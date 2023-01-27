ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

95.3 MNC

Fatal crash being investigated in Elkhart county

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a fatal shooting in the 700 block of Concord Avenue in Elkhart. It was just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, when dispatch received a shooting with injuries call in the 700 block of Concord Ave. Elkhart Police Department officers dispatched...
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Garrett man hospitalized after crashing into patch of trees

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Garrett man is in the hospital after suffering a head injury in a single vehicle crash Monday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Police said 73-year-old Thomas Cook had been traveling eastbound in the 1700 block of County Road 60...
GARRETT, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 7:59 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 4800 block East CR 1000N, Syracuse. Officers investigated a report of domestic battery. 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 300 block East Levi Lee Road, Warsaw. Christian G. Garcia reported criminal mischief. 9:03 a.m....
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Your News Local

Man involved in fatal OWI accident arrested after driving under the influence

WARSAW, IN — A Wabash man with a prior conviction for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death has been arrested after driving under the influence in Warsaw. Seth Thomas Losher, 35, 7017 W. 250S, Wabash, is charged with operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to 0.15 or more, a class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more with a passenger under the age of 18 and neglect of a dependent, both level 6 felonies; and operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.08 or more with a prior conviction, a level 5 felony.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

One injured in crash on U.S. 12 near Beebe Road

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A South Bend man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday night on U.S. 12, near Beebe Road, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 11:52 p.m., the South Bend driver was traveling west on U.S. 12 when he ran off the road and hit a ditch, according to reports.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Teenager one of two dead after overnight shooting in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting late Sunday night that killed two people. One of the victims was a 15-year-old. Police were called out to the 700 block of Concord Avenue in Elkhart shortly before 11 p.m. after a call came in about a shooting with injuries.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Investigation underway after South Bend officer discharges weapon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating after a South Bend police officer’s gun went off while responding to a call this weekend. Officers were called to the 1400 block of E. Donald Street just before 11 p.m. on Sunday on reports of multiple shots fired. During the response, a South Bend officer discharged his weapon. No one was hit or injured.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina

Per protocol, the St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating the incident. South Bend Redevelopment Commission sues high-rise developer. The city is seeking to recover the $5 million worth of public improvements it contributed to the project, plus a $250,000 penalty. Three Rivers man dies in Sunday night fire. Updated:...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WWMTCw

Edwardsburg man killed in early Sunday crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — An Edwardsburg man dies in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. CLOSINGS: Churches cancelling services due to Sunday morning weather conditions. 19-year-old Gage Strawderman of Edwardsburg, Michigan, was heading eastbound on US-12 when he ran off the road,...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
WNDU

1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 8:15 p.m. to State Road 25 near County Road 100 South on reports of a personal injury crash.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WOOD TV8

Coldwater woman charged after daughter shot

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A Coldwater woman has been charged with assault for shooting her daughter in the abdomen, prosecutors say. Kathleen Rowe, of Coldwater, was charged Friday with discharging a firearm inside a building causing serious impairment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, felonious assault, and a weapons charge. […]
COLDWATER, MI
95.3 MNC

Trial for Goshen armed robbery suspect delayed

The trial for a Goshen armed robbery suspect has been delayed. It happened in February of 2020, when two people met at Cabin Coffee in Goshen, after meeting online for a Facebook Marketplace sale. Goshen News reports that the victim was trying to buy two phones from 31-year-old LaSean Green.
GOSHEN, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: 7 drivers arrested in saturation patrol

PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Seven people have been arrested on 12 criminal charges following a saturation patrol Friday night. According to a release, Indiana State Police troopers conducted the patrol “targeting aggressive and impaired drivers” across Miami, Cass and Howard counties. This is done to discourage drivers from operating vehicles while being impaired.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Most Wanted

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property...

