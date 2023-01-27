Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: Woman arrested for stealing, exposing herself and assaulting shopper at a convenience store
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said a woman was arrested after she stole two bottles of Fireball, exposed herself to a cashier and assaulted a stranger in a convenience store on Friday. At around 6:50 p.m., officers responded to a convenience store near East 61st Street and Memorial Drive...
KTUL
Wagoner County deputies arrest woman for alleged domestic assault, battery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a domestic violence suspect during a warrants sweep. On Jan. 27, WCSO's Violent Crimes Task Force conducted a warrant sweep for individuals wanted for violent crimes. Deputies were investigating a home near 261th Street South and 357th...
Shots fired lead to lockdown at Hillcrest
Tulsa Police tell 2 News around 2:55 a.m. staff at Hillcrest Medical Center heard shots and saw a person running across the sky bridge and that's when they called police.
Pawhuska Journal
Osage County officer indicted by grand jury
A multicounty grand jury has indicted a sergeant with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office for offenses he is alleged to have committed prior to working for Osage County. An indictment shows that a grand jury charged Michael Shawn Bonin, 45, with two counts – one count of second-degree burglary, and one count of grand larceny. The indictment says Bonin broke into the ammunition storage facility at the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office shooting range and took more than $1,000 of ammunition.
KOKI FOX 23
Teenager arrested in connection with armed robbery, carjacking
TULSA, Okla. — A teenager was taken into custody Saturday morning in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking, Tulsa police said. Tulsa police said the 17-year-old suspect stole a Ford Mustang and property from the victims at gunpoint near 54th and Yale before driving off in the victims’ car around 4 a.m.
fourstateshomepage.com
Grove man in custody for stabbing puppy; animal thought to have eaten man’s pot
JAY, OK – A Grove man is accused of using a kitchen knife to stab a puppy that had chewed up his marijuana stash. Corbin Shultz, 20, is charged in Delaware County District Court with one felony count of cruelty to animals. He is being held at the Delaware County jail.
Man Accused Of Smoking Marijuana In Car With Loaded Gun Arrested In Tulsa
Tulsa Police said officers arrested a man after finding a loaded AR-type gun in his car, while he was smoking marijuana. Officers say they were near 41st and Memorial Friday night when someone told them a man was smoking marijuana in a car nearby. Police say they found Nicari Owens...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police chief issues statement after graphic video released in Tyre Nichols case
“My heart weeps for the Nichols family,” Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said in a letter posted on social media. — Politicians and law enforcement officials are critical of Memphis police after the video showing five officers beating Tyre Nichols was made public on Friday. The footage shows...
YAHOO!
Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- Jan. 16-20, 2022
Jan. 27—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capitalwill publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
KTUL
Suspect identified in north Tulsa RV park homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has released more information about the suspect in the homicide of a woman in her 40s at Mingo Valley RV Park this week. Authorities confirmed the suspect in the case is Ryan David Gordon. According to court documents, a neighbor said...
KTUL
Man accused of beating pregnant woman arrested after high speed pursuit with Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man suspected of domestic violence was arrested after a high-speed pursuit with Tulsa police Saturday. Officers were investigating a domestic assault around 2 p.m. when they learned a woman had been kidnapped from her job last night and had been held against her will, strangled and beaten with a pistol.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa County sees rash of unrelated kidnapping rests
TULSA, Okla. — Tuesday, Ariel Chance recalled a heavy police presence at her apartment complex near 71st and South Memorial. She said law enforcement was lined down the street with SWAT gear. “I thought there was a killer around or something,” she said. An arrest report said that...
YAHOO!
Wilburton couple indicted for murder for hire plot
Jan. 27—A Latimer County couple accused in 2021 of a $500 murder for hire plot are now facing an indictment in federal court. Dustin Keith Deatherage, 26, and Courtney Nicole Deatherage, 27, of Wilburton, were each indicted in the Eastern District of Oklahoma with use of interstate facility in murder-for-hire.
News On 6
Woman Arrested, Accused Of Selling Fentanyl To Man Who Died From Overdose
A Tulsa woman is in the Mayes County Jail, facing charges for first degree murder. This is the second arrest in this case and investigators said they believe they could make more arrests. U.S. Marshals arrested Katelyn Young at her home and she was taken to the Mayes County Jail...
KHBS
Adair County, Oklahoma deputy pleads guilty to shooting man twice during argument
LINCOLN, Ark. — An Adair County deputy pleaded guilty to aggravated assault after shooting a man twice in September 2022. Deputy Travis Adams shot a man named Justin Hellyer twice after an argument that was captured on camera. Adams was at home in Lincoln, Arkansas, on Sept. 3, 2022,...
okcfox.com
74 pounds of meth, 1 pound of fentanyl confiscated by Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department carried out a search warrant that resulted in a large drug bust this week. Officers with the Special Investigations Division found 74 pounds of methamphetamine and just over a pound of Fentanyl. That equates to about 30,000 doses of fentanyl. TPD...
Authorities Say Wanted Woman Arrested, Accused Of Selling Fentanyl Pills That Killed Man
A woman who was wanted in connection to the death of a Pryor man has been arrested, authorities said. Katelyn Young has been charged with First Degree Murder for the death of Aaron Jenks. Jenks was found dead in his home after overdosing on fentanyl pills in 2021. Pryor Creek...
KTUL
18-year-old from Owasso killed in Tulsa County crash, OHP says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a teenager has died in a crash within Glenpool city limits. On Jan. 28, just before 2 a.m., 18-year-old Vladislav Soden of Owasso was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe in a neighborhood near East 141st Street and South Elwood Avenue in Tulsa County.
Man Shot Multiple Times, Taken To Hospital After Shooting At Bradford Apartments In Tulsa
A man in critical condition after being shot multiple times at the Bradford Apartments in Tulsa according to Tulsa Police. The shooting happened near 36 Street North and M.L.K. Jr Boulevard around 10 p.m. according to police. Police said they responded to the scene after someone found the male victim...
Tulsa Man Accused Of Kidnaping, Beating Girlfriend
Body camera video shows the moments Tulsa County Deputies arrested a man who's currently on federal probation, and is now accused of kidnapping and repeatedly beating his girlfriend. Deputies say they arrested Jace McKittrick when she showed up to check in for his federal probation in Turley. Deputies say they...
