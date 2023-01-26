Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Preview: Wizards ride five-game winning streak into San Antonio to face Spurs
WHERE: AT&T Center (San Antonio, TX) Anthony Gill (health and safety protocols -- out) Romeo Langford (left adductor tightness -- questionable) Josh Richardson (left knee soreness -- probable) Devin Vassell (left knee procedure -- out) KRISTAPS PORZINGIS' RETURN. Kristaps Porzingis has missed the Wizards' last three games with a left...
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: With Momentum, the Clippers Start Their Road Trip Against the Hawks
Last Matchup: 1/8/22 – ATL 112 – LAC 108 | Kawhi Leonard: 29 PTS – Trae Young: 30 PTS. Eight of the last 10 meetings between the Clippers and Hawks have been decided by single digits, including a 112-108 Hawks win in Los Angeles on January 8. The Hawks are looking to sweep the season series with the Clippers for the first time since 2014-15.
"It's A Good Win For Us" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Dallas
Saturday's showdown between Utah and Dallas was just another fun chapter in what's quickly emerging as an entertaining rivalry between the two teams. A late 9-2 run by Dallas had trimmed Utah's 19-point third quarter lead down to five with just over two minutes. But as he'd done all season, Lauri Markkanen answered the call for the Jazz — delivering a knockout three-pointer on the ensuing possession.
Keys to the Game: Celtics 125, Lakers 121 (OT)
How do we sum up what just happened at TD Garden? Here’s our best attempt. First, the Celtics were the beneficiary of a delayed and critical whistle. Then, they were the beneficiary of a non-whistle. And finally, Jaylen Brown carried them home during overtime. It was Brown who drew...
Pool Report on the Final Seconds of Regulation of Tonight’s Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Adam Himmelsbach (Boston Globe) with Crew Chief Eric Lewis following tonight’s Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics game. QUESTION: “Why was Patrick Beverley assessed a technical foul at the end of regulation?”. LEWIS: “His actions were inappropriate in addressing resentment to...
Chuck Checks In - 01.29.23
FINAL FROM ORLANDO: Bulls 128, Orlando 109. (Bulls: 23-26, 10-16 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine and DeRozan each with 32 pts. Magic: M. Wagner: 27 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 13. Magic: Banchero: 7. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 8. Magic: Anthony: 6. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: DeMar...
Celtics Outlast Lakers in Overtime
The Lakers lost another heartbreaker in frustrating fashion, falling to the Celtics 125-121 in overtime on Saturday night. The game was the team's third consecutive OT loss, and drops them to 23-27 for the season. The Lakers had many chances to close out the Celtics, including a potentially game winning...
"We Can Get Better" | Utah Begins Five Straight At Home With Showdown Against Dallas On Saturday
***This Game Preview is brought to you by University of Utah Health***. Stopping just short of saying he wanted to be a part of the upcoming NBA All-Star game when speaking with reporters on Friday, Lauri Markkanen acknowledged that he saw who was listed as starters for the upcoming showcase in February.
NBA fines Heat $25,000 for violating injury reporting rules
NEW YORK – The NBA today announced the Miami Heat has been fined $25,000 for failing to comply with league policies governing injury reporting.
Ask Sam Mailbag: Could D-Rose return? Bulls trade deadline thoughts and more
Parker Lerdal: Will Ex-Bull Derrick Rose return to Chicago as part of the NBA trade deadline this year?. Sam: Independently of being his biographer, I believe it would be an excellent move for a team that still remains without a true point guard, and that’s hurt the Bulls this season without Ball. Goran Dragić fills in admirably, but not for long periods. Rose would be a terrific addition for spot minutes, if not also local popularity and the ability to mentor a local guard like Ayo Dosunmu. But it seems like a difficult fit. Rose is out of the Knicks’ rotation, it seems for good, and the reports have been they’ll try to send him somewhere he can compete. But even if he’s never said it out loud lately, I believe he’d welcome a return home. The issue is his salary of about $14 million this season and a team option for next season. The Bulls might be able to match that with a package that includes Coby White, Tony Bradley and an addition. Though it’s unclear if the Bulls have plans for White. If Rose isn’t traded next month, then you figure he’ll get a buyout and then choose a team. The last time he was in the playoffs in New York a few years ago even at his somewhat reduced level he was their best player in the series.
Keys to the Game - 01.28.23 (Bulls at Magic)
The Chicago Bulls (22-26) complete a three-game road trip tonight with a visit to Orlando to take on the Magic (19-30) in the second of three this season. The Bulls arrive frustrated after a second-straight gut-wrenching defeat against a team they should have beaten. After blowing a 21-point first half lead and falling 116-110 at Indiana to start the trip on Tuesday, Chicago failed to close the deal again Thursday at Charlotte, blowing a couple of double-digit leads, losing 111-96 to the now 14-36 Hornets.
Joel Embiid fined $25K for making obscene gesture on playing court
NEW YORK — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined $25,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 6:01 remaining in the third quarter of the 76ers’ 137-133...
Game Rewind: Pacers 131, Bucks 141
Friday, Jan. 27 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. If there's one thing to know about the 2022-23 Indiana Pacers, it's that they never quit. The Pacers could have packed it in after a dismal first half against the Bucks, a team that had beaten Indiana in nine straight meetings entering Friday and dominated the first two quarters, leading by as many as 33 and taking an 85-56 advantage into halftime.
Timberwolves Defeat Memphis, 111-100
MINNEAPOLIS -- — Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 25 points in the third quarter as Minnesota extended its lead, D’Angelo Russell added 19 points and the Timberwolves topped the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 111-100 on Friday night. The Grizzlies took the court minutes after video footage was released...
Pool Report on Jonas Valanciunas Ejection
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Will Guillory (The Athletic) with Crew Chief Marc Davis following tonight’s Washington Wizards at New Orleans Pelicans game. QUESTION: “How did you come to the determination that the Jonas Valanciunas foul was a Flagrant 2?”. DAVIS: “Replay determined that the elbow...
Brown Redeems Himself in 37-Point, Clutch Effort vs. Lakers
BOSTON – After missing two critical free throws in the closing moments of Thursday night’s 120-117 loss to the New York Knicks, Jaylen Brown vowed to redeem himself. Two nights later, the basketball gods gave him an opportunity to do so, and in a nearly identical scenario. This...
Pelicans shootaround update: Wizards arrive in Crescent City on win streak
On paper, Washington (22-26) is the only upcoming opponent for New Orleans over the next seven days that sports a losing record – but the Wizards also possess the longest current winning streak among that group (four). With the Pelicans having lost as many home games in January (three) as they did in November and December combined (three), it’s essential to regain their footing in the Smoothie King Center, prior to a challenging three-game road trip that stops in Milwaukee (Sunday back-to-back), Denver (Tuesday) and Dallas (Thursday).
Bulls hold off Magic 128-109 to get back on track
The Bulls still are looking to thrive this season, but they have to survive first. They finally did that Saturday when they avoided the darkness of another big relinquished lead and escaped into the sunshine of a 128-109 victory over the Orlando Magic. Into the lion’s den of defeat and...
Magic Come Up Short in Thriller in Miami
Cole Anthony posted 19 points and seven rebounds, Franz Wagner had 19 points and six boards, and Paolo Banchero recorded 19 points and five boards, however the Orlando Magic, despite leading much of the way, fell 110-105 to the host Miami Heat on Friday night. Clutch Moments. Jimmy Butler, who...
