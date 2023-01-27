Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann title match set for Impact No Surrender

Nearly two years later, Swann will get his World title rematch.

Nearly two years after losing the World title, Rich Swann will finally get his rematch in an Impact ring as he will face reigning champion Josh Alexander at February's No Surrender.

Swann earned the opportunity with his victory in the six-man Golden Six Shooter elimination match on Thursday's Impact on AXS TV featuring all former Impact World champions.

Swann held the title from October 2020 through April 2021 when he lost to then-AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a winner takes all match at Rebellion.

However, he never got a rematch with Omega and was moved on to other things, failing in opportunities to earn a shot in multi-person matches along the way. He did get a title match against then-champion Moose on a November 2021 indie show, but it wasn't acknowledged on Impact TV.

Swann and Alexander have been allies in the past with Swann intimating that he wanted to challenge Alexander for the title. Alexander, Yuya Uemura and Frankie Alexander came to Swann's aid after he was jumped by Callihan and The Design after Thursday's match.

Alexander will look to extend his reign that began at last April's Rebellion.

Here's the current lineup for the Friday, February 24th Impact Plus special from Las Vegas, Nevada: