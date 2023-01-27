Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Gigabyte's AORUS 17X gaming laptop with i9-13900HX CPU and RTX 4090 GPU now up for pre-orders on Amazon
First announced a few weeks ago at CES, Gigabyte’s top-of-the-line AORUS 17X gaming laptop is the first model with the new Intel Raptor Lake-HX and Nvidia RTX 4090 mobile processors to hit Amazon for pre-orders. The official product page is now live and reveals some more specs that were not mentioned in the CES press release. Shipping is scheduled for February 8.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra debuts worldwide with customised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 200 MP camera
Samsung has presented the Galaxy S23 Ultra, a replacement for the Galaxy S22 Ultra with a few upgrades over its predecessor. For one, Samsung no longer offers Exynos chipsets in any variants, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy shipping globally. The Galaxy S23 Ultra also has a new primary camera, which appears to be the ISOCELL HP2.
notebookcheck.net
NexDock Wireless: Nex Computer announces refreshed NexDock laptop dock with wireless connectivity
Nex Computer has announced a new iteration of the NexDock, a series of laptop docks that it has been offering for over five years. While all previous models relied on a physical connection with a smartphone, the NexDock Wireless negates this requirement entirely. The NexDock Wireless remains compatible with a wired connection over USB Type-C, although the NexDock 360 may be a better solution if that is your only use case.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Asus ROG Fusion II 500 gaming headset with Hi-Res Quad DAC now 28% off on Amazon
Deal Audio Accessory Gaming Desktop Console Smartphone Tablet Laptop. The Asus ROG Fusion II 500 gaming headset was released less than a year ago and has a strong set of features that recommends it to those with high demands for both audio input and output capabilities. In this case, the most impressive feature is the lossless audio Hi-Res ESS 9280 Quad DAC that delivers "an unprecedented 130 dB SNR ― a spec unattainable by single DAC headsets," but things don't stop here. However, this alone makes the US$129.99 discounted price tag (28% down from US$179.99) a good deal.
notebookcheck.net
Alienware m16 will launch alongside the 18-inch model for US$2,599; AMD options to arrive in Q2
Dell's Alienware m16 is a slightly more compact gaming laptop for gamers who want to avoid lugging around a desktop replacement. It was announced alongside several other models at CES 2023, all powered by current-gen hardware from Intel, Nvidia and AMD. Dell has now announced that the Alienware m16 will be available on February 9, the same day as the 18-inch Alienware m18.
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy Unpacked | Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra: Premium laptop unveiled with high-end specs and an exorbitant price tag
Much like the entire Galaxy S23 series, Samsung's Galaxy Book3 Ultra wasn't much of a secret. Everything from its spec sheet to tentative prices in France leaked in the past few weeks. Samsung has finally lifted the covers off arguably its most premium laptop yet, and as expected, it is not cheap.
notebookcheck.net
Alienware x16 now available with AMD Ryzen 7000HS options up to the Ryzen 9 7940HS, 175 W Nvidia RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, and USB4
Dell first introduced the all-metal Legend 3 design-based Alienware x16 at CES 2023. The original launch, however, only detailed the Intel variant, which offers several 13th gen Raptor Lake-H options up to the Core i9-13900HK. Now, Dell is making the Alienware x16 widely available in both Intel and AMD options.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Pad 6 and Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro specifications leak online
Digital Chat Station has outlined specifications for the Xiaomi Pad 6 and Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, two long-awaited successors to the Pad 5 series. To recap, Xiaomi announced the Pad 5 and Pad 5 Pro in August 2021 with Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 870 chipsets, respectively. Subsequently, the company introduced the Pad 5 Pro 12.4 and the Redmi Pad, with the latter arriving a mere four months ago.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 40 Pro: Launch window and European pricing leak for Moto X40 global model
Motorola may have recently launched a raft of entry-level and mid-range smartphones, but its current premier smartphone remains without a global release. That could soon change, according to Appuals, which has also revealed alleged pricing for the device. For reference, Motorola introduced the Moto G13, Moto G23, Moto G53 5G and Moto G73 5G last week, as well as the Moto E13.
notebookcheck.net
MSI 2023 Gaming and Productivity Laptops: A quantum leap in performance and aesthetics
One giant leap for mobility. New technologies showcased at CES 2023 are paving the way for innovations in the laptop space. MSI's latest lineup of gaming, content creation, and productivity laptops incorporate the very best of Intel 13th gen processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs to offer stellar performance not heard of before. Together with upgraded internals, the new MSI 2023 lineup also features cutting-edge innovations in display, cooling, and power-delivery technologies that offer an immersive gaming computing experience across a range of budgets.
