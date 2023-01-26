Read full article on original website
kingcountymetro.blog
Transit service update Jan. 30-Feb. 3: All routes operating; use our travel tools
King County Metro will operate all bus routes Jan. 30 through Feb. 3, however some individual trips will be canceled. Across King County, Metro is delivering about 97% of our typical 11,000 weekday trips. Our maintenance crews are making steady progress on fleet repairs and appreciate your patience while we complete this important work.
kingcountymetro.blog
Expanded bus lane hours to help improve transit reliability along 15th Avenue West, Elliott Avenue West
Cross posted from the Seattle Department of Transportation Blog. The Interbay corridor is one of the busiest travel areas in Seattle, connecting downtown Seattle with Ballard and Magnolia along 15th Avenue West and Elliott Avenue West. Currently, an average of 11,353 people ride the bus routes on this corridor each weekday.
KOMO News
Rideshare workers push for safety protections after driver killed in Renton shooting spree
RENTON, Wash. — A man who was killed during a random shooting spree in Renton earlier this month was a well-known rideshare driver. Those who knew him said he was kind and advocated for the rights of rideshare drivers. Mahamadou Kabba was one of three people shot at random....
kcemployees.com
Animal Control Officer Shepherd recognized in The Seattle Times
It’s not every day members of the public take the time to thank employees for their good work. Someone did recently, recognizing Animal Control Officer Dominique Shepherd for helping with an aggressive dog. Someone wrote to the Times’ Rant and Rave column:. “RAVE to Bruce at King County...
kingcountymetro.blog
Metro Weekend Update – January 27-29, 2023
Sign up for email or text alerts about King County Metro service for personalized transit alerts sent directly to you. Temporary Weekend Bus Stop Closure for Routes 5, 21, 24, 27, 28, 33, 124, 131, 132, RapidRide D and RapidRide E; Stop #490 at 3rd Ave & Cherry St (SB), will be closed on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.;
wallyhood.org
Fatal Shooting at Wallingford Encampment Near Elementary School
I woke up this morning to a post from my 5 year old’s Parent Teacher Student Association letting parents know that there had been a fatal shooting within feet of our elementary school. I have spent the hours since wresting with the tension point between keeping my young children safe and becoming a full blown NIMBY (“not in my backyard”) rather than a humanitarian focused on communal well being.
For Under $200K, You Can Transform a Gig Harbor Church Into Your Dream Home
Finding a house that meets all your needs in this day and age is almost impossible to do within the budget you have. This is especially true for those like me, who are not the handyman type. Personally, I find the word "remodel" to be terrifying. However, if you dream of a conversion project with open space, maybe you would find this interesting.
knkx.org
‘Our time to shine' Tacoma’s Lincoln District prepares to celebrate Lunar New Year
Oanh Lam has watched the several blocks along S 38th Street in Tacoma, Wash. grow and change over nearly forty years. “When I first started, it was mostly American businesses, but as we moved in Americans started moving out,” Lam said. Over time, the Lincoln District has consolidated into...
Expect traffic on the I-90/SR 18 interchange starting Monday
I-90: Jan. 30 to Feb. 1 there will be short-duration lane closures in both directions just west of the interchange. WSDOT is prepping for some major changes in the Spring. The projects include building drainage systems, installing underground wiring for new traffic lights, and tearing down the old weigh station off the westbound I-90 on-ramp. They are expected to be completed by 2025 and will improve traffic flow and safety, and reduce commute time, WSDOT said.
More than 10,000 ORCA cards distributed for low income residents
The Seattle Housing Authority (SHA) is starting a new program to allow residents staying in their low-income housing an easier time getting around the Puget Sound region by offering free unlimited-use ORCA cards. The SHA Transit Pass program will benefit more than 10,000 SHA residents by helping them save money...
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Seattle, WA. - Seattle is the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and home to a metro area with a population of more than 4 million people. The city's economy is driven by a combination of older industrial companies and "new economy" technology and internet companies. In addition to being the headquarters for 7 Fortune 500 firms, Seattle also has a very strong startup scene.
KOMO News
See photos of Nike moving out of downtown Seattle store
SEATTLE — Crews cleared items out of the Nike store in Seattle on Friday after the downtown staple closed a week ago. The closure of the Nike store, which opened at 1500 6th Avenue in 1996, brought nostalgia to many Puget Sounders who shopped there and walked by the large building over the past few decades.
More than 10K Seattle Housing Authority residents will receive free unlimited-fare ORCA cards
SEATTLE — Residents living in Seattle Housing Authority-owned and managed housing will now have an easier time getting around the Puget Sound region. On Tuesday, Mayor Bruce Harrell and the Seattle Department of Transportation announced a new partnership with SHA to distribute free unlimited-use ORCA cards to more than 10,000 residents in affordable housing.
Elected officials respond to Bellevue School District's 3-school consolidation plan
BELLEVUE, Wash. — In KING 5's continued coverage of the Bellevue School District's plan to close and consolidate three elementary schools - requests for comment have been sent to Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington state representatives who serve the potentially impacted neighborhoods. Currently, the district has identified seven elementary...
WaFd CEO to return to work after surviving deadly Utah plane crash
A Washington state bank CEO is expected to return to work in February after surviving a deadly plane crash in Utah earlier this month. Brent Beardall, 51, the Washington Federal CEO, suffered broken bones and lacerations in the Jan. 2 plane crash that killed one and injured two others. Beardall...
capitolhillseattle.com
Developer behind big Seattle Old Spaghetti Factory project buys little Capitol Hill office building property
A developer known for some ambitious Seattle projects including the transformation of the city’s auto row-era Old Spaghetti Factory warehouse into a commercial and residential project is now the proud owner a 1969-built Capitol Hill office building. Meriwether Partners could be interested in the office space at 13th and...
q13fox.com
Tyre Nichols' death: Protesters gather from Seattle to New York
Police bodycam footage released Friday night shows Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man from Memphis, being beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop back on January 7. He died three days later, leaving his 4-year-old son without a father and his family without many answers.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Seattle city attorney sues Kia and Hyundai over increased car thefts
(The Center Square) – Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison has filed a lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai for their alleged role in an exponential increase of car theft in Seattle and other regions. Davison’s office claims that the two car companies’ failure to install anti-theft technology has contributed to...
KING-5
HGTV twin sister real estate duo speaking at Tacoma Home and Garden Show
TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Home and Garden Show kicked off on Thursday and it will run through Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Tacoma Dome. It's the 40th year for the event which features more than 500 vendors from across the Pacific Northwest and several local nurseries selling plants.
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
