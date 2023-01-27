The Cardinals appear to be narrowing their head coaching search. As Ian Rapoport of NFL.com recently reported on The Pat McAfee Show, the team will either work to hire Sean Payton — whom they interviewed on Thursday — or will look to bring in another candidate for a second interview ( video link ). Per Rapoport, Brian Flores, Aaron Glenn, and Ejiro Evero would receive a second look if Arizona does not bring Payton aboard.

1 DAY AGO