NORFOLK, Va. — Dana Tate scored 21 points to help Norfolk State fend off North Carolina Central 77-71. Tate had five rebounds for the Spartans (15-7, 5-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Joe Bryant Jr. hit two 3-pointers and scored 18. Caheim Brown sank 11 of 13 free throws and scored 17. Justin Wright led the Eagles (10-11, 3-4) with 21 points, adding six rebounds.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO