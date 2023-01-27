Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts Team Up for Body Swap Comedy at Amazon Studios
In a heated auction, Amazon Studios beat four other studios and streamers for a Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston body swap comedy. Palm Springs director Max Barbakow, who will write and direct, pitched the star powered comedy vehicle last week, per Deadline. The announcement comes off the heel of the...
Collider
Anne Hathaway Never Deserved the Hate
It is always both fascinating and disheartening to see which Hollywood icons become the target of backlash for little to know reason as Anne Hathaway has in recent years. While occasionally a poorly-worded comment or a disappointing new project can be enough to seemingly harm someone’s reputation, the Internet often turns its wrath on certain stars simply because they are popular. Anne Hathaway has won an Oscar (for Les Miserables), starred in many acclaimed and successful films, and had a recent comeback in independent films. It’s truly a baffling case in which she never should have gotten the hate in the first place.
Collider
'The Boogeyman' Trailer Turns Stephen King's Nightmares Into Reality
The first trailer for The Boogeyman is here, revealing director Rob Savage’s (Dashcam) take on one of Stephen King's scariest stories. Initially ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the movie recently got a theatrical release. The original short story The Boogeyman was first published in 1973 in an...
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Collider
How 'Mayfair Witches' and 'Interview with the Vampire' Could Cross Over Based on the Books
As AMC’s Mayfair Witches finds its footing a few episodes into its first season, many could be wondering how the show will tie into the other “Immortal Universe” show already finished with its premiere season, Interview with the Vampire. Both are based on novels written by Anne Rice, so there is no shortage of source material to draw on and determine where these shows may fit together. With many of the main characters from both The Vampire Chronicles collection of novels and Lives of the Mayfair Witches novels already established, AMC is primed to bring these stories together at some point in the future.
Collider
What's New on HBO Max in February 2023
There are plenty of exciting titles coming to HBO Max this February, so if you're looking for new things to watch in between new episodes of The Last of Us you're in luck. James Bond will be making his way to HBO Max with select titles available to stream including the one that started it all, Dr. No, along with other fan-favorite titles like Casino Royale, Goldeneye, and Octopussy. Several A24 titles will also be available to stream including Bo Burnham's directorial debut Eighth Grade and Daniel Scheinert and Dan Kwan's directorial debut Swiss Army Man. Academy Award Winner Sam Mendes' latest film Empire of Light will also be hitting HBO Max this February. And Gotham City's number one couple Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy will once again be returning to your TV screen with Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special.
Collider
All of the Evil Dead Movies and Series, Ranked According to Rotten Tomatoes
The Evil Dead franchise will continue this year, with the Evil Dead Rises trailer teasing hellish family reunions. With four movies and a television show ready to rank, the franchise has already been critically acclaimed. Following Sam Raimi's original iconic trilogy, a reboot premiered back in 2013. Also,Ash vs. Evil...
Collider
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in February 2023
Love is in the air with the approach of Valentine’s Day. However, while expectations would be for Netflix to flood subscribers with romantic comedies, the new batch of original movies is surprisingly well-balanced. Yes, there’s something new coming to watch with your loved one under cozy blankets. Still, for February 2023, Netflix will deliver biopics, documentaries, thrillers, comedies, and touching dramas. There’s literally something for everybody, including some new international releases. Fortunately, there’s not too much coming to the streamer in the original movie front, so we can keep catching up on the best films of 2022 and watching all those Academy Award-nominated movies we missed last year. While we start to make our bets for 2023’s Oscar results, here are the best original movies coming to Netflix in February 2023.
Collider
The 10 Best So-Bad-They're-Good Movies on Amazon Prime
There's no shortage of strange, confusing, and wonderfully messy movies out there. Streaming services allow viewers unprecedented access to films new and old, and good and bad, plus not having to pay for every movie individually is an incentive to watch ones of varying quality. And in the end, there's a strong argument to be made that you can't properly appreciate the good without sitting through some bad.
Collider
'SNL': Michael B. Jordan Derails a Men's Confidence Seminar With One Word
Men sometimes need a confidence boost. Just don't go to Andrew Dismukes for help. Described as Jimmy Neutron if he did street magic, Dismukes plays a man hosting a seminar that is meant to give men the confidence boost they need in life. That is until Michael B. Jordan comes in with a water delivery. Jordan hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Lil Baby and the episode was funny in general and played a lot on Jordan's charisma and looks.
Collider
First 'Murder Mystery 2' Trailer Shows Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston on a Parisian Adventure
The Spitzes are back! Netflix has released the official trailer for the return of Nick (Adam Sandler) and Audrey Spitz (Jennifer Aniston) in the upcoming feature, Murder Mystery 2. The married couple from New York is setting off on a brand-new adventure that will see them trek to a gorgeous locale for the wedding of their good pal and familiar face from the first feature, the Maharajah (Adeel Akhtar). But, as always, disaster strikes, with the couple receiving anything but the relaxing destination wedding they were promised.
Collider
'SNL': Michael B. Jordan's Jake From State Farm Gets a Little Too Involved in New Sketch
Jake from State Farm is, sometimes, a little too close for comfort. That is at least when he's played by Michael B. Jordan. Jordan hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Lil Baby and made one thing clear: Jake does want to just take over Mikey Day's family. When a husband and wife need to use State Farm, Jake is there to help them. But when the husband leaves to go to work, he comes home to Jake still there with his wife and kids.
Collider
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Jonathan Majors Compares Kang to He Who Remains
It's fair to say Jonathan Majors has an appropriate surname, because the actor is in the midst of a major breakthrough on the road to the A-list. The actor is headlining two blockbuster releases in the next two months, both as the antagonist. He is set to appear in Creed III with Michael B. Jordan, but first, as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
Collider
If You Like 'The Last of Us,' Watch 'Station Eleven'
The Last of Us was among the most emotionally gripping and immersive video games of all-time, and Craig Mazin’s adaptation for HBO has certainly lived up to that potential. While The Last of Us has delivered a cinematic quality in its first few installments, it’s also a grim reminder of the not-so-distant past. A future overrun by a pandemic, police brutality, an authoritarian state, social unrest, and broken families feels particularly grim, and any casual viewers expecting a zombie action series in the style of The Walking Dead may have to adjust their expectations. Those who seem to enjoy emotionally gripping, haunting shows about the future will want to make use of their HBO subscriptions and check out the incredible recent miniseries Station Eleven.
Collider
Angry Populism in ‘The Honeymooners’ Set the Blueprint for the Modern Sitcom
Hey, have you seen that show where the main character is a short-tempered, "Every Man," blue-collar worker, with a beautiful wife or supportive husband, sometimes with a not-so-bright best friend, and they come up with crazy ideas to better their lot in life, ideas which rarely work and are never brought up again? Of course, you have. It’s practically every sitcom you’ve ever watched in your entire life. Married... With Children. The Flintstones. The Simpsons. The King of Queens. And so on and so on and so on. And it all started with The Honeymooners, the classic 1950s show that defined the working class sitcom.
Collider
Michael B. Jordan on Keeping His 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Appearance Secret
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released in November 2022, and to much acclaim as well. The story of the powerful African nation in the Marvel universe was set to chart a new course for its future. The passing of Chadwick Boseman in August 2020 meant that the storyline would have to be changed given Marvel’s decision not to recast the character. While mourning the passing of King T’Challa, fans were treated to an onscreen return of his nemesis in the original film, Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan).
Collider
Where to Watch 'Shrinking' Starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford
Therapy sessions are a common narrative component for characters to unlock their traumas and progressively care for their mental health. Although the dynamic between therapist and patient has been played onscreen various times before, there is rarely an inside look at the inner sorrows and everyday lives of mental health experts. That is changing with the new series from Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, the creators of Ted Lasso. In Shrinking, Jimmy Laird (a therapist played by Jason Segel) mourns the death of his wife at the same time that he helps others to overcome equally overwhelming circumstances. While the protagonist relies on friends and co-workers (especially Paul, played by none other than Harrison Ford) to cope with the painful loss, he also tests an unconventional approach to therapy with his patients. Instead of giving objective insight to those that visit his office, Jimmy just shares with them his personal opinions and snide remarks over what he hears them say. Throughout the season, viewers will be able to analyze whether this technique is worthwhile or not, as well as see the main character experience a healing journey of his own.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Showed More of Joel and Tess’s Relationship Than the Game With Just One Line
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Last of Us.One of the hallmarks of excellent writing is expressing an idea with one line instead of ten. The age-old concept of "less is more" applies across all pen-and-paper mediums whether it's the sentiment behind a piece of dialogue or conveying the mood of a novel via its opening sentence. A single statement from The Last of Us Episode 2 left a crater on the internet, as is Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin's want.
Collider
Everything Leaving HBO Max in February 2023
Whatever your feelings might be about the Warner Bros. Discovery merger and subsequent restructuring, there's no denying the fact that HBO Max continues to be one of the best streaming services available on the market. Part of that is definitely thanks to the humongous library of hit HBO shows of the past that the service provides access to but it's also because the streamer has continued to put out high-quality content like The White Lotus, House of the Dragon, and many more. So far in 2023, HBO has had a great start to the year with the acclaimed series adaptation of The Last of Us. They'll be trying to continue that success with a host of new titles being added to the catalog come February but, as is the case with every month, there will also be some beloved movies and shows leaving the service. Hopefully not as much as last year though.
Collider
First 'One Piece' Poster Reveals Release Window for Live-Action Adaptation
The Straw Hats are set, and ready to sail as Netflix confirms that the live-action series for popular manga series One Piece will debut this year. Netflix shared the exciting news with the first poster for the series on Twitter. Although, the streamer hasn’t revealed the debut month for the series, fans should expect to set sail with Luffy and the gang soon.
Comments / 0