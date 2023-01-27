Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homestead's Kolpien, Long sign with Taylor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Homestead seniors Selah Kolpien and Audrey Long signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at Taylor University on Monday evening. Kolpien will play volleyball for the Trojans, while Long will be a part of the competitive cheer team. Kolpien helped the Spartans...
Warriors' hot offense helps secure another WHAC win
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Three starters in double digits and 33 bench points separated Indiana Tech men's basketball from UNOH in an 84-62 home win Saturday. The Warriors shot 49% from the floor and out-rebounded the visitors 47-34 to put the breaks on any ideas of a Racer upset in the Schaefer Center.
Boys High School Basketball: Smith drops game-winning bucket for Generals
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Monte Smith came up big for the Wayne Generals in tonight's match with the Blackhawk Braves. With just seconds to go in the fourth quarter, Smith put up a layup to give his team a 75-73 victory. Smith finished the night with 22 points, while...
Shawn Boudrias wins it in overtime, 3-2
CORALVILLE, Iowa. (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne Komets wrapped up their three-game road series with a 3-2 overtime win over the Iowa Heartlanders. The Komets return to the Memorial Coliseum on Friday to host the Kalamazoo Wings.
6 Leo seniors sign for college
LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Six Leo standout senior athletes signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college on Monday. Audrey Abel signed with Delaware State University to continue her soccer career. A First Team All-NE8 selection as a senior, Abel tallied 17 goals and 13 assists, leading the Lions to an 18-5 record with NE8, sectional and regional titles, as well as a Class 2A state runner-up finish.
Boys High School Wrestling: Sectional Tournaments (1/28)
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Garrett boys wrestling team took home the sectional (11) title for the fourth year in a row, finishing with 240.5 team points. The Carroll Chargers placed second with 195 team points. Full individual results. Full team results. Sectional 10 (West Noble) full team and...
Bandidos to close final Fort Wayne location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A staple of Fort Wayne dining will be closing its doors for the final time after more than 40 years in the community. Bandidos Mexican Restaurant's owner posted a video message on social media thanking Fort Wayne for the memories and the business. The Waynedale...
Punch of Arctic air to end January
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Layer up, it’s a downright cold end to January. There will be some sunshine around Tuesday but don’t be deceived by it. Highs are expected to top out in the upper teens and lower 20s in the afternoon. Tuesday night lows bottom...
March for Life returns to northeast Indiana; first since Roe v. Wade overturned
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Thousands of anti-abortion activists marched through downtown Fort Wayne in the 49th annual March For Life in Northeast Indiana. Multiple groups showed up, including Right to Life of Northeast Indiana, Hoosiers for Life and a few local churches. They met at the University of...
Hospitality expert responds to modern tipping pressure
Purdue Fort Wayne Hospitality and Tourism Chair Allana Olah says tipping culture has become a bit excessive since the beginning of 2020. Hospitality expert responds to modern tipping pressure. Purdue Fort Wayne Hospitality and Tourism Chair Allana Olah says tipping culture has become a bit excessive since the beginning of...
One dead in Southwest Fort Wayne apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is dead after an apartment fire on the 3900 block of Taylor Street Sunday. The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the Southwest fire just before 8 p.m. Crews forced their way into a first-floor apartment where they discovered heavy smoke and flames.
JAVA displays ribbons in Downtown Fort Wayne, raises awareness for missing persons
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Sunday is four weeks to the day since Celeste Cuthbert disappeared. “The more people we have looking for her, the more likely she is to be found,” her friend Sherrie Konkle said. Konkle says Cuthbert left a Bluffton facility with only the clothes on...
Allen County Coroner identifies victim of Dartford Court shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Coroner has identified the woman killed in a shooting this past Saturday on Dartford Court. Fort Wayne Police responded to a home in the Hickory Hill neighborhood after 11 a.m. to a call reporting a shooting. Officers found a woman dead in...
Electric Works marks new milestone, lights sign above Broadway
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Electric Works marked a new milestone in its development Monday, lighting the sign on Building 19 right next to Broadway. “This is a huge milestone that we all can celebrate of this project really coming to life,” Kevan Biggs with RTM Ventures, the development company working on the project, said. “As we’ve had tenants starting to move in now, but this really signifies the reemergence of occupancy on this campus.”
Allen County Election Board: Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry officially files for re-election
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Election Board confirms Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry officially filed for re-election Monday around 11 a.m. Henry announced his campaign for a fifth term in 2022 and will run against Democratic candidate Jorge Fernandez in the May primary election. Republicans seeking the...
Grant County Coroner identifies 24-year-old killed in weekend shooting
MARION, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Grant County Coroner has identified the man killed in an early Sunday morning Fairmount shooting. An officer with the Fairmount Police Department responded to a call about shots fired in a home on 7220 South and 200 West just after 3 a.m. Sunday. The officer...
