WLBT

Madison man sentenced for hitting father-in-law in the head with a baseball bat

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man from Madison, Mississippi was sentenced to prison Wednesday for hitting his father-in-law in the head with a baseball bat in 2021. On August 24, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was called to a home in the Ashbrooke subdivision regarding a domestic incident, when officials found the then 62-year-old father-in-law with a severe head wound.
MADISON, MS
WLBT

Local law enforcement impacted by Tyre Nichols Case in Memphis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Tyre Nichols was laid to rest Wednesday in Memphis, local law enforcement in the Jackson Metro are mourning the loss of life and reflecting on how they protect and serve the public. “It’s this kind of incident is tragic, and it makes you sick to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Two arrested, one wanted for shooting death of Vicksburg teen

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested two suspects in connection to the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy. The shooting happened on Speed Street on Monday, January 30. The 13-year-old victim has not been identified. The Vicksburg Post reported the first suspect has not been publicly identified but was arrested on Tuesday, January 31. […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Another suspect named in shooting of delivery driver killed in Belhaven

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police have identified a suspect accused in connection to the murder of a delivery driver in Belhaven. Darren Shannon is wanted in the murder of Corey Price. Investigators say Shannon is from Jackson. Price was killed on November 2 while delivering food to a Belhaven...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

13-year-old killed in Vicksburg shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. — The Vicksburg mayor has issued a curfew in response to a fatal shooting that killed a 13-year-old and wounded at least two others. The Vicksburg Daily News reported police were called to Speed and Washington streets at about 11:50 p.m. on Monday after someone reported shots being fired. About five minutes later, an ambulance was called to the McDonald’s on Clay Street and Mission 66, where a 13-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Wednesday, February 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. There’s no bill that’s been introduced this legislative session that has...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Man shot while trying to stop attempted carjacking, police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Officers responded to a business along McDowell Road. When they arrived, investigators say they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. JPD says the victim was shot while attempting to stop two males from...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jones, Crisler to again face off for sheriff; 27 others vying for Hinds Co. supervisor seats

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Voters in Hinds County could likely see several rematches at the ballot box this year. Sheriff Tyree Jones is again facing off against Marshand Crisler in the Democratic primary. Jones defeated Crisler in a special election runoff in 2021 to replace the late Sheriff Lee Vance. The winner of that race will face Reginald Thompson, who also ran in 2021 and in previous years.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

JPD: 2 men injured when vehicle shot into on Hair Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were injured when the vehicle they were inside was shot into on Hair Street on Monday evening, Jackson police say. According to a WLBT reporter on the scene, at least two bullet holes could be seen in the car. At least six evidence markers...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Opposition grows against Mississippi House Bill 1020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Opposition continues to grow against Mississippi House Bill 1020. Multiple leaders in Hinds County, as well as the Mississippi Senate Democratic Caucus, said they are against the bill. The proposal, which was authored by State Rep. Trey Lamar (R-District 8), would create a separate court system in the Capitol Complex Improvement […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Mayor to litterbugs: Trash Jackson, get embarrassed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City leaders are launching a new campaign to curb litter, one that will include stepped-up enforcement and the possible closure of streets that have become dump sites. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced the new program, dubbed “Stop Trashing Jackson,” which will begin with a cleanup...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi agents seize 240 pound of marijuana, arrest four in million-dollar drug bust

Mississippi agencies seized more than 240 pounds of marijuana, valued at $1 million, and arrested four people in a Hinds County drug bust. On Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at approx. 7 p.m., the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division with the assistance of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence in the 5000 block of Manhattan Rd.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
fox5ny.com

Jackson, Mississippi, preparing to go without water periodically for up to 10 years as crisis continues

JACKSON, Miss. - Organizations in Jackson, Mississippi, are asking for help from other states as the water crisis dries up resources. It’s been over five months since the Pearl River crested and Jackson, Mississippi’s water system failed. Now, crews are working to replace the pipe system, but families and businesses are prepared to go without water periodically, for up to 10 years.
JACKSON, MS

