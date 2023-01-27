Read full article on original website
Lady Knights garner top seed in girls district draw
DAYTON — Girls sectional and district draws were held Sunday throughout the state of Ohio with local squads included in finding out their tournament paths. With seeding determined by the new Martin RPI system, the seeds were pre-determined by record, strength of schedule, opponents winning percentage and opponents’ opponents winning percentage.
2023 Eastern Ohio Wrestling League tournament results
The Eastern Ohio Wrestling League championships took place this weekend at Austintown Fitch High School.
Notre Dame Looking To Get Back Into Successful Ohio Recruiting
The Notre Dame staff must close on several talented Ohio recruits in the 2024 recruiting class
High school football: Ben Davis set to become first Indiana school to face national powerhouse IMG Academy in 2023
Ben Davis (Indianapolis) will make a bit of history during the 2023 high school football season by becoming the first Indiana team to host a school from Florida. The Giants will welcome national powerhouse IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) to the Hoosier State for a Sept. 8 contest. Ben Davis finished...
School closings and delays for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky for Jan. 31, 2023
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — To see school closings and delays, click here.
Winning Powerball lottery numbers with $572 million jackpot for January 28, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $572 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $200,000 prize: 2 winners. $50,000 prize: 2 winners. $400 prize: 22 winners.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
‘Underground Railroad in Ohio’ author Kathy Schulz returns for signings
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Author Kathy Schulz – a New Mexico author who was raised on a Northeast Ohio farm – has several speak-and-sign events scheduled for her new book, “The Underground Railroad in Ohio.”. Her book covers lesser-known facts and stories about the famed path to...
Ohio medical marijuana dispensaries build businesses while preparing for full legalization
Andrew Rayburn truly began believing in medical cannabis in 2015, when an attorney friend was in hospice following a long fight with multiple myeloma. The cancer had erased much of the friend’s appetite, and led to many sleepless nights. That all changed when he tried marijuana for the first time in his life.
Case against Cynthia Scanland dismissed by the State of Ohio
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The case against the former Allen County Children Services director will be dismissed if she follows the terms of an agreement. Cynthia Scanland was scheduled to have her trial begin on February 6th. She was facing the charges of three counts of tampering with records, and one count of obstructing official business and dereliction of duty. But the State of Ohio has agreed to dismiss the case if she agrees not to work for any Ohio Children Services offices or for a Job and Family Services that have child protection responsibilities. She is also not allowed to teach in the area of Ohio Child Protective Services. If she is able to follow these stipulations for 10 years, her case will be sealed. If not, the charges will be re-filed against her.
Nazi Homeschool Network Under Investigation by Ohio’s Department of Education
The Department of Education in Ohio is investigating the openly antisemitic and racist Nazi homeschooling group with thousands of members being operated by a couple from Upper Sandusky, Ohio, an official at the department told VICE News. On Sunday, VICE News and the Huffington Post reported that Logan and Katja...
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
Are you looking for some scrumptious baked goods in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with Resch's Bakery, which has been around for over a century and is considered one of the finest bakeries in the area. They're known for their fantastic donuts. You can't go wrong with a classic glazed donut. Customers also enjoy the bow tie donuts, apple fritters, and French crullers. The bakery also makes delicious cakes for special occasions from scratch, pies, cream horns, and Danish pastries. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, the bakery has great bread, including pretzels, bagels, garlic breadsticks, and more.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Ohio history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Ohio using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
Ohio fishing license
Fishing is a popular pastime in Ohio, and with so many bodies of water to choose from, it's easy to see why. However, before you can cast your line, it's important to make sure that you have a valid fishing license.
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in southwestern Ohio, you should check out this place. Popular options include their flavorful jerk chicken, jerk salmon, oxtails, and stewed chicken. Gee's offers a wide selection of sides. Patrons especially enjoy the cornbread (which is a great sweet complement to the spicy meats), steamed cabbage, and mac and cheese. Other sides on their menu are baked beans, coleslaw, festivals (deep-fried bread), fried okra, fried plantains, fries, green beans, greens, onion rings, pasta salad, potato salad, potato wedges, rice and peas, seasoned rice, and yams. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler and sweet potato pie.
Coyotes are more active in Ohio this season: How to keep your pets safe
Coyote mating season is upon us, meaning that sightings are likely to go up across the state of Ohio in the coming months.
Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. Presidents
Today, the Golden Lamb is Ohio’s longest continually operating hotel and restaurant business. Its legacy runs deep. The rich heritage of the Hotel is displayed throughout the building, especially in the fourth-floor museum rooms.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
