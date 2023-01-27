Read full article on original website
How the drug Za-Za can affect people
LOWNDES, County (WTVA) - After the Lowndes County sheriff's department responded to an overdose situation over the weekend, they want you to know what this drug can do to you. "Za-Za" is a prescription drug used to treat depression in other countries. It is not yet regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the states.
Mississippi Credit Union promotes financial literacy to high school students
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Students who learn how to handle money early could earn them a better financial future. The Mississippi Credit Union Association is promoting financial literacy to high school students through a program called "Reality Fair." Nearly 400 students from Houston High School and the Career and Technology...
Lowndes County man overdoses on Tianeptine
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County deputies confirmed that a 64-year-old man overdosed on Tianeptine. Deputies responded to a call on Jan. 28, 2023, around 4 A.M., about a man showing signs of violent tendencies. The complaint said the subject appeared to be under the influence. Once deputies arrived,...
Chickasaw County School District prioritizes students with safety upgrades
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Houston students can feel safer at school following some new upgrades to security. New cameras have a higher resolution and have improved search capabilities. Chickasaw County School District Superintendent John Ellison said along with new technology, they also hired two new resource officers. He said more...
Special election to fill alderman-at-large post in Vardaman
VARDAMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - A special election will be held in February to fill the vacant alderman-at-large position in Vardaman. The special election is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 16. Robert High and Mary Winter are vying for the seat. The winner will serve the remainder of Robert Earl McGregor’s term....
City of Okolona wants to turn trash into cash
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Okolona is making changes to its garbage collection and has found a way to make a little money doing it. The city now has over one thousand used garbage cans and they are putting them up for sale to local residents. The containers...
Okolona Elementary students donate 100 items to celebrate 100 days of school
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Students at Okolona Elementary School pitched in to help local senior citizens. In celebration of 100 days in school, students donated socks, hand lotions, chips and more to the residents at Shearer-Richardson Memorial Nursing Home in Okolona. The staff delivered the items on Friday.
With winter weather expected in northern counties, motorists should use caution
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Severe winter weather does not hit Mississippi often, but when it does, you should be prepared. The risk of rain and freezing conditions is coming up this week and that increases the risk of icy roads. There are several steps you can take to keep yourself...
Tupelo Police trying to locate doll face burglar
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are trying to find the burglar seen wearing a crazy mask. According to Police, multiple commercial burglaries happened on Saturday, Jan. 28 in the areas of Barnes Crossing Road and Crosstown. Police did not identify the businesses. New surveillance images show an individual wearing...
Okolona celebrates opening of new kids daycare
Elite Kids Daycare and Early Learning Center is now open in Okolona. Elite Kids Daycare and Early Learning Center is now open in Okolona.
Cold rain is likely for most Tuesday with a Winter Weather Advisory to our northwest
Cold rain is likely for most Tuesday with wintry weather to our northwest. Rain will be ongoing early Tuesday morning and for most of us it should be just a cold rain. There remains a possibility that a few locations such as Oxford, Ripley, or perhaps Corinth could see a little bit of freezing rain mixing with the rain. At this point, isolated travel disruptions cannot be ruled out, but are not expected to be significant or widespread, especially south of the advisory area. A significant temperature contrast will be ongoing early Tuesday with temperatures in Oxford near freezing and in Columbus, it could be in the mid-40s. Don’t expect temperatures to budge much Tuesday with highs struggling to make it into the low 40s with a few spots locked in the middle to upper 30s north/west. The first round of precipitation will be early in the day with conditions drying out by mid-day and returning to rain showers by Tuesday evening. The late evening and overnight showers leading into early Wednesday morning are probably the most likely to possibly bring a wintry mix to locations such as Corinth for Oxford or Blue Mountain or Ripley.
Tupelo man arrested for Grand Larceny
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested 42-year-old Robert Blake Thomas for Grand Larceny. On Jan. 24, Tupelo Police were advised of a Larceny that occurred at Tupelo Upholstery on 2520 South President Street. A customer claimed that a felony amount of hand tools was taken from a vehicle under repair.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern counties
This morning started could and it will remain prominent throughout the day. Temperatures started in the low 50s and because of the clouds we will only get to the mid 50s. Showers will return towards the late afternoon/early evening, but will remain isolated in nature. Overnight Winter Weather Advisories go...
