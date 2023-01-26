Garmin rolls outs bug fixes and changes with Beta updates for Fenix 6, Enduro, Tactix Delta, Quatix 6 and Marq smartwatches

Read full article on original website
OPPO Pad 2 tipped to launch as a higher-end OnePlus Pad
5G Android Leaks / Rumors OnePlus Tablet Touchscreen. Many OnePlus fans may be even now eagerly gearing up to order its long-awaited first-gen Android tablet. However, according to the prolific leaker Digital Chat Station, the company's very own 'co-brand' OPPO intends to make their lives a little more complicated by releasing its own version of the very same Pad.
Satechi Pro Hub Slim for MacBook arrives with seven ports including USB4
The Satechi Pro Hub Slim has been launched in the US. The gadget has seven ports, including a 100 W pass-through USB4 port with 40 Gbps transfer speeds. You can also use this port to connect to displays with an up to 6K @ 60 Hz resolution. Alternatively, you can use an HDMI port to connect to a screen with a resolution of up to 4K @ 60 Hz, with HDCP1.4/2.3 and HDR support.
Deal | Save up to US$90 on GEEKOM Mini IT11 with Tiger Lake CPUs and Intel Xe Graphics
Mini PCs have carved out a growing niche over the past year, any companies like GEEKOM have several high-quality tiny desktops on offer. Today, you can snag a GEEKOM Mini IT11 with an 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake processor for up to US$90 off. We reviewed the Mini IT11 a few...
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra with a GeForce RTX 4050 and Core i7-13700H could cost an eye-watering €3,499 in France
The Galaxy S23 series' prices across multiple regions have been leaked extensively. Some markets have been unaffected by price cuts and others have eye-watering price tags due to local taxes. While the Galaxy Book3 series has also been talked about extensively, their prices were shrouded by mystery. Twitter leaker Bilibilikun has now revealed how much Samsung's upcoming laptops will cost in France.
Rumor | Apple Wi-Fi chip project shelved in favor of next-gen iPhone and Mac processor development
Apple Business iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Wi-Fi 7. According to industry sources, Apple has been on a mission to make as much of the silicon found in its devices - particularly its iPhones - as in-house as possible. This apparent new practice (possibly based on how well the M series for Mac has worked out thus far) may be intended to bring as much confluence to the OEM's hardware as it would bring disruption to businesses such as Qualcomm.
OnePlus Ace 2 will launch alongside new noise-cancelling Ace Buds
OnePlus has finally confirmed that the the Chinese version of the India-exclusive 11R will launch as the headline act of the next Ace-series product event. However, as it has just been revealed, it will not do so alone. The online retail giant JD.com has dropped spoilers for the same line's...
Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Ceiling Light with Bluetooth gateway and HomeKit support arrives in Europe
The Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Ceiling Light (350 mm) is now available in Spain and Germany. The smart light allows stepless adjustment of the brightness and color temperature of the bulb. The device has a color temperature range from 2,700 to 6,000 K and up to 3,000 lumens brightness thanks to 48 LED lamp beads.
Redmi Smart Band 2 pricing and marketing material leak ahead of European launch
Xiaomi launched the Redmi Band 2 last month in China alongside the Redmi Watch 3. The lightweight, budget wearable was tipped to make the trip over to Europe shortly after, and it appears a launch is now imminent, with marketing materials and pricing now leaking online. As revealed by Sudhanshu...
OnePlus 11R and Ace 2 officially previewed ahead of nearly simultaneous launch
The Ace 2 and 11R have now finally revealed themselves to be the Chinese- and Indian- market versions of the same OnePlus smartphone respectively in their latest official teasers. The devices are now even slated to launch in the same new pale green color, with an additional black option in...
Motorola Edge 40 Pro: Launch window and European pricing leak for Moto X40 global model
Motorola may have recently launched a raft of entry-level and mid-range smartphones, but its current premier smartphone remains without a global release. That could soon change, according to Appuals, which has also revealed alleged pricing for the device. For reference, Motorola introduced the Moto G13, Moto G23, Moto G53 5G and Moto G73 5G last week, as well as the Moto E13.
Xiaomi Instant Photo Printer 1S for smartphone launches in Europe
The Xiaomi Instant Photo Printer 1S has launched in Europe, specifically in Spain and Germany. You can use the gadget to print in two formats, on 6-in (~100 x 148 mm) photo paper or 3-in (86 x 102 mm) photo paper with an adhesive back. The Xiaomi paper has a protective film to make it waterproof and fingerprint resistant, also preventing the colors from yellowing or degrading quickly. The 1S photo printer supports wireless connection to multiple devices, allowing you to print JPEG or PNG file types via the Xiaomi Home app.
Fiido confirms upcoming launch of Titan, M31 and C22 e-bikes
Fiido may be best known for its "innovative" folding e-bikes that have often scored crowd-funding hits throughout the brand's 5-year history. Now, however, the OEM has unveiled its intention to move beyond that with new products of different form-factors. To this end, Fiido will follow its Beast e-scooter up with...
Sharp NEC PA1405UL and NEC PA1705UL projectors unveiled with up to 17,000 lumens brightness
Sharp NEC has announced the NEC PA1405UL and NEC PA1705UL projectors, which it will demonstrate at ISE 2023. The devices have up to 17,000 lumens brightness from a laser light source with LCD technology, enabling them to be used in brighter environments. The gadgets have been designed to be used on larger scales in educational settings, meeting rooms, auditoriums and leisure venues such as museums.
OnePlus Ace 2 pops up with a familiar design and high-end SoC in new leaks
Ice Universe's latest leak pertaining to the OnePlus "Ace 2" invites the viewer to "spot the difference" between its appearance and that of the new flagship 11. Should this image prove accurate, the 2 Android smartphones do indeed have a very similar camera hump, although the alleged new Ace-series device's main circular housing for the triple lenses and flash are depicted with a much less subtle take on the higher-end model's twinkly new "black hole-inspired" finish.
Leaked Xiaomi POCO X5 and POCO X5 Pro official renders confirm designs and several details ahead of February 6 release
A leaker has got their hands on official pictures of the POCO X5 and POXO X5 Pro, two upcoming mid-range smartphones. Xiaomi has equipped the pair with three rear-facing cameras, flat displays and some eye-catching colour options, among other features. Android Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. Marketing images of the POCO...
New Titan Ada real-world images show up online alongside revised GeForce RTX 4090 Ti specs
Even though the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 can chew through any game launched in the next few years, it isn't enough for Nvidia. An even more powerful Ada Titan graphics card using the same AD102 silicon was in the works but eventually shelved due to its insane power draw. We might, however, still get a GeForce RTX 4090 Ti. Prolific leaker Kopite7kimi has now revised some of its specs.
Industry analyst reaffirms 2024 launch window for a foldable iPad
Rumours about Apple entering the foldable market have been around for quite some time. While Apple is yet to hint, let alone confirm it is working on a foldable iPhone/iPad, analysts have estimated such a product won't see the light of day in the immediate future. Ming-Chi Kuo is confident Apple's first-ever foldable iPad will debut sometime in 2024.
Huawei "Mate X3" leaks as a foldable smartphone with a massive rear camera hump
Accessory Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Foldable Phablet Smartphone. Huawei's Mate X2 is a foldable device with specs that strive to match its sky-high launch price as much as possible. However, according to the latest leak, it is destined to end up looking quite restrained compared to its supposedly upcoming successor, starting at the camera hump.
Cheapest Samsung Galaxy S23 model to arrive with downgraded storage technology
While the Galaxy S23 series is expected to debut with both LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, it appears the cheapest option in the lineup will be nerfed in the storage department, perhaps signifying Samsung's plans to focus on 256 GB and upwards storage in the future. Android Galaxy S...
Samsung Galaxy S23 images and details leak online thanks to AT&T
This morning, an AT&T store in the US made a mistake that allowed the entire world to see the unreleased Samsung Galaxy S23 handset. The store unleashed a product promo page online, that also revealed most of the technical specs and features of the handset that remains scheduled for launch in two days. Obviously, today's unwanted event doesn't change the date of the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which will take place on February 1 as previously announced.
