ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Wanted hockey player arrested at First Arena

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A former professional hockey player has been arrested in Elmira on a felony rape charge and is now in the Chemung County Jail. He must now decide if he wants to fight being taken back to Utah to fight that charge. 18 News confirmed with officials from the Elmira Police Department […]
ELMIRA, NY
Binghamton University Pipe Dream

A ranking of Binghamton’s spiedies

A simple meal of marinated meat cut into cubes and placed into a long bread roll is Binghamton's most prized possession in the food world. Rochester has the Garbage Plate, Montreal has poutine and Binghamton has our iconic and beloved chicken spiedie. A culinary staple throughout Binghamton University’s surrounding community, there are no shortage of options for someone looking to indulge in a spiedie. Yet, with such a wide array of offerings, one must ponder where the best spiedie in Binghamton can be found. To uncover the answer to this mystery, we visited five local spiedie spots to see which one is best.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Company news: John A. Papazoglou hired by Syracuse University

Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud announced the appointment of John A. Papazoglou to the position of chief operations officer. In this role, Papazoglou will be responsible for multiple on- and off-campus operations, including dining, housing, hospitality and food services. Papazoglou comes to Syracuse from Pennsylvania State University and will begin his tenure Feb. 1.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Family of CNY student who died sparks change; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 30)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 30; Low: 20. Another cold day; some snow. See the 5-day forecast. A big chill in Skaneateles: The Skaneateles Polar Bear Club brought back its Polar Plunge on Saturday at Clift Park after a two-year hiatus. Over 145 people plunged into the chilly waters of Skaneateles Lake, representing nonprofit groups, school teams and local businesses. Many wore matching costumes. One group ran into the lake wearing toilet plungers as hats. Plunge participant fees benefit the Skaneateles Fire Department, Skaneateles Education Foundation and Skaneateles Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Services. See more photos. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Burglary investigation at Cornell dorm

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police are investigating after reports of a burglary at a Cornell dorm. Officers say the suspect entered through an unlocked front door in the 100 block of Highland Place around four o’clock Saturday morning, demanding cash from the two residents. A description of the...
ITHACA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Luke Bryan to kick off 2023 tour dates in Upstate New York

One of the biggest names in country music is returning to Upstate New York. Luke Bryan will perform at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse on Thursday, June 15 as part of his 2023 “Country on Tour” dates. Special guests Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Alana Springsteen and DJ Rock will open the show at 7 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Details emerge in Armory Square arrest that hospitalized woman. Chief refuses to answer questions

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department released more information Monday about an Armory Square arrest that left a woman hospitalized with a head injury. Police Chief Joseph Cecile refused to answer questions about the arrest at a news conference Monday. The police showed parts of videos from six officers’ body camera footage and discussed the arrest, but would not take questions.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Two Syracuse district councilors say they can get behind Mayor Walsh's State of the City proposals

At least two Syracuse Common Councilors seem to be on board with the priorities Mayor Ben Walsh laid out at his state of the city address this week. Jennifer Schultz’s first district covers the north central part of the city including Sedgwick, Washington Square, and Lincoln Park. As the council’s transportation committee chair, she says she’s excited to see traffic safety on the mayor’s agenda. He wants the city to join what’s called the Vision Zero strategy to address rising fatalities and injuries among motorists and pedestrians. Schultz says action is long overdue.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Cases of sextortion on the rise in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police have learned that teens are being targeted in the East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville Manlius school districts as sextortion cases are on the rise in Onondaga County. A teen could easily feel there is no way out once a predator gains access to their Snapchat account and retrieves photos, […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Central New York, seeks drivers

Hot dog! The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is back in Central New York. The Wienermobile was spotted outside The Retreat in Liverpool on Friday evening, ahead of several appearances in the Syracuse area this weekend. The famed hot dog-shaped vehicle will be at B’ville Big Chill in Baldwinsville on Saturday from 12-2 p.m., according to the Wienermobile website, and then at Walmart in East Syracuse (6438 Basil Rowe) on Sunday from 11-5 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Woman hospitalized after Syracuse police’s ‘use of force’ while arresting her in Armory Square, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was hospitalized this weekend after Syracuse police officers used force while arresting her in Armory Square, police said. At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Nick’s Tomato Pie at 109 Walton Street in Armory Square for a larceny and disturbance call, according to a news release from Syracuse Police Department Sunday afternoon.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy