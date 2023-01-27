ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tomahawk Nation

Roundtable: Early thoughts on 2023 FSU football schedule

After finishing off the year on a six-game win streak and both returning and stacking up talent, expectations are high for Florida State Seminoles football in 2023. The schedule for the upcoming season was released on Monday, January 30th, solidifying the Seminoles’ itinerary for the year. With the 2023...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

2023 FSU football schedule released: Teams, dates

In its third year under head coach Mike Norvell, Florida State football put together its best season since 2016, finishing No. 11 in the country after a 10-win season and state title, with a bowl victory over the Oklahoma Sooners serving as a cherry on top. That success, combined with...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

No. 24 FSU women’s basketball bounces back against no. 16 Duke

No. 24 Florida State (19-5, 8-3 ACC) defeated no. 16 Duke (18-3, 8-2 ACC) by a 70-57 score today in Tallahassee, FL. Florida State got off to a strong start. The Seminoles started the game on a 6-0 run that was sparked by a Makayla Timpson layup. Elizabeth Balogun broke the run with a layup for Duke. From there the Blue Devils battled back to tie the score at eight. The Noles responded to take a 15-12 lead into the second quarter.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State lands 2023 linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner

Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles had one more trick up their sleeve with high school recruiting in the 2023 cycle. After hosting him on an official visit last weekend, FSU has officially flipped linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner. Brown-Turner had been committed to the North Texas Mean Green since March 2022....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

No. 24 Clemson hands Florida State heartbreaking loss

The Florida State Seminoles were back at the Tucker Center for their second and final ACC matchup of the week. They welcomed the No. 1 team in the ACC, Clemson Tigers. The Tigers went into the game winning nine of their last 10, while Florida State was looking for any sign of life after their loss to Miami. In spite of a hard-fought battle from the Seminoles, they were slightly outperformed, leading to an 82-81 loss.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU vs. Clemson: Game thread, how to watch, notes, odds

Florida State basketball is set to host the No. 24 Clemson Tigers in the two squad’s first matchup of the year. The Seminoles currently stand at 7-14 on the season, with a 5-5 conference record in the ACC. Despite heading into the new year as a seemingly improved team, the Noles have lost three of their last five games.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Times-Union Newspaper

Bricker Leads Warsaw In Bounce Back Win Over Elkhart

ELKHART — His name’s Luke Bricker, although in a basketball vernacular, he’s anything but a bricker. Heck, as far as Warsaw coach Matt Moore is concerned, it’s not even sufficient to call Bricker a shooter. “He’s not a shooter, he’s a maker, and he made ’em...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

South Bend Redevelopment Commission sues high-rise developer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend has followed through on its threat to sue downtown developer David Matthews. The 12-story apartment building at 300 E. LaSalle Avenue in the East Bank neighborhood was supposed to have a first-floor grocery store and pharmacy. That has yet to take shape, even though the deadline for completion had been extended an additional two and a half years.
SOUTH BEND, IN
94.9 WMMQ

Gorgeous Italian-Inspired Home For Sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan

Unique, interesting, retro...these are all words I'd use to describe this incredible Italian-style home for sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Yes, you could also use the word old, but why not use the word timeless, instead? Because that's how I think of this house; timeless. I love the Italian-inspired architecture and the Mid Century interior. Plus, did you see that turret? How cool is that?
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Tiny Tina!. Tiny Tina is about...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Maya Papaya

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Joel Ealy from the South Bend Animal Rescue joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Maya Papaya, a 2-year-old terrier mix that is looking for a new home. For more information on Maya Papaya check out the video above!. If...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WWMTCw

Edwardsburg man killed in early Sunday crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — An Edwardsburg man dies in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. CLOSINGS: Churches cancelling services due to Sunday morning weather conditions. 19-year-old Gage Strawderman of Edwardsburg, Michigan, was heading eastbound on US-12 when he ran off the road,...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
WNDU

Investigation underway after South Bend officer discharges weapon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating after a South Bend police officer’s gun went off while responding to a call this weekend. Officers were called to the 1400 block of E. Donald Street just before 11 p.m. on Sunday on reports of multiple shots fired. During the response, a South Bend officer discharged his weapon. No one was hit or injured.
SOUTH BEND, IN

