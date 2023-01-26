Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Lone Star State Standout commits to Florida State following Official Visit
The Seminoles have landed likely the final piece of their 2023 high school recruiting class.
Gadsden County set to name Russell Ellington as new head coach
Gadsden County High School has a new head football coach, and they didn't have to look very far to find him.
FCI Tallahassee hosts National Recruitment Day Saturday
The Federal Bureau of Prisons Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Tallahassee is hosting a career fair Saturday, Feb. 4 at the FCI Tallahassee facility.
WEAR
Pensacola native Dr. Cedric Alexander weighs in on Tyre Nichols beating video
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola native Dr. Cedric Alexander -- the current Community Safety Commissioner of Minneapolis -- is weighing in on the video that shows the incident Tyre Nichols had with five Memphis police officers. "I think one thing was clearly absent and that was a lack of leadership," said...
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida
FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
thefamuanonline.com
Will DeSantis shake up FAMU’s BOT?
Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new members, including some outspoken conservatives, to New College of Florida’s board of trustees. New College is the most liberal and LGBTQ+-led campus in Florida, and DeSantis’ recent selections upset students, staff, faculty and supporters of the school in Sarasota.
Woman who just moved to Tallahassee wins top lottery prize
A Florida woman who recently moved to Tallahassee was greeted with a top lottery prize after playing the Mystery Multiplier scratch-off game.
Did you feel that? Reports of shaking, booms in south Alabama, northwest Florida
UPDATE: WKRG News 5 reached out to local military installations about the reports, which by mid-morning were coming in from Florida as well as south Alabama. A representative from Pensacola Naval Air Station said the booms were not related to any activity there. UPDATE: According to Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack, there have been no […]
FSU responds to Anti-Semitic incident on campus Thursday
We're learning more about an incident at Florida State involving an Anti-Semitic display on campus. It's part of similar incidents happening at other campuses across the southeast.
WCTV
Gordos security gaurd incident
A jury has found Perry man Kenneth Burns guilty of first-degree murder. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Recording of WCTV's Good Morning Show. Road corridor dedicated to former Leon County School Board member. Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST. Dozens gathered at...
Victim in recent carjacking speaking out
A woman was trying to give four teenagers a ride home last Thursday morning. Once she got to an apartment complex, they beat her and stole her car.
WEAR
What caused shaking across Gulf Coast Friday morning?
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There is no confirmation at this time of what caused the ground to shake Friday morning along the Gulf Coast. WEAR News received several calls and messages about the ground shaking at several spots along our Gulf Coast area around 11:05 a.m. We are still working to confirm what happened.
thefamuanonline.com
Chicken spots have taken over Tallahassee and we’re sick of it
With the recent grand opening of Slim Chickens on North Monroe Street and Raising Canes in the process of being built right across from Guthrie’s on West Tennessee Street, it seems that chicken is now becoming the main dish here in Tallahassee. The over-saturation is killing the taste buds of many, especially college students, who are craving anything but chicken fingers, wings, or a sandwich.
Deep Sea Fishing in Pensacola
Deep sea fishing in Pensacola, Florida is a popular activity for both locals and tourists alike. Known for its clear blue waters and diverse marine life, Pensacola is a prime location for fishing enthusiasts to catch a variety of fish species.
100 Black Men of Tallahassee bonds with young men with mentorship program
The 100 Black Men hosts mentoring events every Saturday and encourages kids of all ages to attend and build a strong connection.
WCTV
One person injured after stabbing in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was detained early Monday morning after a stabbing on North Monroe Street in Tallahassee, according to Tallahassee Police. The incident happened around 4:40 a.m. after a fight between two men near a Motel 6 located at 2738 North Monroe St. Officers responded to the...
Rare whale stranded on Pensacola Beach found with plastic in its stomach
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A rare Blainville’s beaked whale was found stranded on Pensacola Beach on Monday, Jan. 16. Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge transported the whale to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Marine Mammal Research Center, where they were able to complete a necropsy, where they found several pieces of plastic in the whale’s […]
WEAR
Pier demolition to slow traffic on the Pensacola Bay Bridge
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Crews will be demolishing and removing a submerged pier near the Pensacola Bay Bridge on Monday. The pier was part of the old bridge built in the 1960's. The Florida Department of Transportation says traffic won't be blocked, but will be slowed. Law enforcement personnel will also...
WCTV
Four minors arrested for carjacking a woman in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Four minors were arrested after stealing a car from a woman who gave them a ride, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. A woman was sitting in her car Wednesday evening, in the Target parking lot located at 1861 West Tennessee Street when four minors reportedly approached her and asked her for a ride.
WJHG-TV
Local sheriff reacts to the video showing the deadly beating of Tyres Nichols
Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 6 p.m. for the latest in local news, weather, and sports. A new therapy program launched today at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, and it's all centered around the hospital's first four-legged volunteer. Jackson County Recovery Kickoff. Updated: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:27 AM UTC.
