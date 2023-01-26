Katie Anderson-Pence has been named Associate Dean for the College of Education (COE). Anderson-Pence first came to UCCS in 2014 as an assistant professor in the College of Education and went on to coordinate the UCCS elementary education programs from 2018-2021, while also teaching undergraduate and graduate courses in mathematics teaching methods. In the summer of 2021, she was awarded tenure and became department chair for the Department of Teaching and Learning and then Interim Associate Dean in summer 2022, preparing her for this permanent appointment.

