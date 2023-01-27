Read full article on original website
No. 19 Pioneer Valley boys basketball defeats Lenox, scores 21 unanswered points in second half
NORTHFIELD — No. 19 Pioneer Valley defeated Lenox, 66-36, at home on Monday night. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Louis Guillotte leads Drury boys basketball past Greenfield in win, 67-64
GREENFIELD — Louis Guillotte scored 29 points to lead Drury past Greenfield, 67-64, on the road Monday night. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Girls Basketball Scoreboard for Jan. 30: Jayla Comes scores 20 points, leads No. 14 Minnechaug past No. 3 Pittsfield & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 14 Minnechaug got a first quarter lead against No. 3 Pittsfield on Monday night and never looked back, defeating the Generals, 70-65.
Ava Azzaro, Chloe Derby drive No. 13 Northampton girls basketball past No. 7 Holyoke
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. HOLYOKE ― Behind a strong defense, No. 13 Northampton defeated No. 7 Holyoke on Monday night, 67-44. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the...
Westfield Athenaeum hosts ‘exciting’ West Springfield artist exhibit, reception
WEST SPRINGFIELD — For Christine Hartman, there’s nothing better than squeezing out a blob of intense, lovely oil paint or picking up a vibrant stick of pastel. The materials she uses to create her art are the least intellectual and the most sensual part of the work for her.
People in Business: Jan. 30, 2023
Sweitzer Construction, of Monson, is celebrating the five-year work anniversary of two key employees, Nicholas Clemons and Alan Cooke. Clemons, of Monson, graduated from Cathedral High School and attended Springfield Technical Community College where he studied architecture and computer-aided design for drafting. Prior to joining the Sweitzer Team, he worked for LaPlante Construction for 10 years where he started out doing sitework and advancing to finish carpentry. Clemons also worked for Fitzpatrick Painting where he learned the craft of painting commercial spaces. In his leisure time, he builds custom handcrafted furniture through his company, Granite Valley Woodworking.
Holyoke Mall shooting victim identified as Trung Tran, 33, of West Springfield
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal Holyoke Mall shooting that occurred over the weekend. Trung Tran, 33, of West Springfield, was fatally shot Saturday at the Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Salon inside the Holyoke Mall at Ingleside, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office announced Monday. On...
Single family residence in East Longmeadow sells for $560,000
Cory Battles and Samantha Battles acquired the property at 146 Meadowbrook Road, East Longmeadow, from Shaleice Parris and Dustin Parris on Jan. 10, 2023, for $560,000 which works out to $281 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 67,007 square-foot lot. Additional...
Holyoke Ward 5 City Councilor Linda Vacon readies for rematch with Guy O’Donnell
HOLYOKE – The political season has awoken as Ward 5 City Councilor Linda Vacon gears up for a rematch with Guy O’Donnell. Only 18 votes separated the two candidates in the 2021 municipal elections. The city clerk’s office already received nomination papers with familiar names for City Council...
GoFundMe created to pay for Trung Tran’s funeral after Holyoke Mall shooting
A GoFundMe account was launched Monday night to support funeral costs for Trung Tran after he was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall Saturday night. Tran, 33, of West Springfield, who also went by the name Michael, according to the GoFundMe page, worked at A Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Spa in the Holyoke Mall. He was shot after his customer allegedly started to argue with a man who came into the salon, court record indicate.
Seeking to keep it relevant, new owners of Bousquet Mountain revamp ski area first opened in 1932
PITTSFIELD — After a miserable stretch of warm and rainy weather, temperatures dropped just before the busy Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend and allowed Bousquet Mountain to finally start replenishing its ski slopes. “For 60 hours in a row we have been making snow,” said Kevin McMillan, the...
Business Monday ETC: Jan. 30, 2023
Ronald McDonald House of Springfield and partnering sponsor Gary Rome Hyundai announced that together they raised $175,686 in the second annual Trees of Hope Event held at Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke. The effort ran from Nov. 4 through 18. “We want to thank all our sponsors and donors who...
Neighbor input sought on Westfield-Barnes Airport plans for noise mitigation
WESTFIELD — Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport’s noise control plan consists of three sections detailing how the airport will reduce noise, how it can minimize the effects of noise on its neighbors, and how it will manage noise concerns in the future. The plan, released earlier this month in a...
Penguin Plunge raises more than $20K for Amelia Park Children’s Museum
WESTFIELD — Amid unseasonably warm weather on Saturday, dozens of people braved the still-frigid waters of Hampton Ponds State Park in Westfield to benefit the Amelia Park Children’s Museum in the 19th annual Penguin Plunge. Museum Director Ray Radigan said Monday morning that he was still waiting on...
Chicopee’s Faded Barber Lounge, 8 other businesses get grants from Latino Economic Development Corp.
CHICOPEE – Ricardo Diaz-Vargas opened Faded Barber Lounge in 2020. It was not – with COVID-19 protocols in place — an ideal time to open a business requiring customers be physically present to get haircuts. “The first year was not great,” he said. But the business...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Jan. 22 to Jan. 29
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Jan. 22 to Jan 29. There were 116 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,726-square-foot home on Crown Street in Clinton that sold for $385,500.
2 females, one adult and one juvenile, injured in Springfield shooting, police say
A juvenile female has undergone treatment for serious injuries and an adult woman has been treated for non-life-threatening injuries in connection with a shooting that took place in Springfield over the weekend, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. On Sunday at 1:20 a.m., Springfield police responded to a...
Longmeadow police release photos of Berkshire Bank robbery suspect
As Longmeadow police investigate a Monday-morning robbery of the Berkshire Bank, authorities are turning to the public to ask for more information about the unidentified suspects. A male and an unidentified accomplice reportedly robbed the bank at 138 Longmeadow St. and made off with an undisclosed amount of money, according...
Greenfield Winter Carnival ready to celebrate 101st year
A hundred years ago organizers of the Greenfield Winter Carnival weren’t thinking about climate change and how it might affect the winter fun. But Christy Moore, Greenfield recreation director, is hoping the first weekend in February sees snow on the ground, no rain and seasonably cold temperatures. This year’s...
Single-family home sells in Springfield for $480,000
Hanna Baffour and Georgina Baffour acquired the property at 35 Wendover Road, Springfield, from Jose R Fernandez and Mercedes Fernandez on Jan. 10, 2023, for $480,000 which works out to $176 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an attached garage and sits on a 47,729 square-foot lot.
