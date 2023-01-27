ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann title match set for Impact No Surrender

By Josh Nason
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OE5Zw_0kSv2RgO00

Nearly two years later, Swann will get his World title rematch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HvIbO_0kSv2RgO00

Nearly two years after losing the World title, Rich Swann will finally get his rematch in an Impact ring as he will face reigning champion Josh Alexander at February's No Surrender.

Swann earned the opportunity with his victory in the six-man Golden Six Shooter elimination match on Thursday's Impact on AXS TV featuring all former Impact World champions.

Swann held the title from October 2020 through April 2021 when he lost to then-AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a winner takes all match at Rebellion.

However, he never got a rematch with Omega and was moved on to other things, failing in opportunities to earn a shot in multi-person matches along the way. He did get a title match against then-champion Moose on a November 2021 indie show, but it wasn't acknowledged on Impact TV.

Swann and Alexander have been allies in the past with Swann intimating that he wanted to challenge Alexander for the title. Alexander, Yuya Uemura and Frankie Alexander came to Swann's aid after he was jumped by Callihan and The Design after Thursday's match.

Alexander will look to extend his reign that began at last April's Rebellion.

Here's the current lineup for the Friday, February 24th Impact Plus special from Las Vegas, Nevada:

  • Impact World Champion Josh Alexander defends against Rich Swann
  • Knockouts Champion Mickie James defends against Masha Slamovich

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Sami Zayn turns on Roman Reigns as Bloodline splinters at solid WWE Royal Rumble

The 2023 Royal Rumble was far from the perfect show. It did however deliver a perfect ending even if it didn’t include The Rock. Sami Zayn finally turned on Roman Reigns in a dramatic set of events straight out of an Emmy Award-winner show and leaves The Bloodline potentially shattering from within. It was the highlight of Saturday night’s show in front of 50,00-plus at the Alamodome that saw WWE deliver the expected, but right Royal Rumble winners. But it included some potentially big misses with the stuff involving Bray Wyatt. Here are five takeaways from the Royal Rumble as we start...
sportszion.com

Randy Orton’s wife reportedly texted Nia Jax after her domination in Royal Rumble match got RKO’d

As WWE Royal Rumble is closing in, the anticipation regarding the event is mounting way higher as the 30-men Battle Royal comes with among the most talked about. Nia Jax has been long absent from the WWE ever since she got fired back on November 4th, 2021 at the age of 37. Of course, as is common practice for retired WWE stars, she has been appearing in different shows here and there. On such a similar appearance for the Wives of Wrestling podcast, the former wrestler talked about the time she got RKO’d by none other than the legend Randy Orton in a Royal Rumble Match.
wrestlinginc.com

Funeral Service For Jay Briscoe Being Streamed Live On YouTube

The wrestling world is still mourning the untimely passing of former Ring of Honor World Champion Jay Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh), with numerous tributes coming from both WWE and AEW. Today his family will say one final goodbye. For family, friends, and fans that cannot attend in person, the...
LAUREL, DE
wrestlingheadlines.com

Natalya’s WWE Royal Rumble Outfit Had Special Ties To The Hart Foundation

Natalya made her return to in-ring action by competing in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match on Saturday night. Natalya was the #11 entrant in the match that was eventually won by Rhea Ripley, earning a shot at a title of her choosing at WrestleMania 39, whether that be against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair or SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.
wrestlinginc.com

Thunder Rosa Reveals One Of Her AEW Return Goals

Thunder Rosa doesn't know when she'll be able to step back inside the ring, but when she does, she's hoping to be an improved version of herself. The former AEW Women's World Champion relinquished the gold due to injury last year. Appearing on "Steven's Wrestling Journey," Rosa revealed what area she's looking to improve in when she's able to return.
411mania.com

NJPW Changes STRONG Brand To Encompass All American NJPW Shows

NJPW has announced some big changes to their NJPW STRONG brand, with the brand set to consist of all the company’s shows in America as one of the changes. The company announced on Sunday that moving forward, all NJPW events in the US will be under the STRONG brand, and that the weekly taping format of NJPW Strong will move to a “duel model” of STRONG LIVE and STRONG On Demand.
pwponderings.com

MLW Fusion Episode 164 feat Taya Valkyrie (w/Cesar Duran) vs. Trish Adora Recap & Results

Opening Match: Sam Adonis Vs. Johnny Patch – This match was geared solely to make Sam Adonis look strong and a force to be reckoned with. Adonis, who is the younger brother of WWE’s Corey Graves, made short work of Patch. He finished off Patch with the Orange Blossom Thunder Driver to pick up the win. Result: Sam Adonis defeats Johnny Patch via pinfall.
ringsidenews.com

Kenny Omega Is Still Recovering From NJPW Match Against Will Ospreay

After returning from suspension, Kenny Omega has been unstoppable. He and The Young Bucks returned at Full Gear last year to challenge Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Championship. Following that, the two groups would engage in some of the best trios matches ever. During that time, Omega also laid out a challenge to Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship.
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Dark: Elevation Results (01/30) - ROH World Championship Match, Athena & Diamante Vs. Skye Blue & Yuka Sakazaki, Top Flight In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "AEW Dark: Elevation" on January 30, 2023, coming to you from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky!. The Ring of Honor World Championship will be on the line on the 100th episode of "Dark: Elevation", as current titleholder Claudio Castagnoli will be taking on Blake Christian. Castagnoli captured the title after he managed to defeat Chris Jericho at "Final Battle" in December. La Faccion Ingobernables member Rush looks to continue to rack up wins as he goes one-on-one with Brian Pillman Jr.. Rush's latest win came after he teamed up with LFI teammate Preston Vance to defeat Papacito Negro and Papacito Blanco on last week's edition of "Dark: Elevation".
LEXINGTON, KY
ringsidenews.com

Jeff Jarrett Says There Wasn’t Enough Money To Bring Goldberg To TNA

Goldberg was one of the biggest names in WCW. Ever since his debut, Goldberg was pushed to the moon. He went on an unprecedented undefeated streak and even won the WCW Championship. Following WCW’s demise, Goldberg went over to WWE where he quickly won the World Heavyweight Championship and was even considered one of the top guys in the company at one point. However, after spending a few years with the company, Goldberg decided to leave.
F4WOnline

F4WOnline

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest information across professional wrestling

 https://www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy