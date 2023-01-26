2024 Polestar 2 EV unveiled with longer range of up to 635 km and new 220 kW motors

Read full article on original website
Forget the Tesla Cybertruck, you want this electric Audi pickup truck instead
A luxury coupé that turns into a pickup? Yes, please!
notebookcheck.net
Combusting Model S battery put out with 20x the usual gallons of water as per Tesla's EV fire manual
A brigade of the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District had to use 6,000 gallons of water to extinguish the flames coming from a Tesla Model S battery compartment that they say "spontaneously caught fire while it was traveling freeway speeds on EB Hwy 50." While it is not clear why and how the Model S combusted on the highway, the occupants managed to get away unscathed and there have been no injuries reported.
Toyota's First EV Is Finally Back On Sale
Toyota has finally put the bZ4X back on sale in America, following a recall for wheels that could detach that occurred mere months after its initial launch. But even though there's a fix for the problem Toyota Motors North America isn't holding out much hope for its first modern electric vehicle's success, reports Car and Driver (C&D).
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y 7-Seater: Pros And Cons After Two Years Of Ownership
This family has owned a Tesla Model Y Long Range for two years now. It's a dual-motor all-wheel-drive crossover with the optional third row of seats. The family of five has taken the Model Y on many road trips, and they decided it was time to share their opinions with the world.
Today Tesla Just Added Even More Discounts and Incentives
Tesla is increasing discounts and incentives on top of those already announced in December as Ford and Chevy begin discounting EVs too. The post Today Tesla Just Added Even More Discounts and Incentives appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
The Tesla Model 3 Could Keep Going Down In Price
The Tesla Model 3 must keep going down in price. Here's why. Model Y inventory is visible and is going down sharply. However, Model 3 vehicles in inventory have not been going down as sharply. The Model Y is a good deal with the IRA tax credit and all the storage, space, and charging, along with it being an SUV.
Cheapest New Toyota Car Offers Serious Bang for Your Buck
The 2023 Toyota Corolla brings hybrid fuel economy and optional AWD to Toyota's cheapest new car. The Corolla has top-tier value in the segment. The post Cheapest New Toyota Car Offers Serious Bang for Your Buck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com
Tesla shareholder sells home to load up on stock, and it’s already paying off
Tesla shareholders are a rare breed, sometimes putting almost everything, and we mean everything, on the line in hopes of striking it big and making major waves in their own portfolios. Jason DeBolt is one of those shareholders. DeBolt, a shareholder since March 26, 2013, sold his home and bought...
Trucks Are Tanking: America’s Appetite for the Pickup Is Dropping
The 2022 model year was not good for pickup truck sales, continuing a downward slide. So what happened and what's on the horizon? The post Trucks Are Tanking: America’s Appetite for the Pickup Is Dropping appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Tesla Offers $3,000 Discount - But With One Condition
Tesla is offering a discount on new Tesla vehicle purchases or free Super Charging miles for 3 years, but there is one condition to this. The EV price war is heating up as Tesla is offering more discounts for purchases of its vehicles. We have a Tweet that shows that Tesla is now offering a $3,000 discount or free Supercharging for 3 years with the purchase of new vehicles, but there is one condition.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 40 Pro: Launch window and European pricing leak for Moto X40 global model
Motorola may have recently launched a raft of entry-level and mid-range smartphones, but its current premier smartphone remains without a global release. That could soon change, according to Appuals, which has also revealed alleged pricing for the device. For reference, Motorola introduced the Moto G13, Moto G23, Moto G53 5G and Moto G73 5G last week, as well as the Moto E13.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Instant Photo Printer 1S for smartphone launches in Europe
The Xiaomi Instant Photo Printer 1S has launched in Europe, specifically in Spain and Germany. You can use the gadget to print in two formats, on 6-in (~100 x 148 mm) photo paper or 3-in (86 x 102 mm) photo paper with an adhesive back. The Xiaomi paper has a protective film to make it waterproof and fingerprint resistant, also preventing the colors from yellowing or degrading quickly. The 1S photo printer supports wireless connection to multiple devices, allowing you to print JPEG or PNG file types via the Xiaomi Home app.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Ceiling Light with Bluetooth gateway and HomeKit support arrives in Europe
The Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Ceiling Light (350 mm) is now available in Spain and Germany. The smart light allows stepless adjustment of the brightness and color temperature of the bulb. The device has a color temperature range from 2,700 to 6,000 K and up to 3,000 lumens brightness thanks to 48 LED lamp beads.
notebookcheck.net
Leaked Xiaomi POCO X5 and POCO X5 Pro official renders confirm designs and several details ahead of February 6 release
A leaker has got their hands on official pictures of the POCO X5 and POXO X5 Pro, two upcoming mid-range smartphones. Xiaomi has equipped the pair with three rear-facing cameras, flat displays and some eye-catching colour options, among other features. Android Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. Marketing images of the POCO...
notebookcheck.net
Federal inquiry targets Elon Musk's forward-looking claims on Autopilot capabilities
The Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly investigating the veracity of some of the numerous statements that Elon Musk has made on the self-driving capabilities of Tesla's vehicles. It is not clear which of Musk's tweets, interviews, or press conferences for investors may have been targeted, but the SEC piles another probe on the already high stack of Autopilot investigations.
notebookcheck.net
Tronsmart Halo 100 and 110 Bluetooth speakers launch with lighting effects and 18-hour battery
The Tronsmart Halo Series Party Speaker has been released. The gadgets combine a sound system with lighting effects. The lineup includes the Halo 100 speaker, a 60 W sound system with a woofer, two mid-tweeters, a treble tweeter and a 5.6-in passive radiator. The Halo 110 is an almost identical device, which comes with a microphone for karaoke but appears to lack the 1.22-in treble tweeter.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Apple Wi-Fi chip project shelved in favor of next-gen iPhone and Mac processor development
Apple Business iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Wi-Fi 7. According to industry sources, Apple has been on a mission to make as much of the silicon found in its devices - particularly its iPhones - as in-house as possible. This apparent new practice (possibly based on how well the M series for Mac has worked out thus far) may be intended to bring as much confluence to the OEM's hardware as it would bring disruption to businesses such as Qualcomm.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Anker 715 Nano II GaN charger on sale for 30% off on Amazon
Anker's foldable and compact charger with GaN technology sports a single USB-C port that can fast charge devices at up to 65 watts. Therefore, the 715 Nano II is a good fit for users who mostly need to charge a single device at once. GaN chargers with multiple USB ports,...
notebookcheck.net
Christie 4K22-HS laser projector unveiled with 22,500 lumens brightness
Christie has announced the 4K22-HS laser projector, which it will showcase at ISE 2023. The new model in the HS Series has a 4K UHD native resolution and up to 22,500 ISO lumens or 19,000 ANSI lumens brightness. Christie claims it is the brightest 1DLP laser projector of its kind on the market, with a 60 Hz frame rate at 4K or 240 Hz at 1080p. The device is compatible with a wide range of lenses from the WUXGA HS Series, including a 0.38:1 ultra short throw model.
notebookcheck.net
Satechi Pro Hub Slim for MacBook arrives with seven ports including USB4
The Satechi Pro Hub Slim has been launched in the US. The gadget has seven ports, including a 100 W pass-through USB4 port with 40 Gbps transfer speeds. You can also use this port to connect to displays with an up to 6K @ 60 Hz resolution. Alternatively, you can use an HDMI port to connect to a screen with a resolution of up to 4K @ 60 Hz, with HDCP1.4/2.3 and HDR support.
