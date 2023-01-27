ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 17

hobo 45
3d ago

this state has more job opportunities than any other state and industry's are moving in here from all over the world so whoever wrote this is just stuuuuuuuuupid O and jealous HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA go ahead and have a nice day after you put the fire on your head out

Reply
5
james wise
3d ago

We're from New Jersey and I'll be tired here because my father was sick in 2014 and took care of him until 2018 when he died and we And we like it here I retired from New Jersey and we had a 2015 mobile home built because in Jersey we were paying 1,936 for a mortgage for 3 bedroom ranch

Reply
3
Luther King
3d ago

Come here on vacation and Leave here on probation it probably has more prisons per capita than any other state in the United States.

Reply
4
Related
Motley Fool

Double Your SNAP Benefits in 27 States With This Program

Get two for the price of one on fruits and vegetables with your food benefits. The Double Up Food Bucks plan matches every dollar SNAP recipients spend on fruit and vegetables. It's essentially two-for-one on all produce at certain farmers markets and stores. Double Up Food Bucks operates in 27...
COLORADO STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Landowner Captures Surprise Guest While Trapping for Coyotes

Although not the intended catch, one Indiana landowner recently captured a young bobcat before freeing the animal and releasing it back into the wild. A Warrick County, Indiana man recently shared photos on social media of his unintended catch. Mike Gootee tells us that he found the young bobcat in one of his traps intended for capturing coyotes. Gootee was able to release the bobcat which he describes in his posts on social media as a "tom." He says that once released, the bobcat took up residency on his four-wheeler tire for about 20 minutes before eventually taking off.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
AOL Corp

Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing

FILE - This photo provided by the Federal Public Defender Office shows death row inmate Amber McLaughlin. Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, McLaughlin will become the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday, Jan 3, 2022, for stabbing to death a former girlfriend, Beverly Guenther, in 2003. (Jeremy S. Weis/Federal Public Defender Office via AP, File)
MISSOURI STATE
country1037fm.com

This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina

SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Kentucky

Kentucky has over 12.4 million acres of forestland! There are also wetlands and hilly grasslands sprinkled across the landscape. The entire state makes up an impressive 25,862 acres. Who is responsible for caring for all that land? The answer lies with a mix of private landowners, federal government agencies, state...
KENTUCKY STATE
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Kentucky is a state with a rich history and a variety of cultural traditions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the bustling city streets of Louisville, there are many stories and legends that have been passed down through the generations. Some of these stories involve ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomena, and many people believe that these phenomena can be found on certain roads and highways throughout the state. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Kentucky:
KENTUCKY STATE
KPEL 96.5

FBI Puts Missing Man With Louisiana Ties on Most Wanted List

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The FBI is looking for a man with ties to Louisiana for violating his pre-trial release, the agency announced Tuesday. Khalid Ahmed Satary is being sought for violating that release, which appears to be related to a long-standing government case against him for an attempt to defraud the United States and others for millions of dollars.
LOUISIANA STATE
freightwaves.com

No jail in latest sentencing for Louisiana staged accident scam

Three participants in the Louisiana staged accident scam received sentences of probation but no jail time late last week. Additionally, the three were sentenced on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. All other defendants in the case who pleaded guilty were indicted on charges of mail fraud. The three...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy