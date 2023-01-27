Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Only 3 League champions have perfect pick-ban rates through the 2023 LCS Spring Split’s first week
Ever since the start of the new year, League of Legends pros have been trying to make sense of the game’s new meta before their 2023 Spring Split begins. Around the world, teams have brought in new champions that are quickly picking up steam in various regions, and in North America, three picks have become a priority for every squad in the LCS.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends player figures out which characters have the loudest and quietest footsteps
In Apex Legends, audio is paramount to getting the edge in a fight. You’ll often hear an enemy before seeing them, and being taken by surprise can mean the difference between living and dying. For this reason, approaching your enemies silently will yield better results than engaging with a...
dotesports.com
League players slam ‘atrocious’ level-up rewards
Some League of Legends players aren’t satisfied with one key feature of the game. A handful of players complained about the rewards system on League’s subreddit over the weekend. They claim it has become pointless and tedious, especially for players that already own all the champions in the game.
dotesports.com
K’Sante is unstoppable in League pro play, but the same can’t be said for low Elo games
Few champions have taken over League of Legends quite like K’Sante has in season 13. His complex kit with a flurry of charged abilities, crowd control, and invunerable timings have made for tons of stylish outplays. On top of that, K’Sante has become the king of pro play these last few weeks; he’s been selected or banned in over 75 percent of games across all four major regions, according to League stats site Gol.gg.
dotesports.com
How Galaxy Racer NA is trying to change the game with HER Galaxy
This article is sponsored by HER Galaxy. For those looking to break into the esports scene, Galaxy Racer is a name you’ll want to become familiar with. Founded in 2019 by Paul Roy, Galaxy Racer is a transmedia company focused on esports, content creators, music, and sports. With a presence all across the globe and a following of over 600 million viewers, including divisions in North Africa, Southeast Asia, and Europe, Galaxy Racer is poised to become the definitive spot for all of your esports needs with its new North American division.
dotesports.com
Matchmaking changes and quicker rank-ups coming to competitive mode in Overwatch 2 season 3
Last week, Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller updated players about changes coming in season three of the sequel, which begins on Feb. 7. In his Developer Update, he noted that competitive mode had been a sore spot for both players and the development team; one-sided matches and an unfulfilling competitive experience felt overwhelming in season two.
dotesports.com
Iron VALORANT players struggle to win with these 3 agent picks
In VALORANT, what fans see in competitive games doesn’t reflect the reality of ranked play, especially when looking at the lower levels. As the lowest tier in ranked, Iron games have pretty much nothing in common with pro play except for the maps. But some agents are simply struggling at all levels, from the highest to the lowest.
dotesports.com
CS:GO player count leaps back to mid-pandemic numbers as 2023 hype grows
CS:GO was released in 2012 and its player count is still climbing. The tactical FPS’ concurrent player count dropped after the pandemic as gamers ventured back into the wilderness, but the game is making its way back to those record numbers. According to SteamCharts, Jan. 2023 has been a...
dotesports.com
Last-minute DPC tiebreaker ruling sets SA Dota scene ablaze
The division one action for the first tour of the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit has come to an end in most regions. While there were one or two tiebreakers in some regions, South American teams woke up to messages from the region’s organizer stating that there would be four tiebreaker matches—a fixture tweak that blindsided squads.
dotesports.com
Team Infinity call out SA Dota Pro Circuit organizers over ‘unfair’ tiebreaker changes
The Dota 2 Winter Tour of the DPC 2023 is winding down soon with some expected winners across several brackets and a few new surprises nobody saw coming. While all of the games were exciting to watch, with the good came the bad as well, and certain developments were happening in the South American region that was less than savory.
dotesports.com
Phil Spencer admits Xbox didn’t release enough games in 2022
Last year wasn’t the most riveting for Xbox players. The console saw a lack of exclusives and big releases in 2022 but it looks like things may change this year. Xbox does a lot of things right, like the Game Pass and the new generation consoles’ powerful capabilities. But the lack of new games in 2022 didn’t go unnoticed. This was addressed in a recent interview with CEO Phil Spencer, who said that the underwhelming year was “on me.”
dotesports.com
BetBoom traded Dota 2 for PUBG, Overwatch and still claimed DPC Winter Tour glory
The top-table clash between BetBoom and Team Spirit was always destined to be an exciting series. Not only was it a showdown between the two best teams in the Eastern European DPC Winter Tour, but it was also personal, at least to an extent, for some of the players. The...
dotesports.com
How to fix Code 408 in Apex Legends
When it comes to Apex Legends and errors that constantly interfere with a pleasant gaming experience, it seems like the two almost have a love affair of sorts. They’ve been going strong for years at this point. While it is clear that Apex has no shortage of errors when...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 Season 3: New skins, changes, reward system, and more
Overwatch 2 is currently on the operating table, with the devs making sure every upcoming change is squeaky clean before they throw it into the competitive sphere. While we don’t know everything about the upcoming season, we do have information and leaks about what’s in store. There are...
dotesports.com
G2 clocks up one of the fastest LEC wins ever, but couldn’t catch their own record
G2 Esports closed the second-fastest LEC game ever against Team Heretics during the second week of 2023 Winter Split, complete with a dancing Rift Herald. This G2 roster has been compared multiple times to the one the oft-championship organization fielded in the 2019 League season due to their potential in reaching great heights in League of Legends competitions and for their capability in smashing records—which they almost did five weeks into the season.
dotesports.com
A new Overwatch 2 player ranked the heroes after just one day of playing—and the results are pretty funny
Overwatch 2 players all have their favorite heroes among the game’s roster that’s approaching 40 playable characters, even those who are just trying out the game for the first time. OW2’s move to free-to-play has encouraged many to try the game out for the first time, and one...
dotesports.com
Busted All Will Be One MTG combo deals 20 damage in Limited and Standard
Hall of Fame Magic: The Gathering player Frank Karsten has put together a combo using only Phyrexia: All Will Be One cards that can deal 20 damage directly to an opponent by turn four. Phyrexians are invading the MTG Multiverse and they are using Oil counters to end games. Within...
dotesports.com
VALORANT players share their early opinion on Swiftplay
VALORANT was released a few years ago now, but Riot Games continues to keep the game feeling fresh with regular updates. One of the ways the devs succeed in doing this is by implementing new game modes to appeal to new and returning players, in addition to their heavy focus on the competitive mode. But while some game modes are popular, others haven’t met players’ expectations. They were later removed, never to return.
dotesports.com
What is VALORANT Pro City and how to check the leaderboard
A complicated problem can sometimes be solved with a simple solution. For VALORANT pro players and content creators that had reached the pinnacle of competitive play, the rewards they found were tremendously lacking. Ranked VALORANT at virtually all levels has an overwhelming amount of ‘problem players’ that don’t communicate, listen...
dotesports.com
Something has to change: Na’Vi are facing tough rebuild after bottoming out in DPC Winter Tour
Just when it looked like things couldn’t get worse for Na’Vi after a dismal performance last Dota 2 season, the former titans finished dead last in the Eastern Europe DPC Winter Tour with just one win and six losses, meaning they’ll be relegated to the second division following their loss to Nemiga Gaming.
Comments / 0