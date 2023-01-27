ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 40

Scott Feuerhammer
3d ago

She's a cutie. I've been watching the show from the beginning. But, she's definitely a cutie. Good to hear she's got a man and expecting a baby.

Reply(5)
14
slim chicken
3d ago

I would love to hang out with pickle. She's an awesome chick and exactly what I want my grandbabies to grow up to be. Nothing more american than that!!

Reply
4
Marcus Childress
3d ago

I like a woman that can get down and dirty, I like to do a little fishing myself from time to time, yo

Reply(1)
11
Related
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Got Kicked Out Of A New York City Hotel In Her 20’s Because They Thought She And Her Friend “Were Turning Tricks Up There”

The country queen is never in short supply of great stories no matter what show she’s appearing on, and back in 2005, she was a guest on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. And apparently, there’s even more to the story we’ve shared before when Dolly was mistaken for a prostitute in New York City and ended up having to pull a gun on some random creep…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Whiskey Riff

Buck Joins A Deer Hunter Right In His Own Tree Stand For Lunch

Where is this guy hunting? Because I want to join…. Anywhere that buck is coming right into your tree stand is the place any deer hunter wants to be. This stuff just doesn’t happen. These deer are too smart, this stuff only happens with a large population present. Whitetail...
Mashed

What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?

While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
OHIO STATE
Upworthy

Guy reveals why the 'old man praying’ painting you see everywhere is not what it seems

The painting of an old devout man praying over a bowl of gruel and a loaf of bread in front of a Bible is one of the most popular pieces of 20th century American art. The piece is called “Grace” and you’ll find it in homes, churches and even restaurants. I clearly remember there was a copy of it hanging on the wall at my corner burger joint, Mack’s Burgers, in Torrance, California, in the ’80s. Sadly, it’s been torn down and is now a Jack in the Box. However ubiquitous the photo may be, a new video by pop culture YouTube user Austin McConnell shows that “Grace” isn’t really what it seems.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Upworthy

Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads.
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
188K+
Followers
31K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy