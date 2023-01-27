OMAHA, Neb -- A man from Iowa was sentenced after his conviction for threatening to shoot people in Omaha. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 38-year-old Nolan Lee Al-Jaddou, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was sentenced in Omaha on Monday. He was charged for transmitting a threat to shoot members of the Islamic Center of Omaha. Al-Jaddou was sentenced to the time he has already served, which is 30 months in prison, and will be put into a mental health treatment center after.

OMAHA, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO