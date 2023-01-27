ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gorham, KS

Video does not show American tanks on a train in Poland

By KARENA PHAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IHHm2_0kSv2Iz500
This image from video provided by Eddie Johnson shows a line of tanks and other military combat vehicles traveling by rail along a snowy field along Highway 40 outside of Gorham, Kansas. On Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming the video showed a train transporting American tanks and infantry fighting vehicles in Poland, after President Joe Biden announced the U.S. would send tanks to Ukraine. (Eddie Johnson via AP)

CLAIM: A video shows a train transporting American tanks and infantry fighting vehicles in Poland, after President Biden announced that the U.S. will send tanks to Ukraine.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was filmed along Highway 40 outside of Gorham, Kansas, by a local resident. U.S. officials said that it will take “many months” to deliver the Abrams tanks to Ukraine, according to AP reporting.

THE FACTS: After Biden announced on Wednesday that the U.S. will send 31 M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukrainian forces, social media users shared an unrelated video clip of military vehicles being transported by rail in Kansas, falsely suggesting it was Poland.

The video, which was captured from a moving car, shows a seemingly endless line of of tanks and other military combat vehicles traveling by rail along a snowy field. A driver’s rear view mirror is seen at the bottom of the video.

One Instagram post shared the video with text that reads: “BREAKING: Warmonger Biden said he’s sending tanks to the Ukranians today A train pulling tons of Abrams tanks and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles was spotted in Poland. We have no fight in this war. Yet BIDEN continues to push aggression.” The post on Instagram had over 90,000 likes.

The video was also shared on Twitter with similar claims that said it showed Poland.

Eddie Johnson, a local resident who filmed the video, told The Associated Press it was filmed as he was driving on Highway 40 outside of Gorham. Johnson’s video shows an intersection with the surrounding land covered in snow and the back of a stop sign, along with a green sign that reads “Hwy 40.” The intersection of 400th Ave and Hwy 40 on Google maps shows the same sign placement along with the rail line shown in the video.

Johnson said he posted the video on Twitter on Jan, 24, as “kind of a joke” and as a reply to a tweet that stated Biden was “considering” sending tanks to Ukraine. “Is that decision already made? This is Kansas today,” his tweet reads.

A Kansas Department of Transportation map shows that Union Pacific runs the rail line that passes through Gorham. A Union Pacific spokesperson told the AP in an email that they couldn’t disclose any information regarding specific shipments, but did confirm that they transport cargo freight for the U.S. military.

Johnson sent a second similar video to the AP that shows Gorham in the distance. Johnson, who said he was an oil field contractor and drives a lot for a living, posted the same video on his Twitter account, which shows a sticker with a vehicle service date and the address of a Toyota dealership in Kansas.

Dr. Gian Gentile, a senior historian at the RAND Corporation, a nonpartisan research organization, told the AP in an email the video shows Abrams tanks but it’s unclear which kind they are. “The numbers of total vehicles on the rail car suggests battalion size strength,” said Gentile, who is also a former Iraq War commander. Gentile also was able to identify several other vehicles as well, including Bradley fighting vehicles.

An Army spokesperson told the AP in an email that they were not able to verify when the video was taken or where the equipment was assigned to.

U.S. officials said that it will take “many months” to deliver the Abrams tanks to Ukraine, according to AP reporting. The U.S. decision to send the 70-ton tanks came as Germany announced it will send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and allow other countries to do the same. Germany had said the Leopards would not be sent unless the U.S. made a similar commitment.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.

Comments / 62

John Stark
2d ago

of course not, because they are Bradly fighting vehicles which are NOT tanks. Secondly the photo is either in the US or Germany where the military uses trains to move formations around for training and they have been doing a lot of training in Germany lately.

Reply(2)
15
Justin Linhart
2d ago

Well, ole Joe promised 30 tanks, and then found out we don't have 30 to spare and it will be a decade or 2 before we can make them. Let's see if he owns his mistake (impossible for a dem) or sends them leaving us or allies vulnerable.

Reply(10)
7
bubbatea
2d ago

wont see tanks for a year, they being built, ukraine will be wiped off the map by then. cancel the order, save our money

Reply(4)
2
Related
Daily Beast

Swarm of Tanks Is Just the Start of Putin’s New Nightmare

Western-built tanks are finally on the table for Ukraine—just as the country is preparing to defend against a new Russian offensive expected this year. Ukraine’s deputy chief of military intelligence, Vadym Skibitsky, said recently that Russia will probably intensify efforts to push into Ukraine in the next few months, especially territory in eastern Ukraine that Kyiv liberated late last year. Ukrainian forces, meanwhile, are aiming to stop Vladimir Putin’s troops in their tracks—and continue rolling his army back to the Russian border.
msn.com

Former Afghan MP Mursal Nabizada shot dead in Kabul

A former Afghan MP and her bodyguard have been shot dead at her home in the capital Kabul, Afghan police have said. Mursal Nabizada, 32, was one of the few female MPs who stayed in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. Her brother and a second security...
Detroit News

Navy looks into selling USS Detroit to foreign ally

Washington ― After six years on the water, the USS Detroit is likely to be taken out of active service this year, and the Navy says it's looking into selling it to a foreign ally. The Freedom-class littoral combat ship, commissioned in 2016, is a candidate for divestment in...
WISCONSIN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Predicts Attacks on Major Russian Cities

Ukrainian authorities say Russia’s biggest cities are bound to suffer attacks as a result of the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine. “Internal escalation of the war in Russia is inevitable,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president. “Cities that are pampered, lazy, that thought they lived in a different reality, such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg, will be subject to strikes,” he said, stressing that Ukraine itself has no plans to carry out such attacks. But the “logic of war” means that all of Russia will be dragged into what the Kremlin started, he said. “Various blows will be dealt to various targets. Why, by whom, and what for? That’s another question,” he said. His comments came as authorities in Moscow were spotted installing air defense systems on the rooftops of some buildings, a move interpreted by some as paranoia over possible drone strikes, and by others as nothing more than a domestic propaganda ploy.Read it at The Moscow Times
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
631K+
Post
671M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy