulls appear near $22,200 or $22,000. Bitcoin started a downside correction and traded below the $23,500 zone. The price is trading below $23,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin [BTC] miner to face class action lawsuit… Details inside

Argo Blockchain is facing a class action lawsuit filed by its investors. The lawsuit accuses the firm of misleading investors and misrepresenting facts. Bitcoin [BTC] miner Argo Blockchain will be the subject of a class action lawsuit filed by its investors. The London-based mining firm has been accused of misleading its investors during its initial public offering (IPO) in 2021.
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Won’t Go Down Quietly: Key Supports To Watch

Ethereum started another downside correction below $1,600 against the US Dollar. ETH is trading above $1,550, but it might face resistance near $1,600. Ethereum is correcting gains from the $1,650 and $1,660 levels. The price is now trading below $1,620 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Breakout Imminent? Analyst Says Key Price Point Will Be Pivotal, Tracks Path Ahead for Litecoin and Three Ethereum-Based Altcoins

A widely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) could continue its uptrend as he keeps a close eye on Litecoin (LTC) and three Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoins. Pseudonymous trader Rekt Capital tells his 334,000 Twitter followers that he expects BTC to continue rising as long its dominance level successfully retests a key level.
NEWSBTC

This Level Could Be Crucial For Bitcoin, PoW Pricing Model Suggests

The Bitcoin difficulty per issuance, a proof-of-work (PoW) pricing model, might provide hints about the following crucial level BTC would have to clear. Bitcoin Approaches Difficulty Per Issuance Model 2.0 Level. As pointed out by an analyst on Twitter, the BTC price is almost double the cost of production now....
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Known for Calling Bitcoin and Crypto Bottoms Issues Alert to Altcoin Traders

A crypto strategist who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bottom believes we’re in for a rough few weeks after this year’s bullish start. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 219,300 Twitter followers that many altcoins have already completed their five-wave rallies. The analyst is referring to the core...
NEWSBTC

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Doge Could Rally Further To $0.10

Dogecoin is gaining pace above the $0.088 resistance against the US Dollar. DOGE could rise further if there is a close above the $0.093 resistance. DOGE gained pace and traded above the $0.088 resistance against the US dollar. The price is trading above the $0.088 zone and the 100 simple...
cryptonewsbtc.org

Bitcoin price retreats from $24,000 ahead of Fed rate meeting

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) withdrew from a weekend excessive of near $24,000, falling into the mid $23,000 zone as crypto buyers cautiously await this week’s US Federal Reserve rate of interest assembly. Weekend shopping for stress noticed the crypto market flip optimistic forward of Tuesday and Wednesday’s conferences of the Federal...
CoinDesk

Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Holds Steady Above $23K, White House Urges Congress to 'Step Up' Crypto Regulation

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Latest Prices. Bitcoin (BTC): The largest cryptocurrency by market value was recently trading at $23,100, up 0.4% in the past 24 hours, as traders awaited next week’s Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates. BTC has rallied almost 40% since Jan. 1, on track for its best opening to a year since 2013 when it surged 51%.
