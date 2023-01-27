Read full article on original website
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote SeasonDeanLandMarietta, GA
5 of Our Favorite Burger joints in GeorgiaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
Hearing Coyotes Howling at the Moon? Take Precautions Now to Protect Your Fur Babies from Georgia's Song DogsDeanLandGeorgia State
One Georgia City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Parents of sons killed by police take their fight to the Georgia State Capitol
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - They all have one thing in common, their sons were killed by metro Atlanta police officers. A group of about a dozen parents rallied inside the state capitol on Monday. The consistent message from grieving loved ones is that the people who’ve been killed,...
Atlanta Mayor declares 2023 ‘Year of the Youth’
INTERVIEW: Atlanta rapper T.I., director Deon Taylor talk about new movie called Fear. Special crime-fighting units under scrutiny after Tyre Nichols video released. The Memphis Police Chief disbanded their Scorpion unit after video of Tyre Nichols' beating was released. Still no trace of Gwinnett County teen missing since July 2022.
20+ practicing Georgia nurses obtained licenses with fake diplomas or transcripts, feds say
ATLANTA — Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray has learned that 22 nurses practicing in Georgia have allegedly obtained their licenses with fake diplomas or transcripts. The Georgia Board of Nursing has sent them letters asking them to voluntarily surrender their nursing licenses within 30 days. Those letters were...
Popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley provides an update after son dies Sunday
Stacey Abrams reads newest children's book to Clayton County school children. Atlanta Mayor declares 2023 "Year of the Youth"
Protests held in Atlanta after video of Tyre Nichols’ fatal beating
Atlanta mayor, police chief react to Tyre Nichols footage. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Atlanta would learn from what happened in Memphis. Metro Atlanta residents react to deadly shooting near synagogue in Israel.
Organization advocating for children in GA foster care makes state-wide expansion
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An organization that advocates for children in foster care is in every county in the state of Georgia except one and that is about to change. The organization trains courtroom advocates- who partner with children in foster care as they walk through the legal process.
How to cope after Nichols' video release
Protests held in Atlanta after video of Tyre Nichols' fatal beating. In wake of the release of a video showing five former Memphis police officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols a protest was held in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.
INTERVIEW: Atlanta rapper T.I., director Deon Taylor talk about new movie called Fear
Stacey Abrams reads newest children's book to Clayton County school children. Atlanta Mayor declares 2023 "Year of the Youth"
Stacey Abrams reads newest children’s book to Clayton County school children
JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two-time candidate for Georgia governor and New York Times best-selling author Stacey Abrams had a large audience Monday morning as she read aloud her newest children’s book. Roughly 1,300 Clayton County public school students cheered and held up signs as the well-known Democrat...
Vigil for Tyre Nichols held in the Decatur Square
Southeast Dekalb County church holds outdoor service after fire destroys building. Voices of song and praise could be heard coming from the parking lot of Power of Faith International in southeast Dekalb County Sunday morning.
Protesters gathered in Atlanta plan to come back on Saturday following Tyre Nichols Memphis arrest video
Five Memphis Police Officers have been charged with 2nd Degree Murder. Two Shelby County deputies are on leave and two Memphis firefighters were relieved of duty.
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote Season
As evidenced by the howling often heard at night around Marietta and West Cobb County, the coyote population in Georgia continues to grow in both rural and urban areas. According to the Wildlifeboss.com, Georgia's coyote population is nearing 100,000 animals -- despite well-publicized and controversial programs in recent years to control or reduce the population of the "song dog."
Two men in critical condition after shooting at Gainesville shopping plaza
The median price for a new home in Georgia has risen 40 percent in the last four years. INTERVIEW: Atlanta rapper T.I., director Deon Taylor talk about new movie called Fear. Still no trace of Gwinnett County teen missing since July 2022. Susana Morales's cell phone
Special crime-fighting units under scrutiny after Tyre Nichols video released
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The release of the bodycam footage showing a group of Memphis Police officers beating Tyre Nichols is now raising questions about special crime fighting units established by law enforcement agencies across the country. The Memphis Police Chief disbanded their Scorpion unit after video of...
Redditors explode on ‘piece of s---’ Georgia Gov. Kemp for national guard deployment: 'Delete Atlanta PD'
Reddit users ripped into Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and the Atlanta Police Department when National Guard troops were activated following violent protests.
String of robberies connected to gay dating apps in metro Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A dating app designed to allow LGBTQ people to meet and connect has reportedly turned into an attraction for criminals who target innocent users. Officials are warning LGTBQ people in metro Atlanta to be cautious when meeting others through dating apps like Grindr. Police...
Check out these Black-owned Atlanta restaurants during Black History Month
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s Black History Month and one way to celebrate is by eating. There are multiple Black-owned restaurants in the metro Atlanta area. Here is a list of just a few of them. 1976 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE, Atlanta. Atlanta Breakfast Club. 249...
Cobb County mother warns community after losing two people to overdoses
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Health professionals said opioid overdose deaths are spiking in the Cobb County area. “In 2021, we had 123 Cobb County citizens die of opioid overdoses. 97 of those were fentanyl, and that has been increasing over the years...especially since about 2015. It’s been going up,” said Lori Jouty, Opioid Prevention and Response Coordinator, Cobb and Douglas Public Health.
Atlanta mayor sends letter to employees before release of Memphis video
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The mayor of Atlanta sent a letter to city employees on Friday afternoon related to the release of the Tyre Nichols video in Memphis, Tennessee. In the letter, the mayor says that he knows that videos like the one that will be released can...
