ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuyler, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

Southern Nebraska school cancels classes after receiving threat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron will be closed again on Tuesday after a threat. Officials say the school received the threat on Friday, leading to an investigation with Thayer County law enforcement. In a press release Saturday, the school said an increased police presence...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Educators, lawmakers discuss teacher retention bills: 'We got to get ahead of this'

State lawmakers will hold hearings for two teacher retention bills in Lincoln on Monday. State Senator Lou Ann Linehan introduced the pair of legislation that she says will address the state's teacher shortage. The Elkhorn senator says LB385 would pay $5,000 to first-year teachers who sign up for a second year, and second-year teachers signing up for a third year could earn another $5,000.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Former Northeast ag dean, instructor named deputy director at NDA

LINCOLN, Neb. – A former Northeast Community College administrator and instructor has been named deputy director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA). Director Sherry Vinton announced the appointment of Hilary Maricle as deputy director recently. Maricle, who has extensive experience and education in agriculture, agribusiness, natural resources, and...
NORFOLK, NE
etxview.com

Jim McKee: A forgotten builder

Lincoln’s first City Directory, published in 1873, lists only one contractor, Stout & Jamison, who built the first Nebraska State Penitentiary. By 1881 there were seven contractors with only Dobson & Campbell yielding a name which would be associated with Lincoln builders for over a century. By the year...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

More 'big' government in Omaha?

It’s not what we usually think of when we hear the words “big government” but there is a push underway to make city government in Omaha a little larger. For decades the Omaha City Council has been made up of seven members but one state lawmaker wants to change that.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Reservations available at campground in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Reservations at a campground in Norfolk can now be made for the upcoming camping season. The City of Norfolk announced that visitors can make online reservations for a campsite at the Ta-Ha-Zouka Park campground. Reservations are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis for the 2023 camping season...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Iowa man sentenced for threats made in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb -- A man from Iowa was sentenced after his conviction for threatening to shoot people in Omaha. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 38-year-old Nolan Lee Al-Jaddou, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was sentenced in Omaha on Monday. He was charged for transmitting a threat to shoot members of the Islamic Center of Omaha. Al-Jaddou was sentenced to the time he has already served, which is 30 months in prison, and will be put into a mental health treatment center after.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

'Recovery' and cautious optimism: researchers share progress and concerns two year's after AltEn closure

MEAD — Researchers shared their findings after studying the impacts of the AltEn ethanol plant on the Mead community. Scientists from UNL, UNMC and Creighton University held a town hall at the Mead Fire Hall Monday evening, noting that their studies of the area’s air, soil and water show that pesticide concentrations remain higher than normal, though they have declined since AltEn’s closure two years ago.
MEAD, NE
klkntv.com

Plattsmouth Police find missing Nebraska woman dead in backyard

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A woman from Plattsmouth who was declared missing over the weekend has been found dead. An endangered missing advisory was activated for 69-year-old Patricia Lanam on Saturday. She was last seen in Plattsmouth just before 11 p.m. the day before, according to the Nebraska State...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Roughly 154,000 Nebraska residents apply for student loan forgiveness

A flasher was arrested, and a 14-year-old's fears relieved -- thanks to a Six On Your Side viewer. Four options presented for heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in Omaha. A final report has been prepared on the four options the city is considering to address heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in northeast Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Weeping Water man gets over 3 years in prison

WEEPING WATER, Neb. -- An ammunition charge lands a Weeping Water man in prison for over three years. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Matthew W. Miller, of Weeping Water, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Monday. He was charged for being a felon in possession of ammunition and will serve 37 months in prison with a three-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
WEEPING WATER, NE
1011now.com

Family donates blood in honor of relatives facing cancer diagnoses

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was Janice Schmitz’s first time ever donating blood, and she brought a good portion of her family along. “My two daughters, my daughter-in-law and my sister,” Schmitz said. All five of them donated a unit of blood this afternoon at the Broadcasters Unite...
LINCOLN, NE
The Great Cornholio

Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitment

Nebraska football was able to get a commitment from 2023 defensive lineman Sua Lefotu on Saturday. He made the announcement on Twitter. Lefotu is ranked as the 144th overall defensive lineman and his class, and the 119th overall player in his class from the state of California per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is a three-star recruit, and holds a numerical rating of 84 overall.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy