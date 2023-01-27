Read full article on original website
A sixth Memphis officer has been fired as fresh information about Tyre Nichols' fatal police beating emerges.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
As parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union address, Tyre Nichols - live, Trump condemns a "terrible" death.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis policeJoseph GodwinMemphis, TN
Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral VideoSara IrshadMemphis, TN
MSNBC
TN State Sen.: Police unit behind Tyre Nichols' death lacked oversight
MSNBC's Ali Velshi is joined by former NYPD Detective Marq Claxton, Tennessee State Senator London Lamar and Wendi C. Thomas, the editor and publisher of "MLK-50: Justice Through Journalism," to discuss the continuing fallout following the alleged murder of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers, as lawmakers and activists alike call for policy changes to restore trust in police.Jan. 31, 2023.
MSNBC
Tyre Nichols' killing reignites calls for federal police reform
The police killing of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis, TN has sparked protests nationwide and reignited calls for police reform legislation. So... why hasn't Congress passed anything yet? MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin explains and discusses with California Rep. Maxine Waters. Jan. 29, 2023.
Trump: Fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols ‘never should have happened’
Former President Trump said in a new interview that the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis, Tenn., police officers “never should have happened,” calling video of the incident “horrible.” “I thought it was terrible,” Trump told The Associated Press on Saturday. “He was in such trouble. He was just being…
CNN commentator ripped for tying DeSantis’ rejection of African Studies course to Memphis police killing
CNN commentator and former Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., was criticized for linking racism and DeSantis-endorsed public school policy to the killing of Tyre Nichols.
MSNBC
Keith Ellison: Prosecutors have a real shot at justice for Tyre Nichols
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who led the prosecution of the officers involved in the murder of George Floyd, joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi and Jelani Cobb to discuss the long road ahead for prosecutors in the case against the five former Memphis officers charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols. Jan. 28, 2023.
Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest
On Friday night, protesters shut down the I-55 bridge at the Memphis-Arkansas border in protest of the death of Tyre Nichols.
MSNBC
Rev. Al: Tyre Nichols footage 'absolutely chilling,' worse than Rodney King
Memphis officials released four videos last week of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after a traffic stop. The footage shows the 29-year-old being kicked, punched, clubbed and more without signs of fighting back. The Rev. Al Sharpton joins Morning Joe to discuss.Jan. 30, 2023.
MSNBC
Sixth police officer relieved of duty in wake of Nichols' death
A Memphis police spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that a sixth police officer has been relieved of duty for involvement in the death of Tyre Nichols. NBC News' Ellison Barber reports on the ongoing investigation and how soon updates will be provided on the police department's social media. Jan. 30, 2023.
theriver953.com
Virginia Authorities release statements on Tyre Nichols’ death
Virginia Authorities release statements on the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin expressed his grief and sorrow for Nichols family and asked that those exercising their first amendment rights do so peacefully. He ensured Virginians of their first amendment rights at...
Tyre Nichols: Al Sharpton condemns violent protesters for ‘helping the police’ after Times Square arrests
The Rev. Al Sharpton said the five Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death "disgrace our race" and called for protests to remain peaceful, arguing police want to "see violence."
Protest for Tyre Nichols to be held outside Minnesota Governor’s Mansion
Minnesota activist groups are planning to protest the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis officers at the Governor’s Mansion in St. Paul on Sunday afternoon. Official video of five officers beating Nichols during a Jan. 7. traffic stop was released Friday. Nicholas died in the hospital...
MSNBC
Should you share bodycam video of police beating Tyre Nichols?
The gruesome, videotaped beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police is invigorating discussions around Black mental health, desensitization and what it means to be a true ally. Nearly a decade ago, Michael Brown's death at the hands of police in Ferguson, Missouri, brought national attention to activists' demands for body cameras to be worn by officers around the country. The purpose of these videos is still an open debate.
Legal Analysts Call Attention to Unusual Charge Against Memphis Officers Who Fatally Beat Tyre Nichols — Kidnapping
The legal community is calling attention to an unusual set of criminal charges against the former Memphis cops accused of killing Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black FedEx worker, father, and nature photographer. Body camera footage of Nichols’s fatal beating at the hands of five Black officers was released Friday.
MSNBC
Tennessee Rep. Torrey Harris on Tyre Nichols: 'Memphis is going to hold the nation accountable.'
Tennessee Representative Torrey Harris speaks to Yasmin Vossoughian about the systemic issues that lead to the police killing of Tyre Nichols and the speed with which charges were filed: "Let's face it: Memphis Police Department did not move swiftly because it was the right thing to do. They moved swiftly because they know that the Memphis community is not going to play with them. And we're not."Jan. 29, 2023.
Memphis police chief is Durham’s former police chief: What Durham city leaders said about her impact on use of force numbers
Davis, who currently serves as Memphis' police chief, used to serve as Durham's police chief.
Lawyer of ex-officer charged in Tyre Nichols case responds to video release
The lawyer for one of the five former Memphis officers charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols reacted to the release of the bodycam footage Friday.
MSNBC
Memphis PD deactivates Scorpion unit after police beating of Tyre Nichols
The Memphis Police Department permanently deactivated its Scorpion unit following the police killing of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. The five fired Memphis officers charged with second-degree murder were part of the special unit. American Voices’ Alicia Menendez and her panel discussed the need for police reform following the senseless death at the hands of police. Jan. 29, 2023.
Former Memphis officer on SCORPION unit, cops charged in Nichols' death
A former veteran Memphis city police officer who knew those involved in Tyre Nichols' violent arrest spoke to CBS News about one of the five ex-officers charged in the case, and the so-called SCORPION unit those five were members of. He described the "proactive" approach of the ex-officer as someone who thought, if you didn't go after the bad guys aggressively you were not doing your job as a police officer."I never thought this would happen," the former officer told CBS News. The former officer, who recently left the department after 10 years, spoke only on the condition of anonymity due...
Tyre Nichols' mother says Memphis officers 'brought shame' to their families and the Black community
RowVaughn Wells, whose 29-year-old son Tyre Nichols died from injuries sustained during a police traffic stop in Memphis earlier this month, says that the officers involved have "brought shame to their own families" and "brought shame to the Black community."
newsnationnow.com
2 more law officers ‘relieved of duty’ after Tyre Nichols video release
(The Hill) – Two deputies in Shelby County, Tennessee, who responded to the scene of Tyre Nichols’ arrest have been “relieved of duty” and are under investigation, following the release of footage on Friday night of the encounter that resulted in Nichols’ death. “Having watched...
