TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
Syracuse AD reveals new football opponent for 2024, says future schedules full of ‘opportunity’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football now has its opponents set through the 2026 season after athletic director John Wildhack told syracuse.com the 2024 nonconference slate has been finalized. The Orange will face Ohio, Army, Holy Cross and Connecticut in 2024.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Wing who wants to hear from SU is 5 stars, in top 15
In new national rankings from one of the primary recruiting services, a sophomore wing who has said that he would like to hear from Syracuse basketball has attained five stars and jumped into the top 15 across the country in his class. In late November of last year, 2025 shooting...
Benny Williams is not in JMA Wireless Dome for Syracuse’s basketball game vs. Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Sophomore forward Benny Williams is not in the JMA Wireless Dome Monday night and will not be here when Syracuse plays Virginia at 7 p.m. It’s unclear why Williams is not at the game. Williams has played in every SU game but one thus far this...
Jim Boeheim Was a Condescending Jerk to a Reporter Asking a Relevant Question
Jim Boeheim continues to be the worst.
Wanted hockey player arrested at First Arena
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A former professional hockey player has been arrested in Elmira on a felony rape charge and is now in the Chemung County Jail. He must now decide if he wants to fight being taken back to Utah to fight that charge. 18 News confirmed with officials from the Elmira Police Department […]
Axe: For better or worse, Adam Weitsman is Syracuse’s NIL captain now
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse superbooster Adam Weitsman has shined a bright spotlight on the JMA Wireless Dome by bringing the likes of Jimmy Fallon, Tom Brady, Josh Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo and A Boogie wit’ da Hoodie to SU games. But that wasn’t enough.
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
A ranking of Binghamton’s spiedies
A simple meal of marinated meat cut into cubes and placed into a long bread roll is Binghamton's most prized possession in the food world. Rochester has the Garbage Plate, Montreal has poutine and Binghamton has our iconic and beloved chicken spiedie. A culinary staple throughout Binghamton University’s surrounding community, there are no shortage of options for someone looking to indulge in a spiedie. Yet, with such a wide array of offerings, one must ponder where the best spiedie in Binghamton can be found. To uncover the answer to this mystery, we visited five local spiedie spots to see which one is best.
Company news: John A. Papazoglou hired by Syracuse University
Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud announced the appointment of John A. Papazoglou to the position of chief operations officer. In this role, Papazoglou will be responsible for multiple on- and off-campus operations, including dining, housing, hospitality and food services. Papazoglou comes to Syracuse from Pennsylvania State University and will begin his tenure Feb. 1.
Family of CNY student who died sparks change; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 30)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 30; Low: 20. Another cold day; some snow. See the 5-day forecast. A big chill in Skaneateles: The Skaneateles Polar Bear Club brought back its Polar Plunge on Saturday at Clift Park after a two-year hiatus. Over 145 people plunged into the chilly waters of Skaneateles Lake, representing nonprofit groups, school teams and local businesses. Many wore matching costumes. One group ran into the lake wearing toilet plungers as hats. Plunge participant fees benefit the Skaneateles Fire Department, Skaneateles Education Foundation and Skaneateles Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Services. See more photos. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
‘You don’t move on’: Family of student who died by suicide sparks change in Central NY school district
Manlius, N.Y. – After one of his closest friends died in March 2022, Liam Qi sunk into a deep grief. The Fayetteville-Manlius High School junior burst into tears when he saw photos of his friend, Jay Lu. He would stay up all night. He was withdrawn and started to fall behind at school, his friends and family said.
Syracuse’s winter warriors: Meet the unsung heroes who clear the streets of America’s snowiest city
This story originally ran in the January/February 2023 issue of Central New York Magazine. The magazine is available by delivery to subscribers of syracuse.com or The Post-Standard for $25 a year. To find out more or to subscribe, visit readcnymagazine.com. In the three and a half years Anthony Cotroneo has...
whcuradio.com
Burglary investigation at Cornell dorm
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police are investigating after reports of a burglary at a Cornell dorm. Officers say the suspect entered through an unlocked front door in the 100 block of Highland Place around four o’clock Saturday morning, demanding cash from the two residents. A description of the...
newyorkupstate.com
Luke Bryan to kick off 2023 tour dates in Upstate New York
One of the biggest names in country music is returning to Upstate New York. Luke Bryan will perform at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse on Thursday, June 15 as part of his 2023 “Country on Tour” dates. Special guests Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Alana Springsteen and DJ Rock will open the show at 7 p.m.
Three Of America’s Best Fish Fries Are In New York
Fish Fry season is almost upon us and the good news is that some of the best fish fires in the country are in our own backyard. In 2022, the website Mash.com put out a list of the best fish fires in the United States and three of the restaurants are here in the Empire state.
Details emerge in Armory Square arrest that hospitalized woman. Chief refuses to answer questions
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department released more information Monday about an Armory Square arrest that left a woman hospitalized with a head injury. Police Chief Joseph Cecile refused to answer questions about the arrest at a news conference Monday. The police showed parts of videos from six officers’ body camera footage and discussed the arrest, but would not take questions.
waer.org
Two Syracuse district councilors say they can get behind Mayor Walsh's State of the City proposals
At least two Syracuse Common Councilors seem to be on board with the priorities Mayor Ben Walsh laid out at his state of the city address this week. Jennifer Schultz’s first district covers the north central part of the city including Sedgwick, Washington Square, and Lincoln Park. As the council’s transportation committee chair, she says she’s excited to see traffic safety on the mayor’s agenda. He wants the city to join what’s called the Vision Zero strategy to address rising fatalities and injuries among motorists and pedestrians. Schultz says action is long overdue.
Cases of sextortion on the rise in Onondaga County
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police have learned that teens are being targeted in the East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville Manlius school districts as sextortion cases are on the rise in Onondaga County. A teen could easily feel there is no way out once a predator gains access to their Snapchat account and retrieves photos, […]
Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Central New York, seeks drivers
Hot dog! The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is back in Central New York. The Wienermobile was spotted outside The Retreat in Liverpool on Friday evening, ahead of several appearances in the Syracuse area this weekend. The famed hot dog-shaped vehicle will be at B’ville Big Chill in Baldwinsville on Saturday from 12-2 p.m., according to the Wienermobile website, and then at Walmart in East Syracuse (6438 Basil Rowe) on Sunday from 11-5 p.m.
Woman hospitalized after Syracuse police’s ‘use of force’ while arresting her in Armory Square, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was hospitalized this weekend after Syracuse police officers used force while arresting her in Armory Square, police said. At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Nick’s Tomato Pie at 109 Walton Street in Armory Square for a larceny and disturbance call, according to a news release from Syracuse Police Department Sunday afternoon.
