The Florida State Seminoles were back at the Tucker Center for their second and final ACC matchup of the week. They welcomed the No. 1 team in the ACC, Clemson Tigers. The Tigers went into the game winning nine of their last 10, while Florida State was looking for any sign of life after their loss to Miami. In spite of a hard-fought battle from the Seminoles, they were slightly outperformed, leading to an 82-81 loss.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO