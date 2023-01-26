ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SmileDirectClub Stock 11.73% Up Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with SmileDirectClub (SDC) rising 11.73% to $0.59 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 0.95% to $11,621.71. SmileDirectClub’s last close was $0.53, 82.89% under its 52-week high of $3.10. About SmileDirectClub. SmileDirectClub, Inc., an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The...
Beyond Meat Stock 14.85% Up Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Beyond Meat (BYND) rising 14.85% to $18.59 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 0.95% to $11,621.71. Beyond Meat’s last close was $16.19, 76.21% below its 52-week high of $68.06. About Beyond Meat. Beyond Meat, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat...
Wayfair Stock Went Up By Over 13% As Session Comes To An End On Friday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) jumped by a staggering 13.22% to $63.63 at 15:53 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.15% to $16,009.24, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, as yet, a somewhat bullish trend exchanging session today.
Albemarle And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Open Text Corporation (OTEX), Albemarle (ALB), Simulations Plus (SLP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Coinbase Stock 15.17% Up Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Coinbase jumping 15.17% to $61.06 on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ rose 0.95% to $11,621.71, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a somewhat bullish trend trading session today. Coinbase’s last close...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Canaan Already 4% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Canaan‘s pre-market value is already 4.36% down. Canaan’s last close was $3.44, 50.14% below its 52-week high of $6.90. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Canaan (CAN) rising 4.24% to $3.44. NASDAQ jumped 0.95% to $11,621.71,...
Less Than One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open, NeuroMetrix Is Up By 8%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and NeuroMetrix‘s pre-market value is already 8.15% up. NeuroMetrix’s last close was $1.84, 68.76% under its 52-week high of $5.89. The last session, NASDAQ finished with NeuroMetrix (NURO) sliding 6.6% to $1.84. NASDAQ jumped 1.76% to $11,512.41,...
Newtek Business Services Corp., Oxford Square Capital Corp., Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT), Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ), MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) 15.32% 2023-01-20 23:49:07. Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) 12.32% 2023-01-27 15:15:09.
American Express Stock Impressive Jump Before The Weekend, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with American Express (AXP) jumping 10.57% to $172.35 on Friday while NYSE fell 0.15% to $15,961.70. American Express’s last close was $155.88, 21.88% under its 52-week high of $199.55. Why is American Express Stock Going Up?. American Express is one of...
GoPro Stock Is 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) rose by a staggering 29.41% in 21 sessions from $4.76 at 2022-12-28, to $6.16 at 19:41 EST on Friday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 0.95% to $11,621.71, following the last session’s upward trend. GoPro’s...
GameStop Stock 13.89% Up Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with GameStop (GME) rising 13.89% to $22.79 on Friday while NYSE fell 0.15% to $15,961.70. GameStop’s last close was $20.01, 59.86% under its 52-week high of $49.85. About GameStop. GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its...
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV), Mesabi Trust (MSB), Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ), BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC), Blackrock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) 14.2% 2023-01-15 02:07:11. BlackRock Capital Investment...
USD/EUR Over 1% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.93% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:21 EST on Sunday, 29 January, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.92. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.736% up from its 52-week low and 12.24% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
Palladium Futures Went Down By Over 10% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 10.26% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:52 EST on Sunday, 29 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,599.70. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 2766, 99.99% below its average volume of 5545183823.25. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...

