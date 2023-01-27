Read full article on original website
South Bend Common Council seeking applications from community members
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Common Council is accepting applications from individuals who are looking to serve as citizen members of various council committees. Officials are looking for dedicated applicants who are interested in moving community efforts forward. Requirements include:. Applicant must be a resident of the city...
Allie's Cafe to be featured on America's Best Restaurants
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Allie's Cafe here in South Bend will be featured in an episode of America's Best Restaurants. Allie's Cafe was recognized for their unique-recipe catering. Allie's Cafe is located at 2323 E. Mishawaka Ave. in South Bend.
Local activists weigh in on the ongoing drama in South Bend government
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- There is a growing debate over the issue of possible reparations for the Black community in South Bend. The discussion was supposed to happen during two different common council meetings, but questions about legally notifying the public and council members put them both on hold recently. The...
Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County offering informational meetings on homeownership
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County will host informational meetings in January and February for residents interested in learning more about the nonprofit's homeownership program. The first of three meetings will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in room D at...
Large fire shut downs several blocks of Lincolnway, local businesses destroyed
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Fire crews were dispatched on the scene of a structure fire on Lincolnway West, near Brookfield Street, in South Bend Monday morning, leaving several blooks of Lincolnway West shutdown and a business destroyed. The call came in reporting the fire at 9:11 a.m. at CB...
Oaklawn in Elkhart closed Tuesday due to safety threats
ELKHART, Ind.- The Oaklawn campus in Elkhart will be closed Tuesday due to safety threats, according to Oaklawn staff. No other information is available at this time.
One injured in crash on U.S. 12 near Beebe Road
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A South Bend man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday night on U.S. 12, near Beebe Road, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 11:52 p.m., the South Bend driver was traveling west on U.S. 12 when he ran off the road and hit a ditch, according to reports.
Applications open for registered nurse position at Edwardsburg Public Schools
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- Applications are now open for the position of school nurse at Edwardsburg Public Schools. The school corporation is accepting applications for a full-time nurse to oversee district health offices, take care of medical documentation and files, and provide medical assistance to students and staff. Applicants must hold...
St. Joseph County Police investigating after South Bend officer discharges weapon during shots fired response
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The St. Joseph County Police Department is leading an investigation involving a South Bend Police officer discharging his weapon during a shots fired response. At 11 p.m. on Sunday, the South Bend Police Department was called to the 1400 block of E. Donald St. for...
Berrien County Health Department offering free home radon testing kits
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Berrien County Health Department is offering free radon home testing kits throughout the month of February. Long-term exposure to high levels of radon can be dangerous for people's health, according to the department. Those interested in obtaining a free kit can visit the health department's...
Elkhart Police searching for individual in counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual in reference to a counterfeit bill investigation at a local business. If you have any information, please call Detective Lambright at 574-389-4736 or email her at [email protected]. You can also send an...
Concord Avenue double homicide leaves teenager dead—and neighbors fed up with gunfire
ELKHART, Ind. – Neighbors living around the 700 block of Concord Avenue are fed up after a shooting claimed the lives of two people late Sunday night. “It’s a quiet, nice neighborhood,” said Sandy Shurn, who’s lived nearby for seven years. “But you do hear gunshots.”
Three Rivers man dies in fire on Coon Hollow Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Three Rivers man has died following a fire in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow Road Sunday, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. Fire crews and deputies were called to the area for the fire at 8:18 p.m. A 91-year-old Three Rivers...
Berrien County Law Enforcement officials release statement regarding death of Tyre Nichols
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Berrien County Police Service Council has released a statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis police officers. In the statement, officials say, "As your law enforcement leaders serving Berrien County, we are horrified by the vicious attack on Tyre Nichols by the former members of the Memphis Police Department. What they have done, and what we have witnessed in the graphic videos, leave each of us disgusted at the actions of those former police officers."
Three arrested in Starke County marijuana growing operation, child taken from home
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. - Three people were arrested and a child was taken from a home after deputies discovered a marijuana growing operation inside the home, according to the Starke County Sheriff's Office. At 10:07 a.m. on Monday, deputies were called to a residence in the 6700 S. block of...
Elkhart Police investigating fatal shooting on Concord Avenue
ELKHART, Ind. - Two people have died following a shooting in the 700 block of Concord Avenue Sunday evening, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Dispatch received a call about the shooting at 10:58 p.m. Sunday night. At the scene, officers found a 15-year-old boy outside the residence suffering from...
Snow lasts through Monday and is followed up by single digit temps
Lake effect flurries continue to linger around Michiana tonight through Monday afternoon. Accumulations are less than an inch in the landlocked portions of Michiana with totals of just above one inch along the lakeside areas. Cloudy skies will take over after the last of the snow has moved out Monday afternoon and temperatures will begin to cool down into the high tens Monday night. Tuesday and Wednesday will both be quiet in regard to precipitation, but not temperature. A surge of cold, polar air from Canada will swing through the Great Lakes region Tuesday through Wednesday, bringing temperatures that will feel like sub-zero in some parts of Michiana during the evening hours of Tuesday going into Wednesday. Wednesday will be warmer than Tuesday, but temperatures will still be stuck in the mid 20s.
One hospitalized following two-vehicle crash in Cass county
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Calvin Center Road at 12:09 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Initial investigations showed that a 28-year-old woman from Elkhart was driving north on Calvin Center Road and lost control of her vehicle, striking an embankment.
Winter weather advisory heading into Sunday morning, plunging temperatures afterwards
Although the heaviest of the snow has fallen for this weekend, we're not done yet. A winter weather advisory has been issued until tomorrow morning at 10AM EST because of a wintry mix taking over Michiana in the overnight hours. Snow showers will fall for most of tonight until just around midnight, when temperatures rise to freezing levels. The mix of rain and snow followed by sub-freezing temperatures in the early hours of Sunday will cause some ice accumulation the roads. Make sure to give yourself plenty of time driving tomorrow wherever you decide to go. After the mix, flurries will dominate for most of Sunday, tapering off by the evening hours. Monday and Tuesday are quiet and cloudy but get progressively cooler as cold air continues to be brought further south from Canada. Tuesday will see high temperatures in the 10s, a notable departure from the warmer than average start to the year.
Notre Dame tops Louisville at home
NOTRE DAME, Ind., --- Notre Dame Men’s Basketball breaks their four-game losing streak with a 76-62 win at home on Saturday over the Louisville Cardinals. 6,500 attended Purcell Pavilion for the annual Coaches versus Cancer game and to see the Irish break their four-game losing streak, giving them their first win since head Coach Mike Brey announced he would step down at the end of the season.
