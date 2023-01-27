ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

Comments / 0

Related
YAHOO!

Rochester man given 180 days in jail for raping girls

Jan. 30—ROCHESTER — A 20-year-old Rochester man will serve 180 days in jail and up to 30 years of probation in a case involving the rape of two juveniles girls in Olmsted County. Mohamed Bakari Shei appeared before District Judge Jacob Allen Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, for his...
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy