BALTIMORE (AP) — Martez Robinson totaled 20 points, 10 rebounds and three steals to power Delaware State to a 71-66 victory over Coppin State on Monday night. Khyrie Staten added 13 points for the Hornets (4-16, 3-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Brandon Stone hit two 3-pointers and scored 10.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO