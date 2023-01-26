ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Anderson-Pence named Associate Dean for College of Education

Katie Anderson-Pence has been named Associate Dean for the College of Education (COE). Anderson-Pence first came to UCCS in 2014 as an assistant professor in the College of Education and went on to coordinate the UCCS elementary education programs from 2018-2021, while also teaching undergraduate and graduate courses in mathematics teaching methods. In the summer of 2021, she was awarded tenure and became department chair for the Department of Teaching and Learning and then Interim Associate Dean in summer 2022, preparing her for this permanent appointment.
2023 Grain School: The Year of the Millets

2023 has been declared by the UN to be the Year of the Millets. In sync with that declaration, UCCS 2023 Grain School is celebrating the Year of the Millets. No, it’s not that business in the front, and party in the back 1980s hair style. Millets are various types of grass seed grains.
LAS professor receives Young Investigator Research Program grant

Justin Cole, Assistant Professor in the Department of Mathematics, is one of two UCCS faculty to be awarded the Young Investigator Research Program (YIP) grant from the Air Force Office of Scientific Research (AFOSR), which is the research department of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). Philip Brown, Assistant Professor in Computer Science, was also selected as an awardee.

