MacBook Pro 14 512 GB with M2 Pro apparently has a 40% slower SSD than its M1 Pro predecessor

Satechi Pro Hub Slim for MacBook arrives with seven ports including USB4
The Satechi Pro Hub Slim has been launched in the US. The gadget has seven ports, including a 100 W pass-through USB4 port with 40 Gbps transfer speeds. You can also use this port to connect to displays with an up to 6K @ 60 Hz resolution. Alternatively, you can use an HDMI port to connect to a screen with a resolution of up to 4K @ 60 Hz, with HDCP1.4/2.3 and HDR support.
Motorola Edge 40 Pro: Launch window and European pricing leak for Moto X40 global model
Motorola may have recently launched a raft of entry-level and mid-range smartphones, but its current premier smartphone remains without a global release. That could soon change, according to Appuals, which has also revealed alleged pricing for the device. For reference, Motorola introduced the Moto G13, Moto G23, Moto G53 5G and Moto G73 5G last week, as well as the Moto E13.
Deal | Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity OC 24GB drops below US$1,800 on Amazon
With a launch price one dollar shy of US$1,600, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition 24GB GDDR6X is now available on Amazon for a whopping US$2,389. Despite this price tag, there are only two units left in stock. Those thinking about Newegg will discover prices that go dangerously close to the US$3,000 mark, unfortunately. Considering these, the US$$2,077.67 Amazon list price of the factory overclocked Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity OC 24GB GDDR6X video card that also features a custom cooling solution looks bearable. Thankfully, the ongoing 13% discount takes it down to US$1,799.67.
Rumor | Apple Wi-Fi chip project shelved in favor of next-gen iPhone and Mac processor development
Apple Business iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Wi-Fi 7. According to industry sources, Apple has been on a mission to make as much of the silicon found in its devices - particularly its iPhones - as in-house as possible. This apparent new practice (possibly based on how well the M series for Mac has worked out thus far) may be intended to bring as much confluence to the OEM's hardware as it would bring disruption to businesses such as Qualcomm.
LG debuts Samsung OLED displays on its new Gram Style laptop line
For the first time, Samsung Display will be supplying OLED panels to LG Electronics for use in its upcoming 2023 Gram Style laptops. Besides the bright OLEDs with fast refresh from Samsung, the unique notebooks offer glass-covered bodies and stealth illuminated touchpads for the style-conscious fans of the thin and light LG Gram laptop line.
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra with a GeForce RTX 4050 and Core i7-13700H could cost an eye-watering €3,499 in France
The Galaxy S23 series' prices across multiple regions have been leaked extensively. Some markets have been unaffected by price cuts and others have eye-watering price tags due to local taxes. While the Galaxy Book3 series has also been talked about extensively, their prices were shrouded by mystery. Twitter leaker Bilibilikun has now revealed how much Samsung's upcoming laptops will cost in France.
Huawei "Mate X3" leaks as a foldable smartphone with a massive rear camera hump
Accessory Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Foldable Phablet Smartphone. Huawei's Mate X2 is a foldable device with specs that strive to match its sky-high launch price as much as possible. However, according to the latest leak, it is destined to end up looking quite restrained compared to its supposedly upcoming successor, starting at the camera hump.
Updated | Apple M2 Max and M2 Pro become PassMark's laptop CPU single-thread top dogs but Raptor Lake-HX is yet to strike
Update January 29: The 12-core variant of the Apple M2 Pro has also turned up on PassMark, with the chip managing a single-thread score of 4,174 - enough to put it in third position with the top four places now all taken by the M2 generation of Apple silicon. Original...
Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14: Leaker selects seven contestable areas where Samsung's phone offers more for US$799 than Apple's device
Galaxy S iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone iOS Android. Samsung and Apple attract very vociferous and loyal fans to their brand, so whenever either company releases a new premium flagship phone series there is always a heated discussion about if and how it is superior to the competitor’s latest offering. In this instance, leaker @TheGalox_ has fairly pitched the soon-to-be released Samsung Galaxy S23 against the Apple iPhone 14. The latter costs from US$799, which is the widely rumored price tag for the standard Galaxy S23 model, so in price terms the two phones are evenly matched. While the source doesn’t explicitly state that the Galaxy S23 is superior in these seven areas, it is the obvious implication made:
Cheapest Samsung Galaxy S23 model to arrive with downgraded storage technology
While the Galaxy S23 series is expected to debut with both LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, it appears the cheapest option in the lineup will be nerfed in the storage department, perhaps signifying Samsung's plans to focus on 256 GB and upwards storage in the future. Android Galaxy S...
OnePlus Ace 2 pops up with a familiar design and high-end SoC in new leaks
Ice Universe's latest leak pertaining to the OnePlus "Ace 2" invites the viewer to "spot the difference" between its appearance and that of the new flagship 11. Should this image prove accurate, the 2 Android smartphones do indeed have a very similar camera hump, although the alleged new Ace-series device's main circular housing for the triple lenses and flash are depicted with a much less subtle take on the higher-end model's twinkly new "black hole-inspired" finish.
Gigaset Plug 2.0 One X in review: Smart socket with development potential
With the Plug 2.0 One X, Gigaset's smart power outlet enters the next round, but it does not directly replace its predecessor, but rather complements the Bocholt-based company's portfolio. The big difference between the two is that the new model can also record the power consumption of connected devices. In addition, switching via Amazon Alexa and Google Home is supported.
Leaked Xiaomi POCO X5 and POCO X5 Pro official renders confirm designs and several details ahead of February 6 release
A leaker has got their hands on official pictures of the POCO X5 and POXO X5 Pro, two upcoming mid-range smartphones. Xiaomi has equipped the pair with three rear-facing cameras, flat displays and some eye-catching colour options, among other features. Android Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. Marketing images of the POCO...
Samsung Galaxy S23 images and details leak online thanks to AT&T
This morning, an AT&T store in the US made a mistake that allowed the entire world to see the unreleased Samsung Galaxy S23 handset. The store unleashed a product promo page online, that also revealed most of the technical specs and features of the handset that remains scheduled for launch in two days. Obviously, today's unwanted event doesn't change the date of the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which will take place on February 1 as previously announced.
OnePlus 11R and Ace 2 officially previewed ahead of nearly simultaneous launch
The Ace 2 and 11R have now finally revealed themselves to be the Chinese- and Indian- market versions of the same OnePlus smartphone respectively in their latest official teasers. The devices are now even slated to launch in the same new pale green color, with an additional black option in...
Huge Sony Xperia 1 IV price cut gives credence to rumor that Xperia 1 V may match Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price tag
There have been some iffy Sony Xperia 1 V leaks and rumors appearing lately, and one of the latest is in regard to the potential price tag. There has been a report about the Xperia 1 V price before, with a post suggesting that lower “production costs” meant Sony had the option to launch the 2023 Xperia 1 at a cheaper starting point. For those not in the know, arguably the worst facet about any premium Xperia flagship is its inevitable sky-high price tag. However, a new rumor claims that Sony USA wants to target the “same level as the S23 Ultra”, which would likely mean a price cut for that particular market:
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G passes FCC testing on route to launch
The Galaxy A54 5G might join the new A14 in adopting the S22 Ultra-esque look of its generation soon. Then again, the former is said to debut as the more premium Android device of the 2, something potentially borne out in what might be its FCC registration. The new and...
Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Ceiling Light with Bluetooth gateway and HomeKit support arrives in Europe
The Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Ceiling Light (350 mm) is now available in Spain and Germany. The smart light allows stepless adjustment of the brightness and color temperature of the bulb. The device has a color temperature range from 2,700 to 6,000 K and up to 3,000 lumens brightness thanks to 48 LED lamp beads.
Tronsmart Halo 100 and 110 Bluetooth speakers launch with lighting effects and 18-hour battery
The Tronsmart Halo Series Party Speaker has been released. The gadgets combine a sound system with lighting effects. The lineup includes the Halo 100 speaker, a 60 W sound system with a woofer, two mid-tweeters, a treble tweeter and a 5.6-in passive radiator. The Halo 110 is an almost identical device, which comes with a microphone for karaoke but appears to lack the 1.22-in treble tweeter.
OnePlus Ace 2 will launch alongside new noise-cancelling Ace Buds
OnePlus has finally confirmed that the the Chinese version of the India-exclusive 11R will launch as the headline act of the next Ace-series product event. However, as it has just been revealed, it will not do so alone. The online retail giant JD.com has dropped spoilers for the same line's...
