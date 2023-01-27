Read full article on original website
Related
News4Jax.com
Gov. DeSantis announces plans to expedite 20 major road projects across Florida
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday morning his administration is moving forward with a proposal to expedite 20 major interstate and roadway projects across the state of Florida in the next four years. DeSantis said the “Moving Florida Forward” initiative will help some projects finish...
Bay News 9
DeSantis proposes spending billions to speed up road projects in Florida
AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday proposed the Moving Florida Forward initiative to expedite transportation projects over the next four years. If approved by the Florida Legislature, it would bring new lanes for I-4, I-275, I-75 and other roads and highways to relieve traffic congestion throughout the state.
pensacolavoice.com
What Is the Current Legal Situation for Gambling in Florida?
In Florida, various forms of gambling have been legal since 1931. However, the scope is limited because the state has not legalized some gambling activities, such as online betting. The state also regulates the wagering amount and where casinos should be located. This article covers the legality of different forms of gambling in Florida.
Amid tragedies in California, FL lawmakers want to add Asian American history instruction into law
Quality Journalism for Critical Times As the nation grapples with a string of deadly attacks on Asian American communities in California, a handful of bipartisan lawmakers want to require Florida’s K-12 students to learn about the history of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in school. Legislation requiring such instruction has been pushed by a group called Make Us Visible, an […] The post Amid tragedies in California, FL lawmakers want to add Asian American history instruction into law appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
businessobserverfl.com
This week saw a gym, a restaurant, an investment firm and a Las Vegas buyer
Coffee and a sandwich: The owners of the 5th Avenue Coffee Company & 6th Diner in Naples have bought the eateries’ building. According to property records, a company registered to Frederik and Karen Overdijking paid $6 million for a property at 589 5th Ave. S. The restaurant’s address is 599 5th Ave. S, though, and that’s an address which doesn’t appear on the property appraiser’s website. Frederik Overdijking says in an email that despite the differing street numbers it is the same building.
ormondbeachobserver.com
House eyes changes in construction lawsuits
Florida House members Thursday began moving forward with a proposal that could shorten the time for residents to file lawsuits about construction defects in their homes. Supporters said the bill could help reduce costly litigation and insurance costs for contractors. Rep. John Snyder, a Stuart Republican who is sponsoring the...
Florida lawmaker proposes bill to allow fees instead of security deposits for renters
A Florida lawmaker proposed new legislation to let renters pay fees instead of a security deposit.
ABC Action News
They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
addictedtovacation.com
Road Tripping Through Florida? Take One Of These 6 Unique Routes
The Sunshine State is awash with scenic routes and breathtaking spots, which are best explored via road trips. Here are some of the best Florida road trips. With year-round sunshine, lush forests, miles of pristine beaches, historical landmarks, quaint small towns and exciting amusement parks, Florida offers endless opportunities for outdoor lovers.
Bay News 9
Mayor Welch tabs Hines and Tampa Bay Rays group to redevelop Trop site
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch said his process on selecting a team to redevelop the Tropicana Field site was detailed and transparent. During his State of the City address Monday, he said that process led him to select the Hines & Tampa Bay Rays group for the project.
floridapolitics.com
Survey shows rising food insecurity in Florida
Even middle-income families are facing substantial food insecurity. A poll commissioned by No Kid Hungry Florida this month shows an alarming rate of food insecurity among Floridians of all economic backgrounds. Parents and families living in rural parts of the state have been hit hardest, but according to the research,...
Florida Constitutional Carry: House Speaker announces legislation allowing concealed guns without permits
Florida lawmakers announced legislation to allow permitless concealed carry of firearms in the Sunshine State.
wlrn.org
State commission wants to roll back a key part of post-Surfside condo safety law. Lawmakers are not so sure
A new report issued by the Florida Building Commission calls into question a key part of a major law passed last year in response to the collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, which left 98 dead. At the core of the new bill was the creation of...
Bay News 9
Emotions mixed after Trop redevelopment announcement
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There are mixed emotions to the announcement that the Hines & Tampa Bay Rays group was picked by Mayor Ken Welch to redevelop the Tropicana Field site. What You Need To Know. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch selects Hines & Rays team. As part of...
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Florida?
FLORIDA (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Florida? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Florida has a few restrictions for who can ride in the back of a truck depending on your […]
Backyard chickens: Is it legal to keep chickens in Tampa & St. Pete?
As egg prices remain elevated, where in Tampa Bay can you keep chickens to get your eggs at home?
Bay News 9
Police: 10 wounded in drive-by shooting in central Florida
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Ten people were injured Monday afternoon during a drive-by shooting in a central Florida neighborhood, police said. Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said during a news conference that two of the victims were critically injured, while the wounds of the other eight victims weren't considered life-threatening. The victims were males between the ages of 20 and 35.
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – January 30th, 2023
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Armed robberies of mail carriers are on the rise in South Florida. The Letter Carriers’ Union stated over the weekend that armed robberies of mail carriers have occurred in Ft. Pierce, Port St. Lucie, West Palm Beach and Vero Beach recently. There’s concern carriers are targets of an organized ring.
Up to $10,000 available to qualified Florida homebuyers as part of Homebuyer Program: Check your eligibility and apply
Florida is a massive and one of the best states, and a large number of people love settling in Boca Raton or Orlando. It can be a little expensive to stay in this American state, especially if you are coming from an underdeveloped country or you don't have enough money to buy food and afford shelter and clothing.
disneyfoodblog.com
Why June 1st Could Determine Disney World’s Future
There’s a massive question mark in Disney World’s future. No, it doesn’t have to do with the new lands teased for the parks, the transformations going on in places like EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, or even potential changes to the Park Pass system. No, an even bigger part of Disney World — critical to the way the Company has operated for the past 50 years in Florida — is at risk of seriously changing.
Comments / 3