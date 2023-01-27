Garmin Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 955 receive new features with latest Release Candidate build

Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Update | Realme GT Neo 5 240W set to launch later in February
Update: As Realme's latest teaser now illustrates, the 'C shape' found in its initial teaser is in fact a new little LED accent to be inserted into the black space of the GT Neo 5's elongated camera hump. Trendy indeed. Original Article: Realme has now released its first GT Neo...
OnePlus Ace 2 will launch alongside new noise-cancelling Ace Buds
OnePlus has finally confirmed that the the Chinese version of the India-exclusive 11R will launch as the headline act of the next Ace-series product event. However, as it has just been revealed, it will not do so alone. The online retail giant JD.com has dropped spoilers for the same line's...
Tecno Phantom X2 Pro teardown offers an inside look at the smartphone's retractable zoom lens
Tecno has released the Phantom X2 Pro as the first (well, definitely the most recent) retractable-lens smartphone. The advanced camera is 1 of the device's dual 50MP shooters, and exists for purposes such as portrait photography. However, some prospective buyers might worry that its extra moving parts might make it...
Chatreey readies console-size G2 mini PC with Intel i9-12900H processor and RTX 3050 dGPU
Compact mini PCs that resemble a slightly modified laptop chassis without the display and keyboard are not a new concept. Minisforum was probably first to come up with such a design when it introduced the NUCX15/17 models based on Intel’s own NUC laptop kits, but those featured Gen 11 mobile processors. Meanwhile, Intel upgraded the NUC X15 kits to support Gen 12 Alder Lake-H processors, and the only mini PC producer to currently offer something similar is Chatreey with its new G2 model that is powered by up to an i9-12900H processor and up to an RTX 3050 Ti dGPU.
Marshall Middleton portable speaker has just arrived with 20-hour playback
The Marshall Middleton portable Bluetooth speaker has been launched. The company claims that it is the loudest speaker of its size, with balance at high volumes provided by a Dynamic Loudness feature. The quad-speaker system includes two 3/5-in 10 W tweeters, two 3-in 15 W woofers and two passive radiators. Plus, the True Stereophonic tool ensures quality sound travels from the gadget in all directions.
Gigabyte's AORUS 17X gaming laptop with i9-13900HX CPU and RTX 4090 GPU now up for pre-orders on Amazon
First announced a few weeks ago at CES, Gigabyte’s top-of-the-line AORUS 17X gaming laptop is the first model with the new Intel Raptor Lake-HX and Nvidia RTX 4090 mobile processors to hit Amazon for pre-orders. The official product page is now live and reveals some more specs that were not mentioned in the CES press release. Shipping is scheduled for February 8.
Oppo Find X6, Find X6 Pro Dimensity Edition and Find X6 Pro Snapdragon Edition specifications leak online
Oppo Find X6 series specifications have now emerged online, not long after Oppo registered an alleged Dimensity Edition model with the MIIT in China. According to Fenibook, a leaker on Weibo, Oppo plans to launch three Find X6 series models, with Dimensity and Snapdragon versions of the Find X6 Pro. In other words, the Find X6 Pro is thought to maintain the tradition set by its predecessor, which shipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 globally and the Dimensity 9000 in China.
Deal | Asus ROG Fusion II 500 gaming headset with Hi-Res Quad DAC now 28% off on Amazon
Deal Audio Accessory Gaming Desktop Console Smartphone Tablet Laptop. The Asus ROG Fusion II 500 gaming headset was released less than a year ago and has a strong set of features that recommends it to those with high demands for both audio input and output capabilities. In this case, the most impressive feature is the lossless audio Hi-Res ESS 9280 Quad DAC that delivers "an unprecedented 130 dB SNR ― a spec unattainable by single DAC headsets," but things don't stop here. However, this alone makes the US$129.99 discounted price tag (28% down from US$179.99) a good deal.
Xiaomi Pad 6 and Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro specifications leak online
Digital Chat Station has outlined specifications for the Xiaomi Pad 6 and Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, two long-awaited successors to the Pad 5 series. To recap, Xiaomi announced the Pad 5 and Pad 5 Pro in August 2021 with Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 870 chipsets, respectively. Subsequently, the company introduced the Pad 5 Pro 12.4 and the Redmi Pad, with the latter arriving a mere four months ago.
Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Ceiling Light with Bluetooth gateway and HomeKit support arrives in Europe
The Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Ceiling Light (350 mm) is now available in Spain and Germany. The smart light allows stepless adjustment of the brightness and color temperature of the bulb. The device has a color temperature range from 2,700 to 6,000 K and up to 3,000 lumens brightness thanks to 48 LED lamp beads.
Honor Magic5 Lite leak showcases upcoming mid-range smartphone ahead of MWC 2023
WinFuture and @_snoopytech_ have leaked the Magic5 Lite, one of several smartphones that Honor is expected to reveal later this month at MWC 2023. Honor may no longer be a Huawei subsidiary, but the Magic5 Lite bears more than a passing resemblance with the Mate 40 and Mate 50 series. Regardless, the Magic5 Lite contains upgrades over the Magic4 Lite in several areas, including its battery capacity, display and cameras.
Spectrum matte 4K 144Hz monitor gets a US$300 discount
Spectrum, the "crowd-designed" monitor originally from Eve Devices, is now available as a display with a 4K/144Hz configuration. This variant is now offered at US$300 off its regular price. Its maker touts it as offering an "unparalleled" gaming experience, a glare-free coating included, although there are potential caveats involved in this deal.
Satechi Pro Hub Slim for MacBook arrives with seven ports including USB4
The Satechi Pro Hub Slim has been launched in the US. The gadget has seven ports, including a 100 W pass-through USB4 port with 40 Gbps transfer speeds. You can also use this port to connect to displays with an up to 6K @ 60 Hz resolution. Alternatively, you can use an HDMI port to connect to a screen with a resolution of up to 4K @ 60 Hz, with HDCP1.4/2.3 and HDR support.
Sharp NEC PA1405UL and NEC PA1705UL projectors unveiled with up to 17,000 lumens brightness
Sharp NEC has announced the NEC PA1405UL and NEC PA1705UL projectors, which it will demonstrate at ISE 2023. The devices have up to 17,000 lumens brightness from a laser light source with LCD technology, enabling them to be used in brighter environments. The gadgets have been designed to be used on larger scales in educational settings, meeting rooms, auditoriums and leisure venues such as museums.
OnePlus 11R and Ace 2 officially previewed ahead of nearly simultaneous launch
The Ace 2 and 11R have now finally revealed themselves to be the Chinese- and Indian- market versions of the same OnePlus smartphone respectively in their latest official teasers. The devices are now even slated to launch in the same new pale green color, with an additional black option in...
European prices, colours, memory configurations and availability leak for Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro
Earlier this month, Xiaomi hinted at introducing new hardware during MWC 2023, which runs between February 27 and March 2. While the company has not hinted at what new hardware it plans to showcase during this year's trade show, it is assumed that at least global versions of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are up for release, along with the Xiaomi 13 Lite. For reference, the Google Play console recently revealed the Xiaomi 13 Lite as the global version of the CIVI 2, which debuted in September.
Christie 4K22-HS laser projector unveiled with 22,500 lumens brightness
Christie has announced the 4K22-HS laser projector, which it will showcase at ISE 2023. The new model in the HS Series has a 4K UHD native resolution and up to 22,500 ISO lumens or 19,000 ANSI lumens brightness. Christie claims it is the brightest 1DLP laser projector of its kind on the market, with a 60 Hz frame rate at 4K or 240 Hz at 1080p. The device is compatible with a wide range of lenses from the WUXGA HS Series, including a 0.38:1 ultra short throw model.
Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus arrive with tweaked designs and Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets across all markets
Samsung has refreshed its flagship smartphone series. From today, the company is accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, which start at €949/US$799.99 and €1,119 in the Eurozone, respectively. Both models feature the same chipset and cameras, but the Galaxy S23 Plus should have the edge when it comes to battery life.
Leaked Xiaomi POCO X5 and POCO X5 Pro official renders confirm designs and several details ahead of February 6 release
A leaker has got their hands on official pictures of the POCO X5 and POXO X5 Pro, two upcoming mid-range smartphones. Xiaomi has equipped the pair with three rear-facing cameras, flat displays and some eye-catching colour options, among other features. Android Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. Marketing images of the POCO...
Nothing Ear (2) design and features revealed by new leak
The massively-successful Nothing Ear (1)'s successor, Nothing Ear (2), was rumoured to be in development right around when the Nothing Ear (stick) launched. Some renders of the TWS earbuds emerged shortly after. OnLeaks, in collaboration with Smartprix, has now unveiled a wealth of new information about the Nothing Ear (2).
