Muskogee, OK

Pawhuska Journal

Osage County officer indicted by grand jury

A multicounty grand jury has indicted a sergeant with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office for offenses he is alleged to have committed prior to working for Osage County. An indictment shows that a grand jury charged Michael Shawn Bonin, 45, with two counts – one count of second-degree burglary, and one count of grand larceny. The indictment says Bonin broke into the ammunition storage facility at the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office shooting range and took more than $1,000 of ammunition.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Teenager arrested in connection with armed robbery, carjacking

TULSA, Okla. — A teenager was taken into custody Saturday morning in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking, Tulsa police said. Tulsa police said the 17-year-old suspect stole a Ford Mustang and property from the victims at gunpoint near 54th and Yale before driving off in the victims’ car around 4 a.m.
TULSA, OK
YAHOO!

Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- Jan. 16-20, 2022

Jan. 27—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capitalwill publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Suspect identified in north Tulsa RV park homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has released more information about the suspect in the homicide of a woman in her 40s at Mingo Valley RV Park this week. Authorities confirmed the suspect in the case is Ryan David Gordon. According to court documents, a neighbor said...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa County sees rash of unrelated kidnapping rests

TULSA, Okla. — Tuesday, Ariel Chance recalled a heavy police presence at her apartment complex near 71st and South Memorial. She said law enforcement was lined down the street with SWAT gear. “I thought there was a killer around or something,” she said. An arrest report said that...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
YAHOO!

Wilburton couple indicted for murder for hire plot

Jan. 27—A Latimer County couple accused in 2021 of a $500 murder for hire plot are now facing an indictment in federal court. Dustin Keith Deatherage, 26, and Courtney Nicole Deatherage, 27, of Wilburton, were each indicted in the Eastern District of Oklahoma with use of interstate facility in murder-for-hire.
WILBURTON, OK
okcfox.com

74 pounds of meth, 1 pound of fentanyl confiscated by Tulsa police

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department carried out a search warrant that resulted in a large drug bust this week. Officers with the Special Investigations Division found 74 pounds of methamphetamine and just over a pound of Fentanyl. That equates to about 30,000 doses of fentanyl. TPD...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

18-year-old from Owasso killed in Tulsa County crash, OHP says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a teenager has died in a crash within Glenpool city limits. On Jan. 28, just before 2 a.m., 18-year-old Vladislav Soden of Owasso was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe in a neighborhood near East 141st Street and South Elwood Avenue in Tulsa County.
TULSA COUNTY, OK

