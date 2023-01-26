ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 of the Best Waterparks in Texas Only Minutes from Tyler, TX

There is something so fun and exciting about visiting a waterpark, no matter how old you are. The rush of sliding down slides with water splashing in your face causes a minor adrenaline rush that keeps thrill seekers coming back for more. And we all know that there are large waterparks in the bigger cities around the state of Texas but there are a couple of the best waterparks just down the road from us in Tyler, Texas.
Report Says People in Texas Can Expect to Live Shorter Lives. But Why?

A report from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, or the CDC, announced that natives of Texas can expect to live shorter lives. This just isn't one of those reports you want to hear about. After decades of seeing an increase in the average life expectancy for people all over the nation, and in Texas specifically, a new report reveals that we're going in the wrong direction.
Is the Old Wives Tale About Picking Bluebonnets in Texas True?

We are already starting to think about what we can do when spring rolls around. For some, a road trip will be on their list. As those road trippers traverse Texas, they will most likely come across a field of the state flower of Texas, the bluebonnet. For many, there has always been this tale of it being illegal to pick the flower. In short, it is not but there are some ways that enjoying our state flower could get you in trouble.
Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts Faces Backlash for Reaction to Pregnant Wife Fainting During Campaign Announcement

Presidential hopeful Rollan Roberts II is facing backlash for how he reacted to his pregnant wife's sudden collapse during his campaign announcement. On Jan. 20, Roberts was mere minutes into his campaign speech when his wife, Rebecca Lea Roberts, who was standing off to his side, began to stumble. She suddenly fell to the ground, taking an American flag down with her.
