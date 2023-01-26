ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDAM-TV

Fentanyl death leads to JSCD wanting lawmakers to change narcotics laws

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeing a constant increase in overdoses, specifically caused by fentanyl-laced drugs. One recent case against Shawn Michael Thrash led to him being charged with culpable negligence manslaughter. According to Sgt. Jake Driskell with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department,...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

FCSO: Tools found inside stolen SUV in Hattiesburg

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office reported it found $10K worth of tools inside an SUV that was reported stolen. However, the owner of the SUV said the tools were not his. FCSO said it received the report of a stolen vehicle from a Forrest...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man sues Jones County sheriff for ‘aggressive’ incident

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man has sued Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin for an alleged aggressive incident that happened on December 31, 2022. The Laurel Leader Call reported 32-year-old Monterian Dotson, of Laurel, claimed Berlin became physically aggressive with him and violated his rights during the incident. Berlin said he was at Lowe’s […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: HPD seeking 2 suspects in vandalism case

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying two people wanted for vandalizing property. According to a video uploaded to HPD’s Facebook page, two people are seen who are believed to have spray-painted multiple sections of walls in the 200 block of Forrest Street on Monday, Jan. 23.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Reward offered for information on killed south Mississippi horses

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A nonprofit group focused on protecting animals and wildlife is offering a reward for information that leads to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for killing three horses in George and Greene counties. Organizers of Help Asheville Bears posted the reward after seeing the WKRG story on Monday, Jan. 23. […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Laurel woman charged after son tests positive for drugs

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said a Laurel woman was arrested after her son tested positive for drugs. Investigator’s said 21-year-old April Parker was arrested after both she and her two-year-old son tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine. Sgt. J.D. Carter said the sheriff’s department received a referral from Child Protective Services […]
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones County fire units deal with brush fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A brush fire consumed an estimated 100 acres in Jones County Saturday, but volunteer firefighters were able to save homes in the Holly Ridge subdivision. Firefighters from Glade, M & M, Powers, Ovett and Moselle volunteer fire departments were on scene for more than four...
JONES COUNTY, MS
ourmshome.com

So, Tell Me…Who Was Wayne Lee?

Much makes Wayne Lee’s Grocery and Market unique from its radio commercials to the story behind the store. Its comical commercials on local WRBE Radio aren’t just catchy quips; they offer insight into the grocery company’s commitment to the community. In the advertisements, local radio celebrities Lindsey Whittaker and her mother Jackie Shirley portray Ethel and her friend discussing a shopping experience at the big box store down the street. The ads give a quick script about what sets Wayne Lee’s apart from big chains. The funny spoof states the friendly folks at Wayne Lee’s don’t make you check out your own groceries, and they don’t make you show a proof of purchase when you exit the building.
LUCEDALE, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel church gives away $50,000 in free groceries

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Families in Jones County are being fed spiritually and physically, thanks to a local church. Bethlehem Community Church in Laurel is wrapping up the final day of its two-night ‘Convoy of Hope’ event. During the Convoy of Hope, any family who attends service either...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

1 lightning strike in Petal caused damage to several homes

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -Only three weeks into 2023.. and already, the Pine Belt already has seen two, First Alert Weather days. Minimal damage was reported across the Pine Belt, but one lighting strike reportedly touched the ground. Over the past few weeks, we have seen hundreds of lightning strikes across...
PETAL, MS
mageenews.com

God is with you

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. There are times we all feel like we are in “deep waters” where we can’t touch the ground. Things get overwhelming with all aspects of our lives. You feel you can’t reach the shoreline and things can get rocky.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

How consistency helped one Hattiesburg man exceed his fitness goal

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Determination, sweat, and heavy lifting are all part of Bo Kilsby’s everyday life now. “There are no shortcuts,” Kilsby said. “There’s no easy way to lose weight.”. This was the mindset after realizing his health was at stake…weighing nearly 400 pounds in...
HATTIESBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy