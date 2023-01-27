Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Kansas football picks up JUCO safety Hubbard
(Lawrence) -- Kansas football landed a commitment from junior college safety Akili Hubbard on Monday. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Golden West College prospect picked the Jayhawks over other reported offers from Louisiana Tech and UTEP. Hubbard also had interest from UCLA and Oregon State.
kmaland.com
East Atchison's Spinnato to play for NAIA national champion
(Tarkio) -- East Atchison star Jarrett Spinnato will continue his football career at the next level with the reigning NAIA national champion. Spinnato recently announced his commitment to Northwestern in Orange City. “This summer, I ended up finding the school and sent my HUDL link,” Spinnato told KMA Sports on...
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Wrestling (1/30): Johnson County Central wins ECNC championship
(Weeping Water) -- Johnson County Central had 78 points to win the East Central Nebraska Conference Girls Invitational championship on Monday. Palmyra took third with 64 points, Weeping Water was fourth with 57 and Auburn rounded out the top five with 46. Falls City picked up 18 points in seventh.
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/28): Ashland-Greenwood, Moravia win conference tourney titles
(KMAland) -- Moravia won the Bluegrass Tournament, North Andrew took third at North Platte, Ashland-Greenwood won the NCC Tournament and more from KMAland boys basketball on Saturday. BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT. Championship: Moravia 75 Mormon Trail 40. No stats reported. 3rd Place: Ankeny Christian 55 Melcher-Dallas 53. Cade Wierck had 17...
kmaland.com
Abraham Lincoln hires Kilburg as head football coach
(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln has hired Peter Kilburg as its new head football coach. Kilburg spent the last two seasons as an assistant for the Lynx. Kilburg replaces John Wolfe as head coach. KMA Sports hopes to have more on this story in the coming days.
kmaland.com
Nebraska lands California prep DL Lefotu
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football picked up another commitment on Saturday from California prep defensive lineman Sua Lefotu. Lefotu is from Bellflower, California and played for St. John Bosco. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound prospect ranks as a 3-star according to 247Sports. Lefotu is No. 144 as a defensive lineman and No. 119...
kmaland.com
KMAland Bowling (1/30): Shenandoah, D-S split, Red Oak grabs sweep
(KMAland) -- Splits for Shenandoah & Denison-Schleswig and Tri-Center & AL and sweeps for Red Oak, Southeast Warren and LeMars highlighted a big Monday in KMAland bowling. Top score: Brittany Musgrave, Denison-Schleswig (405) Runner-up: Peyton Athen, Shenandoah (326) Other Denison-Schleswig scores: Leigha Brungardt 294, Nevaeh Brandt 277, Claire Miller 275,...
kmaland.com
Proposed SNAP changes draws Clarinda briefing comments
(Clarinda) -- Some KMAland residents are voicing concerns over proposed changes in Iowa's food assistance program. Late last week, members of an Iowa House and Human Services subcommittee approved a bill that would change eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. An amended version of the bill requires federal permission to prohibit using SNAP benefits for pop or candy purchases. Nodaway Mayor Pat Shipley was among those speaking against the proposed changes at Saturday's Legislative Coffee in Clarinda. Shipley works with a Southwest Valley Schools' backpack program in Villisca and delivers food boxes to Villisca residents referred by a local medical clinic. Calling the changes "unusual," Shipley cited statistics showing the number of SNAP recipients in Iowa at a 12-year-low. She added the bill is trouble for residents in Villisca, which she calls a "food desert."
kmaland.com
New lawmakers, hot school issue, highlight legislative briefings
(Shenandoah-Clarinda) -- The new era of legislative coffees began in Page County Saturday morning with one major issue at the forefront. Under redistricting, new legislators appeared at legislative briefings in Shenandoah and Clarinda. And, discussion over the contentious Education Savings Account issue dominated both events. State Representative Tom Moore was among those voting against the bill which passed in both the Iowa House and Senate, and was signed by Governor Kim Reynolds this past week. Speaking at the Shenandoah briefing, Moore says opposing the bill "was not a difficult choice." Among other things, the Griswold Republican cited a lack of fiscal responsibility. He also expressed concerns over private schools losing autonomy through state regulations.
kmaland.com
KMA Fitness Tour: Inside the Montgomery County YMCA
(Red Oak) -- With 2023 almost a month old, more KMAland residents are flocking to local fitness centers in an effort to improve their health. Over the next several weeks, KMA News is taking a tour of local recreational facilities to check out activities in the great indoors. Our survey of the local fitness scene begins with a stop at the Montgomery County Family YMCA...
kmaland.com
Pair of suspects arrested on Mills County warrants
(Glenwood) -- Mills County authorities report a pair of warrant arrests from Friday. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Brendan Ryan Clark of Carter Lake was arrested around 10:15 a.m. on a warrant for perjury including a false affidavit, affirmetion, or statement and a false application for license or I.D. corrections. Authorities say the arrest occurred at the Pottawattamie County Corrections Center.
