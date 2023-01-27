ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas football picks up JUCO safety Hubbard

(Lawrence) -- Kansas football landed a commitment from junior college safety Akili Hubbard on Monday. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Golden West College prospect picked the Jayhawks over other reported offers from Louisiana Tech and UTEP. Hubbard also had interest from UCLA and Oregon State.
LAWRENCE, KS
East Atchison's Spinnato to play for NAIA national champion

(Tarkio) -- East Atchison star Jarrett Spinnato will continue his football career at the next level with the reigning NAIA national champion. Spinnato recently announced his commitment to Northwestern in Orange City. “This summer, I ended up finding the school and sent my HUDL link,” Spinnato told KMA Sports on...
ATCHISON, KS
Abraham Lincoln hires Kilburg as head football coach

(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln has hired Peter Kilburg as its new head football coach. Kilburg spent the last two seasons as an assistant for the Lynx. Kilburg replaces John Wolfe as head coach. KMA Sports hopes to have more on this story in the coming days.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Nebraska lands California prep DL Lefotu

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football picked up another commitment on Saturday from California prep defensive lineman Sua Lefotu. Lefotu is from Bellflower, California and played for St. John Bosco. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound prospect ranks as a 3-star according to 247Sports. Lefotu is No. 144 as a defensive lineman and No. 119...
LINCOLN, NE
KMAland Bowling (1/30): Shenandoah, D-S split, Red Oak grabs sweep

(KMAland) -- Splits for Shenandoah & Denison-Schleswig and Tri-Center & AL and sweeps for Red Oak, Southeast Warren and LeMars highlighted a big Monday in KMAland bowling. Top score: Brittany Musgrave, Denison-Schleswig (405) Runner-up: Peyton Athen, Shenandoah (326) Other Denison-Schleswig scores: Leigha Brungardt 294, Nevaeh Brandt 277, Claire Miller 275,...
SHENANDOAH, IA
Proposed SNAP changes draws Clarinda briefing comments

(Clarinda) -- Some KMAland residents are voicing concerns over proposed changes in Iowa's food assistance program. Late last week, members of an Iowa House and Human Services subcommittee approved a bill that would change eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. An amended version of the bill requires federal permission to prohibit using SNAP benefits for pop or candy purchases. Nodaway Mayor Pat Shipley was among those speaking against the proposed changes at Saturday's Legislative Coffee in Clarinda. Shipley works with a Southwest Valley Schools' backpack program in Villisca and delivers food boxes to Villisca residents referred by a local medical clinic. Calling the changes "unusual," Shipley cited statistics showing the number of SNAP recipients in Iowa at a 12-year-low. She added the bill is trouble for residents in Villisca, which she calls a "food desert."
CLARINDA, IA
New lawmakers, hot school issue, highlight legislative briefings

(Shenandoah-Clarinda) -- The new era of legislative coffees began in Page County Saturday morning with one major issue at the forefront. Under redistricting, new legislators appeared at legislative briefings in Shenandoah and Clarinda. And, discussion over the contentious Education Savings Account issue dominated both events. State Representative Tom Moore was among those voting against the bill which passed in both the Iowa House and Senate, and was signed by Governor Kim Reynolds this past week. Speaking at the Shenandoah briefing, Moore says opposing the bill "was not a difficult choice." Among other things, the Griswold Republican cited a lack of fiscal responsibility. He also expressed concerns over private schools losing autonomy through state regulations.
SHENANDOAH, IA
KMA Fitness Tour: Inside the Montgomery County YMCA

(Red Oak) -- With 2023 almost a month old, more KMAland residents are flocking to local fitness centers in an effort to improve their health. Over the next several weeks, KMA News is taking a tour of local recreational facilities to check out activities in the great indoors. Our survey of the local fitness scene begins with a stop at the Montgomery County Family YMCA...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Pair of suspects arrested on Mills County warrants

(Glenwood) -- Mills County authorities report a pair of warrant arrests from Friday. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Brendan Ryan Clark of Carter Lake was arrested around 10:15 a.m. on a warrant for perjury including a false affidavit, affirmetion, or statement and a false application for license or I.D. corrections. Authorities say the arrest occurred at the Pottawattamie County Corrections Center.
MILLS COUNTY, IA

