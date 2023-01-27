Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Southern Nebraska school cancels classes after receiving threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron will be closed again on Tuesday after a threat. Officials say the school received the threat on Friday, leading to an investigation with Thayer County law enforcement. In a press release Saturday, the school said an increased police presence...
KETV.com
Educators, lawmakers discuss teacher retention bills: 'We got to get ahead of this'
State lawmakers will hold hearings for two teacher retention bills in Lincoln on Monday. State Senator Lou Ann Linehan introduced the pair of legislation that she says will address the state's teacher shortage. The Elkhorn senator says LB385 would pay $5,000 to first-year teachers who sign up for a second year, and second-year teachers signing up for a third year could earn another $5,000.
WOWT
Omaha Public Schools program staffer hurt by middle-school student with knife
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools notified staff and student families about an incident Monday that left a staffer injured. Michaela Jackson, director of the OPS Secondary Success Program, said in the letter that staff “responded immediately” to a “disturbance” in a hallway. “It was...
KETV.com
More than 20 Nebraska dance teams heading to Florida for national championships
OMAHA, Neb. — Local dancers got a big farewell before heading to the national championships. More than 20 teams who are competing in nationals in Florida performed in a sendoff event at Elkhorn South High School on Sunday. The teams will then leave this week, with the competitions starting...
News Channel Nebraska
Former Northeast ag dean, instructor named deputy director at NDA
LINCOLN, Neb. – A former Northeast Community College administrator and instructor has been named deputy director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA). Director Sherry Vinton announced the appointment of Hilary Maricle as deputy director recently. Maricle, who has extensive experience and education in agriculture, agribusiness, natural resources, and...
etxview.com
Jim McKee: A forgotten builder
Lincoln’s first City Directory, published in 1873, lists only one contractor, Stout & Jamison, who built the first Nebraska State Penitentiary. By 1881 there were seven contractors with only Dobson & Campbell yielding a name which would be associated with Lincoln builders for over a century. By the year...
News Channel Nebraska
More 'big' government in Omaha?
It’s not what we usually think of when we hear the words “big government” but there is a push underway to make city government in Omaha a little larger. For decades the Omaha City Council has been made up of seven members but one state lawmaker wants to change that.
News Channel Nebraska
Reservations available at campground in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Reservations at a campground in Norfolk can now be made for the upcoming camping season. The City of Norfolk announced that visitors can make online reservations for a campsite at the Ta-Ha-Zouka Park campground. Reservations are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis for the 2023 camping season...
News Channel Nebraska
Iowa man sentenced for threats made in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb -- A man from Iowa was sentenced after his conviction for threatening to shoot people in Omaha. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 38-year-old Nolan Lee Al-Jaddou, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was sentenced in Omaha on Monday. He was charged for transmitting a threat to shoot members of the Islamic Center of Omaha. Al-Jaddou was sentenced to the time he has already served, which is 30 months in prison, and will be put into a mental health treatment center after.
News Channel Nebraska
'Recovery' and cautious optimism: researchers share progress and concerns two year's after AltEn closure
MEAD — Researchers shared their findings after studying the impacts of the AltEn ethanol plant on the Mead community. Scientists from UNL, UNMC and Creighton University held a town hall at the Mead Fire Hall Monday evening, noting that their studies of the area’s air, soil and water show that pesticide concentrations remain higher than normal, though they have declined since AltEn’s closure two years ago.
klkntv.com
Plattsmouth Police find missing Nebraska woman dead in backyard
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A woman from Plattsmouth who was declared missing over the weekend has been found dead. An endangered missing advisory was activated for 69-year-old Patricia Lanam on Saturday. She was last seen in Plattsmouth just before 11 p.m. the day before, according to the Nebraska State...
News Channel Nebraska
PACE official resigns, organization insists its 'not the target of any investigation'
A top official of an inner-city sports program, designed to help kids and which is part of a federal investigation that has reached into the home of one top city official, has” voluntarily resigned.”. That according to PACE Chairman Lance Jones, who adds that “to the best of our...
WOWT
Roughly 154,000 Nebraska residents apply for student loan forgiveness
News Channel Nebraska
Weeping Water man gets over 3 years in prison
WEEPING WATER, Neb. -- An ammunition charge lands a Weeping Water man in prison for over three years. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Matthew W. Miller, of Weeping Water, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Monday. He was charged for being a felon in possession of ammunition and will serve 37 months in prison with a three-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
klkntv.com
“I-80 is a pipeline for all kinds of criminal activity” including human trafficking
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Officials say the number of human trafficking cases prosecuted in Nebraska jumped from 0 to 92 between 2007 and 2022. That jump is due to a special task force created in 2015. The goal of Nebraska’s human trafficking task force is to increase awareness that...
1011now.com
Family donates blood in honor of relatives facing cancer diagnoses
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was Janice Schmitz’s first time ever donating blood, and she brought a good portion of her family along. “My two daughters, my daughter-in-law and my sister,” Schmitz said. All five of them donated a unit of blood this afternoon at the Broadcasters Unite...
Nebraska Football recruiting: Deion Sanders obviously aiming to forge a Nebraska pipeline
One of the things that Matt Rhule has tasked his staff with when it comes to Nebraska football recruiting is trying as hard as possible to lock down the state’s borders. More than ever before, Power 5 schools are coming calling for talent from all over the state and that’s making the job of Husker coaches that much more difficult.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska fights court action by seed companies to block AltEn from transferring funds
Six companies that formerly supplied AltEn with pesticide-coated seed have asked a federal judge to stop the defunct ethanol plant from taking steps to avoid paying for an environmental cleanup at its facility near Mead. Filed last year by Corteva, AgReliant, Beck’s Superior Hybrids, Winfield Solutions, Bayer and Syngenta, the...
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitment
Nebraska football was able to get a commitment from 2023 defensive lineman Sua Lefotu on Saturday. He made the announcement on Twitter. Lefotu is ranked as the 144th overall defensive lineman and his class, and the 119th overall player in his class from the state of California per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is a three-star recruit, and holds a numerical rating of 84 overall.
