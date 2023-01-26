Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Rob Gronkowski reveals 1 regret he would want to change in his NFL career with Patriots, Buccaneers
Rob Gronkowski may have enjoyed a successful NFL career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that doesn’t mean he has no regrets. When asked what he would have done differently in his career, the former star tight end said he would have taken care of his body better.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
Former Viking Says “Think Twice” about Kirk Cousins after His Decision to ‘Checkdown’
It’s never been smooth sailing for Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. There have been moments and seasons, but ultimately, at the end of the day, the tumultuous relationship between Cousins and the Minnesota fanbase seems to rear its ugly head. Case in point — just look at how...
Troubled former first-round pick attempting NFL comeback
A former NFL defender is stretching out his calves once again. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that ex-San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster is attempting to return to the NFL field. He will be signing with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL in an effort to show NFL teams that he is ready... The post Troubled former first-round pick attempting NFL comeback appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Here's who the Bucs have talked to in search of new offensive coordinator
TAMPA, Fla. — The 2023 NFL Season is still in the midst of playoff games, but the offseason has already begun for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since their defeat against Dallas on Jan. 16. Fans should expect plenty of announcements from February through August surrounding Tampa Bay's decision with...
sportszion.com
Mike Tyson wants Tom Brady to remain with Buccaneers as QB sets to be unrestricted free agent in March
This weekend, Tampa Bay is home to two GOATs – Mike Tyson and Tom Brady. The former heavyweight boxing champion is in town to promote his line of “Tyson 2.0” products. Tyson, 56, is a living testament to the power of focus and determination. He explained how...
