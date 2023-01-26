ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IMAC Holdings And Greencity Acquisition Corporation On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Session

By Via News Editorial Team
via.news
 4 days ago
via.news

Comp Energetica De Minas Gerais, Landmark Bancorp, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Comp Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG), Landmark Bancorp (LARK), Kinross Gold (KGC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Comp Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) 10.35% 2023-01-30 04:42:16. Landmark Bancorp (LARK) 3.59% 2023-01-20 11:10:09. Kinross Gold (KGC) 3.32%...
via.news

Marathon Stock Bearish By 9% So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) slid 9.35% to $7.27 at 14:51 EST on Monday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.49% to $11,448.27, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, an all-around bearish trend trading session today.
via.news

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Jumps By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 30 January, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $15,097.00. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 27.26% up from its 52-week low and 4.06% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

NYSE FANG Bullish By 15% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 15.3% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Monday, 30 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,306.26. Regarding NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.87% up from its 52-week low and 0.93% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

DraftKings Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) jumped by a staggering 31.41% in 21 sessions from $11.27 at 2022-12-29, to $14.81 at 15:08 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.49% to $11,448.27, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. DraftKings’s...
via.news

AvalonBay Communities And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Comp Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG), AvalonBay Communities (AVB), Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
via.news

Golden Ocean Group Limited, Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund (DPG), Village Super Market (VLGEA) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) 25.19% 2023-01-25 21:06:17. Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income...
via.news

Gyrodyne Stock 9.7% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Gyrodyne (GYRO) jumping 9.7% to $9.05 on Monday while NASDAQ fell 1.96% to $11,393.81. Gyrodyne’s last close was $8.25, 44.52% under its 52-week high of $14.87. Is Gyrodyne Stock a Good Investment?. If you’re considering purchasing Gyrodyne Company stock, it’s...
via.news

Align Technology Stock Over 32% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) rose by a staggering 32.15% in 21 sessions from $201.58 at 2022-12-28, to $266.39 at 14:21 EST on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 1.46% to $11,451.67, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

Aspen Group Stock Went Down By Over 12% Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) dropped by a staggering 12.15% to $0.29 at 16:00 EST on Monday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.72% to $11,421.37, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, an all-around bearish trend exchanging session today.
via.news

Gerdau S.A., Intel, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Gerdau S.A. (GGB), Intel (INTC), Donegal Group (DGICA) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) 2.13% 2023-01-21 01:42:07. Close to 2K companies listed in the Nasdaq and NYSE pay out dividends to its...
via.news

Alibaba Stock Bullish Momentum With A 28% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) rose by a staggering 28.39% in 21 sessions from $87.2 to $111.96 at 14:07 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is dropping 0.46% to $15,889.76, following the last session’s downward trend. Alibaba’s last close was $118.38,...
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.71% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Sunday, 29 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,468.60. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. If you are considering investing in the Australian share...
via.news

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund, Principal Real Estate Income Fund, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF), Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ), Eaton Vance Corporation Eaton Vance Tax (ETV) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) 15.35% 2023-01-13 04:17:07. Principal...
via.news

USD/CNH Drops By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 5.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:06 EST on Monday, 30 January, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.75. Usd/cnh prints mild losses around 6.7400 on China-linked concerns ahead of pmis, fed and US NFP. On the other hand, the hopes of the...
via.news

Nikola Stock Bearish Momentum With A 9% Fall Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) dropped 9.03% to $2.52 at 16:01 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.72% to $11,421.37, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news

Canaan Stock Falls 9% So Far On Monday, Underperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) slid 9.01% to $3.13 at 14:38 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.49% to $11,448.27, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, up to now, an all-around down trend trading session today.

