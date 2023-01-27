Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: City of Oshkosh looking to hire for multiple roles
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Officer Kate Mann has spent the last 16 years of her career working in Oshkosh. She said her decision to stay comes down to two main factors. “The community is great. They’re really supportive of law enforcement and anytime there is a need within the city they jump at the chance to help,” Mann said. “That’s really what keeps me here in Oshkosh, the great department I work for plus the great community in which we serve.”
Channel 3000
Opening dates set for new Hy-Vee stores in Janesville, Oregon
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Hy-Vee's new grocery stores in Janesville and Oregon now have opening dates. The Janesville store, located at 2500 Humes Road on the city's north side, is set to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the company said Monday. The Iowa-based chain is billing the 97,000-square-foot...
wpr.org
Could fuel from plants replace petroleum? Wisconsin researchers think so
Plants have already blazed a path for meat alternatives, but they could also transform the transportation industry, Wisconsin researchers say. Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center are creating carbon-neutral fuels they hope to power the transportation sector through deconstructed, nonfood plant materials. "We are producing...
The Unique, Interesting Mystery Of Wisconsin’s Abandoned Ghost Ship
There are a lot of unexplained factors when it comes to the history of one ship in Wisconsin. Shipwrecks along the Mississippi River and waterways in general aren't that uncommon. A ship resting in Prairie du Chien (which is a town of 6,000 people) wouldn't be that outlandish considering where it is. It's near the confluence of the Mississippi and Wisconsin Rivers and serves as a gateway between the Mighty Mississippi and the Great Lakes. Part of what makes the history of one shipwreck weird is that it rests on land.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hooray for Hartford!
HARTFORD — More than 200 members and supporters of the Hartford Chamber of Commerce gathered Thursday evening at the Chandelier Ballroom to celebrate 50 years of commitment and involvement to the city. The evening’s theme was “Hollywood Walk of Fame” and included a red carpet into the room....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin ice fisherman on ATV dies; Lake Waubesa in Dane County
DANE COUNTY, Wis. - Authorities early on Sunday, Jan. 29 recovered the body of a 45-year-old fisherman whose ATV likely fell through weak ice on Lake Waubesa, just southeast of Madison. The Dane County sheriff's office said it was notified late Saturday that the man had not returned home as...
Channel 3000
MMSD Superintendent set to deliver first in-person State of the District address
MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent will deliver a State of the District address on Tuesday at Madison East High School. This will be Dr. Carlton D. Jenkins' first in-person address and will begin at 6 p.m. in the school auditorium. Elected officials, local leaders and district families are expected to be in attendance.
Channel 3000
'It was kind of a no-brainer': Fitchburg businesses work to fill hole left by Little John's
FITCHBURG, Wis. -- When Little John's temporarily suspended operations last week, it left some seniors without the meals that they rely on. The organization had been preparing and sending out almost 16,000 meals per week to senior centers, schools and homeless shelters. On Monday, the Fitchburg Senior Center said local...
Channel 3000
Fire at Fitchburg apartment displaces 16 families
FITCHBURG, Wis. -- A fire at an apartment in Fitchburg left at least 16 families displaced on Sunday. Speaking on Fitchburg's public access channel, Fire Chief Joe Pulvermacher said crews responded to the fire on High Ridge Trail near Fish Hatchery Road just before 3:30 p.m. Heavy smoke and flames...
Channel 3000
Madison snow emergency to remain in effect Monday night
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison's snow emergency will remain in effect Monday night, officials said, as crews continue to clean up after last week's storm. Alternate side parking rules are in effect for all residents, including those in the Snow Emergency Zone, from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. and off-street parking is recommended.
Channel 3000
City of Madison declares snow emergency for Sunday evening
MADISON, WIS. -- The City of Madison declared a snow emergency for Sunday evening and said clean-up from Saturday's storm will take multiple days. Alternate side parking rules will be in effect, including in the downtown Snow Emergency Zone, and off-street parking is recommended when possible. Roads across the city are covered in snow and ice, making travel difficult.
wtaq.com
A Deadly January On Wisconsin Snowmobile Trails
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources urges safe snowmobiling. The DNR reports six snowmobile fatalities so far this month and urges all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride. The six fatalities involved single adult operators, ranging from 41 to 68...
Channel 3000
Madison Streets Division says travel will be difficult as snow continues
MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Streets Division is treating roads across the city, but said travel will be difficult because of ongoing snowfall. Officials said 32 plow trucks are circling the city's salt routes, and will continue throughout the day. However, the trucks are not applying salt because it is too cold to be effective.
Washington Examiner
TikTok banned by University of Wisconsin system
(The Center Square) – Add the University of Wisconsin to the list of places with a TikTok ban. The UW System on Tuesday said TikTok will no longer be allowed on university-owned phones, tablets and computers. The university’s move comes after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers banned TikTok on all...
Channel 3000
Society of St. Vincent de Paul holds winter blanket drive
MADISON, Wis. -- The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is working to keep families warm this winter. On Saturday, the organization kicked off its 31st annual Recycle the Warmth blanket. Any new or gently-used blanket or pieces of bedding collected this weekend will be donated to low-income families throughout...
Rare Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Being Offered At $209 Per Pound
I know, we live in a cheese-loving part of the country where all we're supposedly concerned about is making sure that whatever dish we're enjoying has plenty of cheese in and/or on it. That can make things like oatmeal a little weird, but we're Midwesterners, and we'll do whatever we want when it comes to cheese.
Channel 3000
Mayoral candidates spar at forum Monday
Madison's mayoral candidates met Monday to discuss a variety of issues that are important to voters. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WBAY Green Bay
Outagamie County orders tow ban for I-41, Highway 441
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has issued a tow ban for I-41 and Highway 441. Blowing and drifting snow has caused slippery conditions in Northeast Wisconsin. Tow bans are issued for vehicles that are not an immediate hazard. The Sheriff’s Office will announce when...
Channel 3000
Protecting your home from frigid weather
MADISON, Wis. -- With temperatures dipping well below zero this week, how can you protect your home from the elements?. It's no secret that the bitterly cold temperatures pose a threat to homes, but there are things residents can do to reduce the costly and destructive risk of Mother Nature bursting their pipes.
wearegreenbay.com
Crews free one from vehicle following crash on highway just south of Fond du Lac
SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person needed to be removed from a vehicle after a serious-looking crash on Friday on STH 164. The Slinger Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about a crash that happened in the area of STH 164 over Sherman Road. Authorities say the call was for a two-vehicle accident that involved injuries.
