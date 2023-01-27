ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Kentucky and Louisville officials react to release of Tyre Nichols video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Memphis police on Friday released video showing five police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop earlier this month. Those officers have been fired and are now facing murder charges. Thousands gathered Friday night across the country to reflect and call for change after Nichols...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Rain moves in overnight, through part of Sunday

Temperatures today will be very hard to beat. Highs in the mid to upper 50s with more sunshine this afternoon, and in late January? We'll take that!. Clouds will build back in as we head into late this afternoon and even more heading into the evening. This will lead to more rain as we go into overnight tonight and through part of Sunday.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Timing Out Weekend Showers

Light rain has already started to fall in parts of our area Saturday night. There is another batch of rain approaching from the west and more to come overnight. Through the evening this light rain will spread across our communities from southwest toward northeast. This first round of rain will be on the lighter side, and thunderstorms will be unlikely.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Watching Monday night into Tuesday for Wintry Mix

Rain today continues to push its way on off to our East, especially the widespread aspect of it. However, what we are left with through the first half of the day today is a misty/drizzle-like sky. This rain of coure won't be heavy, but you may need the umbrella and windshield wipers through the morning hours.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy