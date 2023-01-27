ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MSNBC

TN State Sen.: Police unit behind Tyre Nichols' death lacked oversight

MSNBC's Ali Velshi is joined by former NYPD Detective Marq Claxton, Tennessee State Senator London Lamar and Wendi C. Thomas, the editor and publisher of "MLK-50: Justice Through Journalism," to discuss the continuing fallout following the alleged murder of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers, as lawmakers and activists alike call for policy changes to restore trust in police.Jan. 31, 2023.
MEMPHIS, TN
MSNBC

Tyre Nichols' killing reignites calls for federal police reform

The police killing of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis, TN has sparked protests nationwide and reignited calls for police reform legislation. So... why hasn't Congress passed anything yet? MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin explains and discusses with California Rep. Maxine Waters. Jan. 29, 2023.
MEMPHIS, TN
MSNBC

Keith Ellison: Prosecutors have a real shot at justice for Tyre Nichols

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who led the prosecution of the officers involved in the murder of George Floyd, joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi and Jelani Cobb to discuss the long road ahead for prosecutors in the case against the five former Memphis officers charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols. Jan. 28, 2023.
MINNESOTA STATE
MSNBC

Sixth police officer relieved of duty in wake of Nichols' death

A Memphis police spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that a sixth police officer has been relieved of duty for involvement in the death of Tyre Nichols. NBC News' Ellison Barber reports on the ongoing investigation and how soon updates will be provided on the police department's social media. Jan. 30, 2023.
MEMPHIS, TN
theriver953.com

Virginia Authorities release statements on Tyre Nichols’ death

Virginia Authorities release statements on the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin expressed his grief and sorrow for Nichols family and asked that those exercising their first amendment rights do so peacefully. He ensured Virginians of their first amendment rights at...
VIRGINIA STATE
MSNBC

Should you share bodycam video of police beating Tyre Nichols?

The gruesome, videotaped beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police is invigorating discussions around Black mental health, desensitization and what it means to be a true ally. Nearly a decade ago, Michael Brown's death at the hands of police in Ferguson, Missouri, brought national attention to activists' demands for body cameras to be worn by officers around the country. The purpose of these videos is still an open debate.
MEMPHIS, TN
MSNBC

Tennessee Rep. Torrey Harris on Tyre Nichols: 'Memphis is going to hold the nation accountable.'

Tennessee Representative Torrey Harris speaks to Yasmin Vossoughian about the systemic issues that lead to the police killing of Tyre Nichols and the speed with which charges were filed: "Let's face it: Memphis Police Department did not move swiftly because it was the right thing to do. They moved swiftly because they know that the Memphis community is not going to play with them. And we're not."Jan. 29, 2023.
MEMPHIS, TN
MSNBC

Memphis PD deactivates Scorpion unit after police beating of Tyre Nichols

The Memphis Police Department permanently deactivated its Scorpion unit following the police killing of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. The five fired Memphis officers charged with second-degree murder were part of the special unit. American Voices’ Alicia Menendez and her panel discussed the need for police reform following the senseless death at the hands of police. Jan. 29, 2023.
CBS News

Former Memphis officer on SCORPION unit, cops charged in Nichols' death

A former veteran Memphis city police officer who knew those involved in Tyre Nichols' violent arrest spoke to CBS News about one of the five ex-officers charged in the case, and the so-called SCORPION unit those five were members of. He described the "proactive" approach of the ex-officer as someone who thought, if you didn't go after the bad guys aggressively you were not doing your job as a police officer."I never thought this would happen," the former officer told CBS News. The former officer, who recently left the department after 10 years, spoke only on the condition of anonymity due...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy