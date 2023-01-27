ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Comments / 1

Related
KXLY

Deputies arrest erratic, armed suspect at Spokane Valley Walmart

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man they say was armed and acting erratic at a Walmart in Spokane Valley. Deputies responded to reports of a man jumping on a vehicle and trying to light it on fire in the parking lot of the Walmart on East Broadway Avenue. Witnesses also originally said they saw the man armed with a handgun, but the Spokane County Sheriff's Office says it ended up being a torch.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY

Man accused of killing father arrested in Sandpoint

SANDPOINT, Idaho -- A man was arrested in Sandpoint on Sunday morning and is being charged with the murder of his father. The Sandpoint Police Department received a call for a welfare check at 1905 Browning Way near South Lincoln Avenue at around 10 a.m. on Sunday. According to police,...
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

Sandpoint man arrested, charged in father's death

SANDPOINT, Idaho — An elderly Sandpoint man was found deceased after Sandpoint Police responded to a welfare check at the man's residence, as reported by our news partners, the Bonner County Daily Bee. Sandpoint Police said officers received a call for a welfare check for John Owens at his...
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

Nathan Beal found guilty in second murder case

SPOKANE, Wash. — After a week-long trial and more than four hours of deliberation, the man accused of killing a man for practice in 2020 before murdering his ex-wife was found guilty of first-degree murder. Nathan Beal is charged with murder in the death of Andrew Bull, who was...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Man killed in East Central Neighborhood on New Year's Eve identified

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was killed in the East Central Neighborhood on New Year's Eve. They say 42-year-old Carlos Thomas died from gunshot wounds to the chest. The medical examiner has classified the manner of Thomas' death as a homicide.
SPOKANE, WA
bonnersferryherald.com

Son charged in father's death

A Sandpoint man has been arrested on second-degree murder charges after his elderly father was found deceased at his home in the city on Sunday. Evan John Owens, 26, was charged in connection to the death of his father John Owens, 80. The younger Owens is currently in custody at the Kootenai County Jail on a $5 million bond.
SANDPOINT, ID
KHQ Right Now

Stevens County Sheriff's deputies arrest homicide suspect

COLVILLE, Wash. - Stevens County Sheriff's deputies along with US Border Patrol agents took suspect Ryan Van Pelt into custody around 4:45 on Jan. 28. Last Update: Jan. 28 at 4:55 p.m. The Colville Police Department (CPD) is searching for primary homicide suspect 35-year-old Ryan Van Pelt. The homicide occurred...
COLVILLE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Spokane Valley Residents Wanted On Warrants In Local Drug Case After Failing To Appear In Court

Arrest warrants have been issued for two Spokane Valley residents who face local drug delivery charges after they failed to appear in court on Friday. 37-year-old Raymond Cooper and 31-year-old Amber Sitter were scheduled to possibly plead guilty during hearings in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax. Arrest warrants were issued after the pair failed to show up to court on Friday. Cooper and Sitter are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and Cooper faces an additional count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Court documents state Michael Anderson Elementary School staff didn't report abuse

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — WARNING: The following story contains details surrounding the sexual abuse of a minor. Reader discretion is advised. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) claims staff members at Michael Anderson Elementary School failed to report the suspected sexual abuse of a student to the police or Child Protective Services (CPS). The superintendent of the school district told KREM 2 that his staff handled t.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY

15-year-old accused of carrying BB gun on school grounds arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police officers arrested a 15-year-old boy accused of carrying a BB gun near Shaw Middle School on Thursday. At around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to Shaw Middle School for a possible person with a gun. School officials told police there was an unknown boy outside...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Multiple people transported to hospital after crash on US 95

IDAHO. – The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash that sent multiple people to the hospital with minor injuries. On Jan. 29 around 3:43 p.m., ISP responded to a crash on southbound US 95 near milepost 371 in Benewah County. Police say a Hyundai Elantra was driving southbound behind a Chevrolet Malibu when the Elantra failed to slow with traffic and rear-ended the other vehicle.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Serious injuries reported in vehicle versus bus crash east of Freya

SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash between a sedan and Mukogawa bus was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 on east Alki Avenue just before the road becomes Broadway. Alki Avenue was shut down in both directions while crews responded to the scene. While the details are still...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane police seek help identifying suspect who abandoned guns and drugs in stolen vehicle

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is seeking public help identifying a suspect who allegedly abandoned guns and drugs in a stolen vehicle. According to a release from SPD, officers responded to a shoplifting incident at a business on the 2400 block of North Division Street on Jan. 12. Employees said they saw the suspect leave the store with stolen items and walk towards a vehicle in the parking lot. When employees tried to contact the man, he fled on foot.
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho State Journal

Court documents: Young girl was zip-tied to car seat for hours, slapped in face and hit with hammer before death

SPOKANE, Wash.—An Airway Heights couple accused of killing an 8-year-old girl and driving her body to South Dakota in a U-Haul trailer was extradited to Spokane County this week and made their first appearance Thursday in Spokane County Superior Court. Aleksandr Kurmoyarov, 29, and Mandie Miller, 33, are charged with second-degree murder, first-degree criminal mistreatment and unlawful imprisonment. Court Commissioner John Stine kept the couple’s bond at $1 million during Thursday’s hearing. ...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
YAHOO!

Elderly couple found with gunshot wounds in 'possible murder-suicide'

Jan. 26—Spokane police found an elderly couple with gunshot wounds to their heads and a handgun in the man's hand one week ago in the Latah/Hangman Neighborhood, according to court documents. Spokane police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said detectives are investigating the deaths as a possible murder-suicide. "Given my training...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy