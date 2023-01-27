WARSAW, IN — A Wabash man with a prior conviction for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death has been arrested after driving under the influence in Warsaw. Seth Thomas Losher, 35, 7017 W. 250S, Wabash, is charged with operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to 0.15 or more, a class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more with a passenger under the age of 18 and neglect of a dependent, both level 6 felonies; and operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.08 or more with a prior conviction, a level 5 felony.

WARSAW, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO