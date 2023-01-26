Read full article on original website
OPPO Pad 2 tipped to launch as a higher-end OnePlus Pad
5G Android Leaks / Rumors OnePlus Tablet Touchscreen. Many OnePlus fans may be even now eagerly gearing up to order its long-awaited first-gen Android tablet. However, according to the prolific leaker Digital Chat Station, the company's very own 'co-brand' OPPO intends to make their lives a little more complicated by releasing its own version of the very same Pad.
Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Ceiling Light with Bluetooth gateway and HomeKit support arrives in Europe
The Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Ceiling Light (350 mm) is now available in Spain and Germany. The smart light allows stepless adjustment of the brightness and color temperature of the bulb. The device has a color temperature range from 2,700 to 6,000 K and up to 3,000 lumens brightness thanks to 48 LED lamp beads.
Motorola Edge 40 Pro: Launch window and European pricing leak for Moto X40 global model
Motorola may have recently launched a raft of entry-level and mid-range smartphones, but its current premier smartphone remains without a global release. That could soon change, according to Appuals, which has also revealed alleged pricing for the device. For reference, Motorola introduced the Moto G13, Moto G23, Moto G53 5G and Moto G73 5G last week, as well as the Moto E13.
Satechi Pro Hub Slim for MacBook arrives with seven ports including USB4
The Satechi Pro Hub Slim has been launched in the US. The gadget has seven ports, including a 100 W pass-through USB4 port with 40 Gbps transfer speeds. You can also use this port to connect to displays with an up to 6K @ 60 Hz resolution. Alternatively, you can use an HDMI port to connect to a screen with a resolution of up to 4K @ 60 Hz, with HDCP1.4/2.3 and HDR support.
Tronsmart Halo 100 and 110 Bluetooth speakers launch with lighting effects and 18-hour battery
The Tronsmart Halo Series Party Speaker has been released. The gadgets combine a sound system with lighting effects. The lineup includes the Halo 100 speaker, a 60 W sound system with a woofer, two mid-tweeters, a treble tweeter and a 5.6-in passive radiator. The Halo 110 is an almost identical device, which comes with a microphone for karaoke but appears to lack the 1.22-in treble tweeter.
Nothing Phone (2) to debut in the US and other markets as a "more premium" successor to the Phone (1) later this year
While Nothing chose not to release its debut smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1) in the US, the company has evidently set its sights on that market, with a recent beta membership program making the Phone (1) available in the US. According to a new report, though, it appears the Phone (2) will get a direct US release.
Huawei "Mate X3" leaks as a foldable smartphone with a massive rear camera hump
Accessory Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Foldable Phablet Smartphone. Huawei's Mate X2 is a foldable device with specs that strive to match its sky-high launch price as much as possible. However, according to the latest leak, it is destined to end up looking quite restrained compared to its supposedly upcoming successor, starting at the camera hump.
Industry analyst reaffirms 2024 launch window for a foldable iPad
Rumours about Apple entering the foldable market have been around for quite some time. While Apple is yet to hint, let alone confirm it is working on a foldable iPhone/iPad, analysts have estimated such a product won't see the light of day in the immediate future. Ming-Chi Kuo is confident Apple's first-ever foldable iPad will debut sometime in 2024.
OnePlus 11R and Ace 2 officially previewed ahead of nearly simultaneous launch
The Ace 2 and 11R have now finally revealed themselves to be the Chinese- and Indian- market versions of the same OnePlus smartphone respectively in their latest official teasers. The devices are now even slated to launch in the same new pale green color, with an additional black option in...
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra with a GeForce RTX 4050 and Core i7-13700H could cost an eye-watering €3,499 in France
The Galaxy S23 series' prices across multiple regions have been leaked extensively. Some markets have been unaffected by price cuts and others have eye-watering price tags due to local taxes. While the Galaxy Book3 series has also been talked about extensively, their prices were shrouded by mystery. Twitter leaker Bilibilikun has now revealed how much Samsung's upcoming laptops will cost in France.
Leaked Xiaomi POCO X5 and POCO X5 Pro official renders confirm designs and several details ahead of February 6 release
A leaker has got their hands on official pictures of the POCO X5 and POXO X5 Pro, two upcoming mid-range smartphones. Xiaomi has equipped the pair with three rear-facing cameras, flat displays and some eye-catching colour options, among other features. Android Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. Marketing images of the POCO...
OnePlus Ace 2 pops up with a familiar design and high-end SoC in new leaks
Ice Universe's latest leak pertaining to the OnePlus "Ace 2" invites the viewer to "spot the difference" between its appearance and that of the new flagship 11. Should this image prove accurate, the 2 Android smartphones do indeed have a very similar camera hump, although the alleged new Ace-series device's main circular housing for the triple lenses and flash are depicted with a much less subtle take on the higher-end model's twinkly new "black hole-inspired" finish.
Cheapest Samsung Galaxy S23 model to arrive with downgraded storage technology
While the Galaxy S23 series is expected to debut with both LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, it appears the cheapest option in the lineup will be nerfed in the storage department, perhaps signifying Samsung's plans to focus on 256 GB and upwards storage in the future. Android Galaxy S...
Honor Magic5 series and Magic Vs MWC 2023 global launch confirmed
Honor has just officially confirmed rumors that its latest flagship Android smartphones will make their global debut at MWC 2023. Furthermore, the Magic5-series devices will land alongside the global version of the OEM's latest foldable smartphone, the premium Magic Vs. The company touts both kind of device as pivotal breakthroughs in mobile device technology.
Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14: Leaker selects seven contestable areas where Samsung's phone offers more for US$799 than Apple's device
Galaxy S iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone iOS Android. Samsung and Apple attract very vociferous and loyal fans to their brand, so whenever either company releases a new premium flagship phone series there is always a heated discussion about if and how it is superior to the competitor’s latest offering. In this instance, leaker @TheGalox_ has fairly pitched the soon-to-be released Samsung Galaxy S23 against the Apple iPhone 14. The latter costs from US$799, which is the widely rumored price tag for the standard Galaxy S23 model, so in price terms the two phones are evenly matched. While the source doesn’t explicitly state that the Galaxy S23 is superior in these seven areas, it is the obvious implication made:
Christie 4K22-HS laser projector unveiled with 22,500 lumens brightness
Christie has announced the 4K22-HS laser projector, which it will showcase at ISE 2023. The new model in the HS Series has a 4K UHD native resolution and up to 22,500 ISO lumens or 19,000 ANSI lumens brightness. Christie claims it is the brightest 1DLP laser projector of its kind on the market, with a 60 Hz frame rate at 4K or 240 Hz at 1080p. The device is compatible with a wide range of lenses from the WUXGA HS Series, including a 0.38:1 ultra short throw model.
Samsung Galaxy S23 series to be dearer in India with a price hike of up to ₹7,000
With most of the specs out of the way, the only piece of the Galaxy S23 series puzzle has been its price. That, too, has been revealed for multiple regions. Unsurprisingly, the trio's price has shot up in many markets due to the ongoing economic conditions. Now, MySmartPrice has revealed how much Samsung's upcoming flagships will cost in the world's second-largest smartphone market- India.
Samsung Galaxy S23 images and details leak online thanks to AT&T
This morning, an AT&T store in the US made a mistake that allowed the entire world to see the unreleased Samsung Galaxy S23 handset. The store unleashed a product promo page online, that also revealed most of the technical specs and features of the handset that remains scheduled for launch in two days. Obviously, today's unwanted event doesn't change the date of the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which will take place on February 1 as previously announced.
New Titan Ada real-world images show up online alongside revised GeForce RTX 4090 Ti specs
Even though the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 can chew through any game launched in the next few years, it isn't enough for Nvidia. An even more powerful Ada Titan graphics card using the same AD102 silicon was in the works but eventually shelved due to its insane power draw. We might, however, still get a GeForce RTX 4090 Ti. Prolific leaker Kopite7kimi has now revised some of its specs.
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G passes FCC testing on route to launch
The Galaxy A54 5G might join the new A14 in adopting the S22 Ultra-esque look of its generation soon. Then again, the former is said to debut as the more premium Android device of the 2, something potentially borne out in what might be its FCC registration. The new and...