notebookcheck.net
Acer rumored to become AMD AIB partner and launch Predator Radeon 7000 cards later this year
Acer made a somewhat shy debut on the discrete GPU market last year with two Predator-branded Intel Alchemist cards that are barely available on the US market, and the company is now rumored to expand its dGPU offerings with AMD models later this year. According to a recent report posted by Chinese market watcher BoardChannels, Acer is also looking to expand Predator dGPU availability to reach more markets around the world.
notebookcheck.net
Update | Razer Blade 16 and 18 go to pre-order
Gaming Launch Raptor Lake Geforce Storage Thunderbolt. Update: It seems the RTX 4090-based versions are now out of stock. New and Ultra Samsung Galaxy laptops that have just dropped notwithstanding, Razer touts its new Blade 16 and 18 as "still the best" while making their 13- or even 17-inch siblings look lighter than a Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 by comparison. The OEM even goes so far as to laud the new and biggest member of the series as "the most powerful laptop we've ever made".
notebookcheck.net
Honor Magic5 Lite leak showcases upcoming mid-range smartphone ahead of MWC 2023
WinFuture and @_snoopytech_ have leaked the Magic5 Lite, one of several smartphones that Honor is expected to reveal later this month at MWC 2023. Honor may no longer be a Huawei subsidiary, but the Magic5 Lite bears more than a passing resemblance with the Mate 40 and Mate 50 series. Regardless, the Magic5 Lite contains upgrades over the Magic4 Lite in several areas, including its battery capacity, display and cameras.
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia Titan RTX Ada engineering sample spotted online with 48 GB of GDDR6 VRAM
Nvidia's Titan RTX Ada graphics card smiled for the camera not too long ago. Its quad-slot design and overkill cooler were a sight to behold, but it would be virtually impossible to see one in the wild because it was shelved. Besides, the GeForce RTX 4090 is already a powerhouse, and it makes little sense for Nvidia to launch its successor, even less so when it has multiple potential points of failure with two 12VHPWR slots.
notebookcheck.net
LG Ultra PC 14: Battery life exceeded expectations in our testing
We put the LG Ultra PC 14 through its paces and found that its battery life is hard to beat – lasting around 17 hours on a single charge is quite a statement to make. Even the lightweight LG gram 14 have to pack it up, as its battery life is five hours shorter.
notebookcheck.net
Tecno Phantom X2 Pro teardown offers an inside look at the smartphone's retractable zoom lens
Tecno has released the Phantom X2 Pro as the first (well, definitely the most recent) retractable-lens smartphone. The advanced camera is 1 of the device's dual 50MP shooters, and exists for purposes such as portrait photography. However, some prospective buyers might worry that its extra moving parts might make it...
notebookcheck.net
New Titan Ada real-world images show up online alongside revised GeForce RTX 4090 Ti specs
Even though the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 can chew through any game launched in the next few years, it isn't enough for Nvidia. An even more powerful Ada Titan graphics card using the same AD102 silicon was in the works but eventually shelved due to its insane power draw. We might, however, still get a GeForce RTX 4090 Ti. Prolific leaker Kopite7kimi has now revised some of its specs.
notebookcheck.net
Optoma L1 projector unveiled as new model with 2,500 lumens peak brightness
Optoma has revealed the L1 projector, an 4K UHD ultra-short-throw model. You can use the gadget to throw images up to 105-in (~267 cm) wide with a 0.25:1 throw ratio. The projector has up to 2,500 lumens brightness with 4LED technology, covering 100% of the Rec. 709 color gamut. The device has a 1:800,000:1 contrast ratio and supports HDR and HLG.
notebookcheck.net
Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor previewed with 24.5-inch Fast IPS panel and 500 Hz peak refresh rate
Dell has shared more details about Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor, which the company also refers to as the AW2524H. To recap, Dell showcased the gaming monitor last month at CES 2023, during which it announced availability first in China on February 8, with a North American release due on March 21. Unfortunately, Dell still has not revealed how much the AW2524H costs, with even its Chinese pricing a mystery at this stage.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 11R and Ace 2 officially previewed ahead of nearly simultaneous launch
The Ace 2 and 11R have now finally revealed themselves to be the Chinese- and Indian- market versions of the same OnePlus smartphone respectively in their latest official teasers. The devices are now even slated to launch in the same new pale green color, with an additional black option in...
Comments / 0