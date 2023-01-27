Read full article on original website
Madison man sentenced for hitting father-in-law in the head with a baseball bat
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man from Madison, Mississippi was sentenced to prison Wednesday for hitting his father-in-law in the head with a baseball bat in 2021. On August 24, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was called to a home in the Ashbrooke subdivision regarding a domestic incident, when officials found the then 62-year-old father-in-law with a severe head wound.
Local law enforcement impacted by Tyre Nichols Case in Memphis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Tyre Nichols was laid to rest Wednesday in Memphis, local law enforcement in the Jackson Metro are mourning the loss of life and reflecting on how they protect and serve the public. “It’s this kind of incident is tragic, and it makes you sick to...
Two arrested, one wanted for shooting death of Vicksburg teen
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested two suspects in connection to the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy. The shooting happened on Speed Street on Monday, January 30. The 13-year-old victim has not been identified. The Vicksburg Post reported the first suspect has not been publicly identified but was arrested on Tuesday, January 31. […]
Vicksburg mayor instates curfew for minors following shooting death of 13-year-old
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The mayor of Vicksburg has implemented a curfew after a teenager was killed and three others were injured in the city late Monday night. The boy, who was 13 years old, was shot in the chest, police say. A 15-year-old was shot in the foot and a third person was shot in the shoulder.
Another suspect named in shooting of delivery driver killed in Belhaven
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police have identified a suspect accused in connection to the murder of a delivery driver in Belhaven. Darren Shannon is wanted in the murder of Corey Price. Investigators say Shannon is from Jackson. Price was killed on November 2 while delivering food to a Belhaven...
13-year-old killed in Vicksburg shooting
VICKSBURG, Miss. — The Vicksburg mayor has issued a curfew in response to a fatal shooting that killed a 13-year-old and wounded at least two others. The Vicksburg Daily News reported police were called to Speed and Washington streets at about 11:50 p.m. on Monday after someone reported shots being fired. About five minutes later, an ambulance was called to the McDonald’s on Clay Street and Mission 66, where a 13-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Things To Know Wednesday, February 1
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. There’s no bill that’s been introduced this legislative session that has...
Two Mississippians arrested in Arkansas after 9 pounds of drugs headed for Magnolia State intercepted
More than 9 pounds of marijuana bound for Mississippi was intercepted by an Arkansas deputy Friday. Patrick Chambers, 44, and Kacee Hyland, 29, both of Vicksburg, were arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with the purpose of delivering. The Desha County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas reports that on Friday,...
Man shot while trying to stop attempted carjacking, police say
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Officers responded to a business along McDowell Road. When they arrived, investigators say they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. JPD says the victim was shot while attempting to stop two males from...
Jones, Crisler to again face off for sheriff; 27 others vying for Hinds Co. supervisor seats
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Voters in Hinds County could likely see several rematches at the ballot box this year. Sheriff Tyree Jones is again facing off against Marshand Crisler in the Democratic primary. Jones defeated Crisler in a special election runoff in 2021 to replace the late Sheriff Lee Vance. The winner of that race will face Reginald Thompson, who also ran in 2021 and in previous years.
Man charged with murder in shooting of delivery driver killed in Belhaven
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police have captured and charged a man allegedly involved in the shooting death of a delivery driver in Belhaven. Darren Shannon has been charged with the murder of Corey Price, who was killed on November 2 while delivering food to a Belhaven home. Three juveniles...
JPD: 2 men injured when vehicle shot into on Hair Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were injured when the vehicle they were inside was shot into on Hair Street on Monday evening, Jackson police say. According to a WLBT reporter on the scene, at least two bullet holes could be seen in the car. At least six evidence markers...
Opposition grows against Mississippi House Bill 1020
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Opposition continues to grow against Mississippi House Bill 1020. Multiple leaders in Hinds County, as well as the Mississippi Senate Democratic Caucus, said they are against the bill. The proposal, which was authored by State Rep. Trey Lamar (R-District 8), would create a separate court system in the Capitol Complex Improvement […]
Mississippi man faces life in prison for trafficking heroin
On January 25, 2023, a federal jury convicted a Mississippi man for trafficking heroin in Rankin and Hinds counties during 2017 and 2018. U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca, Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Director Steve Maxwell of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics made the announcement.
Mayor to litterbugs: Trash Jackson, get embarrassed
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City leaders are launching a new campaign to curb litter, one that will include stepped-up enforcement and the possible closure of streets that have become dump sites. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced the new program, dubbed “Stop Trashing Jackson,” which will begin with a cleanup...
From Europe to Rankin, these dogs are taking millions of dollars in drugs off the streets
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the dogs that make up the Rankin County K9 Unit, it’s all game. But for the Rankin County deputies that enlist their services, that game means getting millions of dollars in illegal drugs off the streets. “Sometimes it’s large amounts... sometimes, it’s smaller amounts....
176 cats rescued from homes receiving medical treatment, temporarily sheltered by Humane Society
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Unsafe and filthy conditions describe the houses where over 150 cats were rescued Tuesday. Authorities in Crystal Springs worked with the Humane Society of the United States to rescue the animals in an alleged cruelty investigation. According to investigators, more than 90 cats were found...
Mississippi agents seize 240 pound of marijuana, arrest four in million-dollar drug bust
Mississippi agencies seized more than 240 pounds of marijuana, valued at $1 million, and arrested four people in a Hinds County drug bust. On Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at approx. 7 p.m., the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division with the assistance of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence in the 5000 block of Manhattan Rd.
Jackson, Mississippi, preparing to go without water periodically for up to 10 years as crisis continues
JACKSON, Miss. - Organizations in Jackson, Mississippi, are asking for help from other states as the water crisis dries up resources. It’s been over five months since the Pearl River crested and Jackson, Mississippi’s water system failed. Now, crews are working to replace the pipe system, but families and businesses are prepared to go without water periodically, for up to 10 years.
JPD: Man facing capital murder in deadly carjacking tried to sell the vehicle he stole
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has arrested and charged a man in an October 2022 killing. Kareem Ball, 22, faces a capital murder charge in the death of Terrell Jenkins, 44, police say. Investigators say Ball carjacked Jenkins before shooting him to death in a residential area...
