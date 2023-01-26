ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

kingcountymetro.blog

Transit service update Jan. 30-Feb. 3: All routes operating; use our travel tools

King County Metro will operate all bus routes Jan. 30 through Feb. 3, however some individual trips will be canceled. Across King County, Metro is delivering about 97% of our typical 11,000 weekday trips. Our maintenance crews are making steady progress on fleet repairs and appreciate your patience while we complete this important work.
kcemployees.com

Animal Control Officer Shepherd recognized in The Seattle Times

It’s not every day members of the public take the time to thank employees for their good work. Someone did recently, recognizing Animal Control Officer Dominique Shepherd for helping with an aggressive dog. Someone wrote to the Times’ Rant and Rave column:. “RAVE to Bruce at King County...
SEATTLE, WA
kingcountymetro.blog

Metro Weekend Update – January 27-29, 2023

Sign up for email or text alerts about King County Metro service for personalized transit alerts sent directly to you. Temporary Weekend Bus Stop Closure for Routes 5, 21, 24, 27, 28, 33, 124, 131, 132, RapidRide D and RapidRide E; Stop #490 at 3rd Ave & Cherry St (SB), will be closed on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.;
KING COUNTY, WA
wallyhood.org

Fatal Shooting at Wallingford Encampment Near Elementary School

I woke up this morning to a post from my 5 year old’s Parent Teacher Student Association letting parents know that there had been a fatal shooting within feet of our elementary school. I have spent the hours since wresting with the tension point between keeping my young children safe and becoming a full blown NIMBY (“not in my backyard”) rather than a humanitarian focused on communal well being.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Expect traffic on the I-90/SR 18 interchange starting Monday

I-90: Jan. 30 to Feb. 1 there will be short-duration lane closures in both directions just west of the interchange. WSDOT is prepping for some major changes in the Spring. The projects include building drainage systems, installing underground wiring for new traffic lights, and tearing down the old weigh station off the westbound I-90 on-ramp. They are expected to be completed by 2025 and will improve traffic flow and safety, and reduce commute time, WSDOT said.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
Evan Crosby

10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Seattle, WA. - Seattle is the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and home to a metro area with a population of more than 4 million people. The city's economy is driven by a combination of older industrial companies and "new economy" technology and internet companies. In addition to being the headquarters for 7 Fortune 500 firms, Seattle also has a very strong startup scene.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

See photos of Nike moving out of downtown Seattle store

SEATTLE — Crews cleared items out of the Nike store in Seattle on Friday after the downtown staple closed a week ago. The closure of the Nike store, which opened at 1500 6th Avenue in 1996, brought nostalgia to many Puget Sounders who shopped there and walked by the large building over the past few decades.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

More than 10K Seattle Housing Authority residents will receive free unlimited-fare ORCA cards

SEATTLE — Residents living in Seattle Housing Authority-owned and managed housing will now have an easier time getting around the Puget Sound region. On Tuesday, Mayor Bruce Harrell and the Seattle Department of Transportation announced a new partnership with SHA to distribute free unlimited-use ORCA cards to more than 10,000 residents in affordable housing.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tyre Nichols' death: Protesters gather from Seattle to New York

Police bodycam footage released Friday night shows Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man from Memphis, being beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop back on January 7. He died three days later, leaving his 4-year-old son without a father and his family without many answers.
SEATTLE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Seattle city attorney sues Kia and Hyundai over increased car thefts

(The Center Square) – Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison has filed a lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai for their alleged role in an exponential increase of car theft in Seattle and other regions. Davison’s office claims that the two car companies’ failure to install anti-theft technology has contributed to...
SEATTLE, WA

