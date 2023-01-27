Read full article on original website
Riley Keough's Baby Girl Makes Her Public Debut Upon Their Return Home From Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Funeral
Moving forward. A few days after Lisa Marie Presley was laid to rest at the Graceland estate in Memphis, Tenn., the star's daughter, Riley Keough, was spotted at Van Nuys Airport, returning home to California with her baby girl in her arms.The Monday, January 24, outing is the first time the tot has been seen out in public, as the actress revealed at the memorial she and husband Ben Smith-Petersen had secretly welcomed their first child last year.The Daisy Jones & The Six lead, 33, stepped off the plane in a long tan coat, jeans and sunglasses, while the little...
Lisa Marie Presley coped with 'suffocating' pain in her final years
Lisa Marie Presley — who died Thursday at age 54 after suffering cardiac arrest — had a lifetime of heartache and challenges, but her final years especially. A beautiful little girl, born to icon Elvis and his wife Priscilla Presley in 1968, her image was shared around the world before she could utter a word. The golden couple split when Lisa Marie was 4 and then her father died when she was 9. She was left to grow up in his shadow — while shouldering the responsibility of his enormous legacy. She claimed she was sexually abused by her mother's boyfriend for three years starting at age 12. She used drugs as a teen, landing in a Scientology addiction treatment program by 17. While she had an association with the organization, she later cut ties with it.
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
The Tragic Death of Dino Martin, Jr., Son of Dean Martin
Dino Martin, the son of legendary crooner Dean Martin, was a multi-talented performer just like his father. But his life was cut much too short, long before his famous dad passed away.
Lisa Marie Presley Took Out 2 Life Insurance Policies Totaling $35 Million Before Death: Report
Lisa Marie Presley reportedly took out two life insurance policies, one for $25 million and another for $10 million, before she died on Thursday, January 12. Though she was millions of dollars in debt at the end of her life, her estate was flushed with cash the moment she died, it was reported. Those close to the Presley family also spilled that there may be a third $10 million policy — though it's unclear if it lapsed.According to a news publication, Lisa Marie was trying to cash in the $25 million policy to pay off her $4 million debt, owing...
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut
New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
Is It True Tom Cruise Hasn’t Seen Daughter Suri Cruise in a Decade?
Does Tom Cruise ever see his daughter Suri Cruise?. Now 16 years old, it's widely believed that Suri — the daughter of Cruise and Katie Holmes — has not been spotted publicly with her father in a decade. The A-listers' daughter's relationship with her famous father has been...
Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up
Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Emma Thompson Said Kenneth Branagh and Helena Bonham Carter’s Affair Was All ‘Blood Under the Bridge’ 18 Years After Her Divorce
Kenneth Branagh and Helena Bonham Carter continued their romance for about five years, even after he and Emma Thompson divorced.
What Loretta Lynn’s Husband Doolittle Told Her to Keep in Mind When Revealing Their Relationship Issues in Her Memoir
Loretta Lynn's husband Oliver Vanetta Lynn, Jr, known as 'Doolittle' to the singer' encouraged her to be honest about their relationship in her book.
Priscilla Presley Preps for a Fight Over Lisa Marie's Trust Which Puts Her at Odds With Granddaughter Riley Keough
Lisa Marie Presley passed away just over two weeks ago, and it looks like her family is gearing up for a fight over her estate. The legal battle that seems to be forming is going to pit grandmother Priscilla Presley against granddaughter Riley Keough, Lisa Marie’s oldest child. According to TMZ, Priscilla has already filed legal documents contesting that she and Lisa Marie’s former business manager, Barry Siegel, are no longer trustees to her daughter’s estate. Apparently, there was an amendment made to the trust, and Riley and her late brother, Benjamin Keough, are the trustees now. Priscilla believes that Lisa...
Jeremy Renner shares a new photo amid recovery from snow plowing incident
Marvel fame Jeremy Renner recently suffered a weather-related accident when he was plowing snow. For the unversed, the actor got airlifted to a hospital in Reno on January 2, 2023, in a critical but stable condition after having suffered injuries. According to the latest reports, a health update on Renner’s condition has confirmed that he has exited a surgery that he underwent after suffering from what happens to be blunt chest trauma following the accident.
Corey Feldman & Ex Drew Barrymore Reunite 25 Years After Dating: We Were So ‘Cute’
Drew Barrymore, 47, took a trip down memory lane with a fun appearance from ex-boyfriend Corey Feldman, 51! In the Wednesday, January 18 episode of her eponymous talk show, she welcomed the Goonies icon with open arms after 25 years! And looking back on their friendship, the former child stars agreed that they were certifiably “cute.” Drew also revealed that it was E.T. director Steven Spielberg who arranged their first meeting — and that she had a crush on Corey. “What happened was, I got a call one day,” Corey said as he settled in for the interview. “My grandmother says, ‘We got a call from Steven’s office, and the little girl from E.T. wants to meet you because she’s got a crush on you,'” he recalled.
Prince Harry Makes Waves With His Comments About Elvis' Graceland
The Duke of Sussex is a bit like a royal moth to the flame of controversy as of late. Whether it's the premiere of his highly talked-about docuseries with wife, Meghan Markle, "Harry & Meghan," or the fallout from Prince Harry's new memoir, "Spare," he has no problem telling it like it is and accepting any and all of the inevitable backlash that follows.
Here’s what will happen to Graceland after Lisa Marie Presley’s death
Graceland, Elvis Presley’s mansion and tourist destination, is going to the rock icon’s granddaughters following the death of his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, at age 54.
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
Riley Keough Shares the Last Photo Taken With Mother Lisa Marie Presley Before Her Death
It’s been over a week since Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died unexpectedly at the age of 54. In the days since her death, those close to the star have sent an outpouring of love and loss across social media. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Presley’s oldest daughter, actress Riley Keough, shared a photo of her and her mother taken the last time they were together. “I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama,” Keough wrote in the caption. The new photo was posted several days after Keough shared...
The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
Lisa Marie Presley lived with her first ex-husband after being married and divorced three more times
Lisa Marie Presley and Danny KeoughPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. Lisa Marie Presley was married four times. Yet, she was living with her first ex-husband at the time of her death.
Priscilla Presley Contests Suspicious Amendment To Late Daughter Lisa Marie's Trust Replacing Her As Trustee
Priscilla Presley has requested that a judge strike down a suspicious amendment to her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley's 2010. The change to the paperwork ousts both her and Lisa Marie's former business manager, Barry Siegel, as trustees, and replaces them with her children, Riley and Benjamin Keough.Priscilla is claiming that she had never been notified of the amendment and suspects the change to the trust could have been falsified, citing that her own name is misspelled in the document and that Lisa Marie's signature "appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature."AUSTIN BUTLER ADMITS IT'S 'BITTERSWEET' TO RECEIVE OSCAR...
