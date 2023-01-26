Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic receive Galaxy Watch5 series features

One of the best N64 games -- and one of the best games of all time across all platforms -- is now available for free, but not for everyone. While the N64 didn't sell as well as its competition or even well compared to some other Nintendo consoles, it, like every Nintendo console, except maybe the Wii U, boasts a very impressive library littered with incredible exclusive games. One of the greatest examples of this is GoldenEye 007, which was re-released today via Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X this week. And if you have Nintendo Switch Online or Xbox Game Pass, you can play the re-release for no extra charge. How long it will be available via the pair of subscription services, hasn't been clarified.

3 DAYS AGO