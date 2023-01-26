Read full article on original website
Texas Claims 8 Spots In Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants In The U.S.
Well before you know it it'll be time to eat again! When it comes to eating out we're on the lookout for new places to try with new tastes and experiences. It doesn't even matter if you're a creature of habit like me, from time to time we'll seek out something new and different.
2 of the Best Waterparks in Texas Only Minutes from Tyler, TX
There is something so fun and exciting about visiting a waterpark, no matter how old you are. The rush of sliding down slides with water splashing in your face causes a minor adrenaline rush that keeps thrill seekers coming back for more. And we all know that there are large waterparks in the bigger cities around the state of Texas but there are a couple of the best waterparks just down the road from us in Tyler, Texas.
Report Says People in Texas Can Expect to Live Shorter Lives. But Why?
A report from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, or the CDC, announced that natives of Texas can expect to live shorter lives. This just isn't one of those reports you want to hear about. After decades of seeing an increase in the average life expectancy for people all over the nation, and in Texas specifically, a new report reveals that we're going in the wrong direction.
The Truth About How Many Times You Can Marry In Texas
Someone told me once and it really stuck in my brain, that you can only get married five times in Texas. I'm sure it was in the course of a conversation with someone that had been married a few times. I just thought that was the gospel, and the truth...
These are Apparently the Top 20 Worst Places to Live in Texas
Texas is a vast and wonderful state. From Dallas, TX south to San Antonio, and from East to West there are so many great places to settle down and raise a family. But like Bon Jovi said every rose has its thorn, and here are Texas' top 20 of 'em.
True or False? Driving Barefoot in Texas is Against the Law
Texas gets hot during the summer, and I know with my kids trying to round up shoes to go to the swimming pool or just someplace like granny's can be an unenviable task. But is driving barefoot in Dallas, Texas or anywhere across the Lone Star State actually against the law?
Is the Old Wives Tale About Picking Bluebonnets in Texas True?
We are already starting to think about what we can do when spring rolls around. For some, a road trip will be on their list. As those road trippers traverse Texas, they will most likely come across a field of the state flower of Texas, the bluebonnet. For many, there has always been this tale of it being illegal to pick the flower. In short, it is not but there are some ways that enjoying our state flower could get you in trouble.
Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts Faces Backlash for Reaction to Pregnant Wife Fainting During Campaign Announcement
Presidential hopeful Rollan Roberts II is facing backlash for how he reacted to his pregnant wife's sudden collapse during his campaign announcement. On Jan. 20, Roberts was mere minutes into his campaign speech when his wife, Rebecca Lea Roberts, who was standing off to his side, began to stumble. She suddenly fell to the ground, taking an American flag down with her.
