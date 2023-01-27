Educational Development Corporation, Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Western Asset Emerging Markets Income Fund, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG), Western Asset Emerging Markets Income Fund (EMD), Enstar Group Limited (ESGRO) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG) 16.55% 2023-01-31 15:48:18. Western Asset Emerging Markets Income Fund (EMD) 10.04% 2023-01-30...
via.news
Genuine Parts Company And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Oil (ODC), BHP Billiton Limited (BHP), Rockwell Automation (ROK) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Oxford Lane Capital Corp., Global Self Storage, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO), Global Self Storage (SELF), Nuveen Minnesota Municipal Income Fund (NMS) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) 7.12% 2023-01-21 07:46:09. Global Self Storage (SELF) 5.47% 2023-01-28 07:55:21. Nuveen...
via.news
Halozyme Therapeutics And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO), Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP), Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity....
via.news
Artificial Intelligence Predicts Next Session’s Price Change For Antero Resources, Vodafone, Best Buy Co.
(VIANEWS) – Today, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggests a high probability of discovering the approximate price for tomorrow of Antero Resources AR, Vodafone VOD and others. Via News will regularly fact-check this AI algorithm that aims to consistently predict the next session price and next week’s trend of...
via.news
International Paper Company Stock Bullish Momentum With A 10.23% Rise On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with International Paper Company (IP) jumping 10.23% to $41.65 on Tuesday while NYSE rose 1.19% to $16,007.73. International Paper Company’s last close was $37.79, 24.77% below its 52-week high of $50.23. About International Paper Company. International Paper Company operates as a...
via.news
XPO Logistics Stock Was 9.13% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with XPO Logistics (XPO) rising 9.13% to $43.50 on Wednesday while NYSE jumped 0.44% to $16,106.21. XPO Logistics’s last close was $39.86, 54.7% below its 52-week high of $88.00. About XPO Logistics. XPO Logistics, Inc. provides freight transportation services in the...
via.news
Suncor Energy Already 4% Down, Almost Four Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than four hours and Suncor Energy ‘s pre-market value is already 4.32% down. Suncor Energy ‘s last close was $34.72, 18.73% under its 52-week high of $42.72. The last session, NYSE ended with Suncor Energy (SU) rising 2% to $34.72....
via.news
Stryker Corp Stock Impressive Jump On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Stryker Corp rising 10.02% to $279.23 on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE rose 0.44% to $16,106.21, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a somewhat up trend trading session today. Stryker Corp’s...
via.news
Align Technology Stock Over 32% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) rose by a staggering 32.15% in 21 sessions from $201.58 at 2022-12-28, to $266.39 at 14:21 EST on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 1.46% to $11,451.67, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Is 15% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) slid by a staggering 15.46% in 5 sessions from $0.33 at -15.46, to $0.28 at 19:27 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 2% to $11,816.32, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is 23% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) slid by a staggering 23.14% in 10 sessions from $20.14 at 2023-01-17, to $15.48 at 13:58 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.12% to $11,521.63, following the last session’s downward trend. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s...
via.news
Sypris Solutions And Novavax On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Sypris Solutions, Transocean, and Weibo. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST)
via.news
Wayfair Stock 10.23% Up On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Wayfair rising 10.23% to $66.69 on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE rose 0.44% to $16,106.21, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a somewhat up trend exchanging session today. Wayfair’s last close...
via.news
Gyrodyne And Aspen Group On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Gyrodyne, Xenetic Biosciences, and Cheetah Mobile. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Gyrodyne (GYRO) 9.05...
via.news
NYSE Composite Bullish By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.68% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $16,047.06. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 35.64% up from its 52-week low and 4.06% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Groupon Stock Bearish By 9% As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) dropped 9.04% to $8.40 at 15:58 EST on Monday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 1.72% to $11,421.37, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, up until now, an all-around down trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Less Than Six Hours Before The NYSE Open, Koninklijke Philips Is Down By 5%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than six hours and Koninklijke Philips‘s pre-market value is already 5.39% down. Koninklijke Philips’s last close was $17.99, 53.6% below its 52-week high of $38.77. The last session, NYSE ended with Koninklijke Philips (PHG) jumping 5.89% to $17.99. NYSE fell...
via.news
Alibaba Stock Bullish Momentum With A 28% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) rose by a staggering 28.39% in 21 sessions from $87.2 to $111.96 at 14:07 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is dropping 0.46% to $15,889.76, following the last session’s downward trend. Alibaba’s last close was $118.38,...
via.news
AI Successfully Guesses Tomorrow’s Stock Price For JD.com And Generac Holdlings
(VIANEWS) – Yesterday, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggested a few financial assets that would make investors a profit today. Via News is daily fact-checking an AI algorithm that aims to predict financial assets’ next session’s price and next week’s trend. Innrs provides AI-based statistical tools...
Comments / 0