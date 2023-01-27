TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Jaylen Bates had 15 points to lead Florida A&M to a 69-58 victory over Alabama State. Bates added eight rebounds and three blocks for the Rattlers (4-16, 2-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Noah Meren and Jordan Tillmon scored 15 apiece. Tillmon grabbed seven rebounds. Isaiah Range led the Hornets (6-16, 4-5) with 16 points.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO