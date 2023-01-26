Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Fentanyl death leads to JSCD wanting lawmakers to change narcotics laws
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeing a constant increase in overdoses, specifically caused by fentanyl-laced drugs. One recent case against Shawn Michael Thrash led to him being charged with culpable negligence manslaughter. According to Sgt. Jake Driskell with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department,...
WDAM-TV
FCSO: Tools found inside stolen SUV in Hattiesburg
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office reported it found $10K worth of tools inside an SUV that was reported stolen. However, the owner of the SUV said the tools were not his. FCSO said it received the report of a stolen vehicle from a Forrest...
WLOX
Saucier man, 7 others, arrested in connection to retired officer found shot in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A retired law enforcement officer found shot near a Gulfport church Thursday afternoon had been reported missing from Vicksburg. And a Saucier man is among those charged in connection with the case. Now investigators in two states are trying to piece together what happened and how...
Man sues Jones County sheriff for ‘aggressive’ incident
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man has sued Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin for an alleged aggressive incident that happened on December 31, 2022. The Laurel Leader Call reported 32-year-old Monterian Dotson, of Laurel, claimed Berlin became physically aggressive with him and violated his rights during the incident. Berlin said he was at Lowe’s […]
WDAM-TV
Laurel man claims he was battered by Jones Co. sheriff in federal civil complaint
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin is accused of battering a man in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement Center in Laurel on New Year’s Day according to a federal civil lawsuit. The suit was filed by Monterian Dotson, a Laurel resident,...
WDAM-TV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: HPD seeking 2 suspects in vandalism case
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying two people wanted for vandalizing property. According to a video uploaded to HPD’s Facebook page, two people are seen who are believed to have spray-painted multiple sections of walls in the 200 block of Forrest Street on Monday, Jan. 23.
WDAM-TV
Lamar County hoping to attract volunteer firefighters through promo videos
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the United States Fire Administration, about 70 percent of registered fire departments in the country are completely volunteer. With that being the case, those departments have to be able to persuade people to come join the team. And that’s why Lamar County Fire...
Reward offered for information on killed south Mississippi horses
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A nonprofit group focused on protecting animals and wildlife is offering a reward for information that leads to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for killing three horses in George and Greene counties. Organizers of Help Asheville Bears posted the reward after seeing the WKRG story on Monday, Jan. 23. […]
Laurel woman charged after son tests positive for drugs
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said a Laurel woman was arrested after her son tested positive for drugs. Investigator’s said 21-year-old April Parker was arrested after both she and her two-year-old son tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine. Sgt. J.D. Carter said the sheriff’s department received a referral from Child Protective Services […]
WDAM-TV
Jones County fire units deal with brush fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A brush fire consumed an estimated 100 acres in Jones County Saturday, but volunteer firefighters were able to save homes in the Holly Ridge subdivision. Firefighters from Glade, M & M, Powers, Ovett and Moselle volunteer fire departments were on scene for more than four...
ourmshome.com
So, Tell Me…Who Was Wayne Lee?
Much makes Wayne Lee’s Grocery and Market unique from its radio commercials to the story behind the store. Its comical commercials on local WRBE Radio aren’t just catchy quips; they offer insight into the grocery company’s commitment to the community. In the advertisements, local radio celebrities Lindsey Whittaker and her mother Jackie Shirley portray Ethel and her friend discussing a shopping experience at the big box store down the street. The ads give a quick script about what sets Wayne Lee’s apart from big chains. The funny spoof states the friendly folks at Wayne Lee’s don’t make you check out your own groceries, and they don’t make you show a proof of purchase when you exit the building.
‘Jesus loves me’: Mississippi school mask policy changed after legal challenge
A conservative legal group said Wednesday that a Mississippi school district has agreed to retract a policy that banned political or religious slogans on face masks, in response to a lawsuit from the family of a girl who was told not to wear one with the slogan “Jesus Loves Me.”
WDAM-TV
Laurel church gives away $50,000 in free groceries
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Families in Jones County are being fed spiritually and physically, thanks to a local church. Bethlehem Community Church in Laurel is wrapping up the final day of its two-night ‘Convoy of Hope’ event. During the Convoy of Hope, any family who attends service either...
WLOX
Sawmill Restaurant officially closes; locals reflect on its heyday
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Sawmill Restaurant provided entertainment and a positive gathering space for the people of Stone County. People like store owner Ms. Sew N’ Sew’s Quilt Shop owner Deana Cooley and her family still remember the first day they stepped inside the restaurant. “We...
WDAM-TV
1 lightning strike in Petal caused damage to several homes
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -Only three weeks into 2023.. and already, the Pine Belt already has seen two, First Alert Weather days. Minimal damage was reported across the Pine Belt, but one lighting strike reportedly touched the ground. Over the past few weeks, we have seen hundreds of lightning strikes across...
mageenews.com
God is with you
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. There are times we all feel like we are in “deep waters” where we can’t touch the ground. Things get overwhelming with all aspects of our lives. You feel you can’t reach the shoreline and things can get rocky.
WDAM-TV
How consistency helped one Hattiesburg man exceed his fitness goal
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Determination, sweat, and heavy lifting are all part of Bo Kilsby’s everyday life now. “There are no shortcuts,” Kilsby said. “There’s no easy way to lose weight.”. This was the mindset after realizing his health was at stake…weighing nearly 400 pounds in...
