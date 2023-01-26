ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida

FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
DUNEDIN, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Will DeSantis shake up FAMU’s BOT?

Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new members, including some outspoken conservatives, to New College of Florida’s board of trustees. New College is the most liberal and LGBTQ+-led campus in Florida, and DeSantis’ recent selections upset students, staff, faculty and supporters of the school in Sarasota.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Gordos security gaurd incident

A jury has found Perry man Kenneth Burns guilty of first-degree murder. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Recording of WCTV's Good Morning Show. Road corridor dedicated to former Leon County School Board member. Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST. Dozens gathered at...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WEAR

What caused shaking across Gulf Coast Friday morning?

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There is no confirmation at this time of what caused the ground to shake Friday morning along the Gulf Coast. WEAR News received several calls and messages about the ground shaking at several spots along our Gulf Coast area around 11:05 a.m. We are still working to confirm what happened.
PENSACOLA, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Chicken spots have taken over Tallahassee and we’re sick of it

With the recent grand opening of Slim Chickens on North Monroe Street and Raising Canes in the process of being built right across from Guthrie’s on West Tennessee Street, it seems that chicken is now becoming the main dish here in Tallahassee. The over-saturation is killing the taste buds of many, especially college students, who are craving anything but chicken fingers, wings, or a sandwich.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
malta

Deep Sea Fishing in Pensacola

Deep sea fishing in Pensacola, Florida is a popular activity for both locals and tourists alike. Known for its clear blue waters and diverse marine life, Pensacola is a prime location for fishing enthusiasts to catch a variety of fish species.
PENSACOLA, FL
WCTV

One person injured after stabbing in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was detained early Monday morning after a stabbing on North Monroe Street in Tallahassee, according to Tallahassee Police. The incident happened around 4:40 a.m. after a fight between two men near a Motel 6 located at 2738 North Monroe St. Officers responded to the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WEAR

Pier demolition to slow traffic on the Pensacola Bay Bridge

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Crews will be demolishing and removing a submerged pier near the Pensacola Bay Bridge on Monday. The pier was part of the old bridge built in the 1960's. The Florida Department of Transportation says traffic won't be blocked, but will be slowed. Law enforcement personnel will also...
PENSACOLA, FL
WCTV

Four minors arrested for carjacking a woman in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Four minors were arrested after stealing a car from a woman who gave them a ride, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. A woman was sitting in her car Wednesday evening, in the Target parking lot located at 1861 West Tennessee Street when four minors reportedly approached her and asked her for a ride.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy