People in Business: Jan. 30, 2023

Sweitzer Construction, of Monson, is celebrating the five-year work anniversary of two key employees, Nicholas Clemons and Alan Cooke. Clemons, of Monson, graduated from Cathedral High School and attended Springfield Technical Community College where he studied architecture and computer-aided design for drafting. Prior to joining the Sweitzer Team, he worked for LaPlante Construction for 10 years where he started out doing sitework and advancing to finish carpentry. Clemons also worked for Fitzpatrick Painting where he learned the craft of painting commercial spaces. In his leisure time, he builds custom handcrafted furniture through his company, Granite Valley Woodworking.
GoFundMe created to pay for Trung Tran’s funeral after Holyoke Mall shooting

A GoFundMe account was launched Monday night to support funeral costs for Trung Tran after he was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall Saturday night. Tran, 33, of West Springfield, who also went by the name Michael, according to the GoFundMe page, worked at A Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Spa in the Holyoke Mall. He was shot after his customer allegedly started to argue with a man who came into the salon, court record indicate.
Business Monday ETC: Jan. 30, 2023

Ronald McDonald House of Springfield and partnering sponsor Gary Rome Hyundai announced that together they raised $175,686 in the second annual Trees of Hope Event held at Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke. The effort ran from Nov. 4 through 18. “We want to thank all our sponsors and donors who...
Greenfield Winter Carnival ready to celebrate 101st year

A hundred years ago organizers of the Greenfield Winter Carnival weren’t thinking about climate change and how it might affect the winter fun. But Christy Moore, Greenfield recreation director, is hoping the first weekend in February sees snow on the ground, no rain and seasonably cold temperatures. This year’s...
Single-family home sells in Springfield for $480,000

Hanna Baffour and Georgina Baffour acquired the property at 35 Wendover Road, Springfield, from Jose R Fernandez and Mercedes Fernandez on Jan. 10, 2023, for $480,000 which works out to $176 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an attached garage and sits on a 47,729 square-foot lot.
