Atlanta Mayor declares 2023 ‘Year of the Youth’

INTERVIEW: Atlanta rapper T.I., director Deon Taylor talk about new movie called Fear. Special crime-fighting units under scrutiny after Tyre Nichols video released. The Memphis Police Chief disbanded their Scorpion unit after video of Tyre Nichols' beating was released. Still no trace of Gwinnett County teen missing since July 2022.
Protests held in Atlanta after video of Tyre Nichols’ fatal beating

Atlanta mayor, police chief react to Tyre Nichols footage. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Atlanta would learn from what happened in Memphis. Metro Atlanta residents react to deadly shooting near synagogue in Israel. Updated: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:00 PM EST. The Jewish community in Metro Atlanta said this is...
How to cope after Nichols' video release

Protests held in Atlanta after video of Tyre Nichols’ fatal beating. In wake of the release of a video showing five former Memphis police officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols a protest was held in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Protest planned in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Updated: 20 hours ago.
Vigil for Tyre Nichols held in the Decatur Square

Southeast Dekalb County church holds outdoor service after fire destroys building. Voices of song and praise could be heard coming from the parking lot of Power of Faith International in southeast Dekalb County Sunday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Water service has been restored following a water main break near...
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote Season

As evidenced by the howling often heard at night around Marietta and West Cobb County, the coyote population in Georgia continues to grow in both rural and urban areas. According to the Wildlifeboss.com, Georgia's coyote population is nearing 100,000 animals -- despite well-publicized and controversial programs in recent years to control or reduce the population of the "song dog."
Special crime-fighting units under scrutiny after Tyre Nichols video released

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The release of the bodycam footage showing a group of Memphis Police officers beating Tyre Nichols is now raising questions about special crime fighting units established by law enforcement agencies across the country. The Memphis Police Chief disbanded their Scorpion unit after video of...
String of robberies connected to gay dating apps in metro Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A dating app designed to allow LGBTQ people to meet and connect has reportedly turned into an attraction for criminals who target innocent users. Officials are warning LGTBQ people in metro Atlanta to be cautious when meeting others through dating apps like Grindr. Police...
Cobb County mother warns community after losing two people to overdoses

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Health professionals said opioid overdose deaths are spiking in the Cobb County area. “In 2021, we had 123 Cobb County citizens die of opioid overdoses. 97 of those were fentanyl, and that has been increasing over the years...especially since about 2015. It’s been going up,” said Lori Jouty, Opioid Prevention and Response Coordinator, Cobb and Douglas Public Health.
