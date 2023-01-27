Radxa ROCK 5A: New single-board computer introduced with Raspberry Pi form factor and Rockchip RK3588S SoC

Read full article on original website
Acer rumored to become AMD AIB partner and launch Predator Radeon 7000 cards later this year
Acer made a somewhat shy debut on the discrete GPU market last year with two Predator-branded Intel Alchemist cards that are barely available on the US market, and the company is now rumored to expand its dGPU offerings with AMD models later this year. According to a recent report posted by Chinese market watcher BoardChannels, Acer is also looking to expand Predator dGPU availability to reach more markets around the world.
Nvidia Titan RTX Ada engineering sample spotted online with 48 GB of GDDR6 VRAM
Nvidia's Titan RTX Ada graphics card smiled for the camera not too long ago. Its quad-slot design and overkill cooler were a sight to behold, but it would be virtually impossible to see one in the wild because it was shelved. Besides, the GeForce RTX 4090 is already a powerhouse, and it makes little sense for Nvidia to launch its successor, even less so when it has multiple potential points of failure with two 12VHPWR slots.
Chatreey readies console-size G2 mini PC with Intel i9-12900H processor and RTX 3050 dGPU
Compact mini PCs that resemble a slightly modified laptop chassis without the display and keyboard are not a new concept. Minisforum was probably first to come up with such a design when it introduced the NUCX15/17 models based on Intel’s own NUC laptop kits, but those featured Gen 11 mobile processors. Meanwhile, Intel upgraded the NUC X15 kits to support Gen 12 Alder Lake-H processors, and the only mini PC producer to currently offer something similar is Chatreey with its new G2 model that is powered by up to an i9-12900H processor and up to an RTX 3050 Ti dGPU.
Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor previewed with 24.5-inch Fast IPS panel and 500 Hz peak refresh rate
Dell has shared more details about Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor, which the company also refers to as the AW2524H. To recap, Dell showcased the gaming monitor last month at CES 2023, during which it announced availability first in China on February 8, with a North American release due on March 21. Unfortunately, Dell still has not revealed how much the AW2524H costs, with even its Chinese pricing a mystery at this stage.
Gigabyte's AORUS 17X gaming laptop with i9-13900HX CPU and RTX 4090 GPU now up for pre-orders on Amazon
First announced a few weeks ago at CES, Gigabyte’s top-of-the-line AORUS 17X gaming laptop is the first model with the new Intel Raptor Lake-HX and Nvidia RTX 4090 mobile processors to hit Amazon for pre-orders. The official product page is now live and reveals some more specs that were not mentioned in the CES press release. Shipping is scheduled for February 8.
Honor Magic5 Lite leak showcases upcoming mid-range smartphone ahead of MWC 2023
WinFuture and @_snoopytech_ have leaked the Magic5 Lite, one of several smartphones that Honor is expected to reveal later this month at MWC 2023. Honor may no longer be a Huawei subsidiary, but the Magic5 Lite bears more than a passing resemblance with the Mate 40 and Mate 50 series. Regardless, the Magic5 Lite contains upgrades over the Magic4 Lite in several areas, including its battery capacity, display and cameras.
Alienware m16 will launch alongside the 18-inch model for US$2,599; AMD options to arrive in Q2
Dell's Alienware m16 is a slightly more compact gaming laptop for gamers who want to avoid lugging around a desktop replacement. It was announced alongside several other models at CES 2023, all powered by current-gen hardware from Intel, Nvidia and AMD. Dell has now announced that the Alienware m16 will be available on February 9, the same day as the 18-inch Alienware m18.
Deal | Asus ROG Fusion II 500 gaming headset with Hi-Res Quad DAC now 28% off on Amazon
Deal Audio Accessory Gaming Desktop Console Smartphone Tablet Laptop. The Asus ROG Fusion II 500 gaming headset was released less than a year ago and has a strong set of features that recommends it to those with high demands for both audio input and output capabilities. In this case, the most impressive feature is the lossless audio Hi-Res ESS 9280 Quad DAC that delivers "an unprecedented 130 dB SNR ― a spec unattainable by single DAC headsets," but things don't stop here. However, this alone makes the US$129.99 discounted price tag (28% down from US$179.99) a good deal.
LG Ultra PC 14: Battery life exceeded expectations in our testing
We put the LG Ultra PC 14 through its paces and found that its battery life is hard to beat – lasting around 17 hours on a single charge is quite a statement to make. Even the lightweight LG gram 14 have to pack it up, as its battery life is five hours shorter.
Optoma L1 projector unveiled as new model with 2,500 lumens peak brightness
Optoma has revealed the L1 projector, an 4K UHD ultra-short-throw model. You can use the gadget to throw images up to 105-in (~267 cm) wide with a 0.25:1 throw ratio. The projector has up to 2,500 lumens brightness with 4LED technology, covering 100% of the Rec. 709 color gamut. The device has a 1:800,000:1 contrast ratio and supports HDR and HLG.
NexDock Wireless: Nex Computer announces refreshed NexDock laptop dock with wireless connectivity
Nex Computer has announced a new iteration of the NexDock, a series of laptop docks that it has been offering for over five years. While all previous models relied on a physical connection with a smartphone, the NexDock Wireless negates this requirement entirely. The NexDock Wireless remains compatible with a wired connection over USB Type-C, although the NexDock 360 may be a better solution if that is your only use case.
Motorola Edge 40 Pro: Launch window and European pricing leak for Moto X40 global model
Motorola may have recently launched a raft of entry-level and mid-range smartphones, but its current premier smartphone remains without a global release. That could soon change, according to Appuals, which has also revealed alleged pricing for the device. For reference, Motorola introduced the Moto G13, Moto G23, Moto G53 5G and Moto G73 5G last week, as well as the Moto E13.
Apple MacBook Pro 14: Teardown video shows changes for M2 Pro model
IFixit has disassembled the new 14-inch MacBook Pro. While the latest MacBook Pro 14 is visually unchanged from its predecessor, iFixit has revealed the extent of internal changes, including using a smaller heatsink. A few days ago, we discussed that Apple is shipping slower 512 GB SSDs with this year's...
Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Ceiling Light with Bluetooth gateway and HomeKit support arrives in Europe
The Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Ceiling Light (350 mm) is now available in Spain and Germany. The smart light allows stepless adjustment of the brightness and color temperature of the bulb. The device has a color temperature range from 2,700 to 6,000 K and up to 3,000 lumens brightness thanks to 48 LED lamp beads.
Alienware m18 with a GeForce RTX 4080 to hit shelves on February 9 for US$2,599
Like many other OEMs, Dell resurrected its 18-inch gaming laptop lineup at CES 2023. The Alienware m18 was announced as a no-compromises machine with top-spec hardware from Intel, Nvidia, and even AMD. Those eager to get their hands on one can do so on February 9. However, only one model...
Double-digit Intel Alder Lake CPU price cut could make the Core i3-12100F a sub-US$90 bargain
Intel has reportedly decided to cut prices for the 12th gen Alder Lake chips according to a report by DigitTimes. If true, this would be the second time in 2023 that Intel has changed the rates of its last-gen CPUs as the company bumped up the Alder Lake “Recommended Customer Price” (RCP) by about 10% without a peep at the beginning of January. Curiously, the price increase saw some 12th gen CPUs cost even more than the 13th gen Raptor Lake processors. The purported price cut will see the RCPs fall considerably.
Satechi Pro Hub Slim for MacBook arrives with seven ports including USB4
The Satechi Pro Hub Slim has been launched in the US. The gadget has seven ports, including a 100 W pass-through USB4 port with 40 Gbps transfer speeds. You can also use this port to connect to displays with an up to 6K @ 60 Hz resolution. Alternatively, you can use an HDMI port to connect to a screen with a resolution of up to 4K @ 60 Hz, with HDCP1.4/2.3 and HDR support.
Galaxy Unpacked | Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 announced with a 3K 16:10 120 Hz AMOLED screen, Raptor Lake-P processors and 5G
GaThe long-awaited successor to the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is finally here. It is aptly named Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 and comes with current-gen processors from Intel. Weighing at just 1.71 kg (3.8 lbs), it is Intel Evo certified and ideal for those who require an on-the-go workhorse. An optional 5G modem (sub 6 GHz only) is also included for those who want constant internet connectivity. It is pre-orderable now and goes on sale alongside the Galaxy Book3 Ultra on February 17.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra debuts worldwide with customised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 200 MP camera
Samsung has presented the Galaxy S23 Ultra, a replacement for the Galaxy S22 Ultra with a few upgrades over its predecessor. For one, Samsung no longer offers Exynos chipsets in any variants, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy shipping globally. The Galaxy S23 Ultra also has a new primary camera, which appears to be the ISOCELL HP2.
New Titan Ada real-world images show up online alongside revised GeForce RTX 4090 Ti specs
Even though the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 can chew through any game launched in the next few years, it isn't enough for Nvidia. An even more powerful Ada Titan graphics card using the same AD102 silicon was in the works but eventually shelved due to its insane power draw. We might, however, still get a GeForce RTX 4090 Ti. Prolific leaker Kopite7kimi has now revised some of its specs.
