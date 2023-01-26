Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic receive Galaxy Watch5 series features

Read full article on original website
The price isn't right for the Samsung Galaxy S23
It looks awfully like EU and UK buyers will pay more for Samsung's best new phones
ZDNet
TCL's 65-inch 6 Series 4K QLED TV just went on clearance: Hurry to save $300
Looking for a TV ahead of everyone's favorite sporting event, Super Bowl Sunday?. Whether you're cheering for a new team this year or just want to watch those super bowl commercials, there's a great discounted model that you can pick up right now. I'm talking about the TCL 65-inch Class 6-Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD smart Google TV. For those that want a budget-friendly panel, this model is discounted by $300, and you can score major savings for only $700.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Dazzling Samsung S95B QD-OLED TV gets a significant price cut at Best Buy
Samsung's vehement refusal to make OLED TVs in favour of QLED panels ended last year when it launched the S95B, a high-end smart TV that leveraged the company's QD-OLED technology. The panels have been well-received by gamers and enthusiasts alike for their impeccable contrast ratio and deep blacks. Those looking to snag the Samsung S95B can now grab one at a hefty discount.
CNET
Best Phones Coming in 2023: Galaxy S23, iPhone 15 and More
If we can believe all the rumors and leaks, Apple, Samsung, Google and OnePlus will give us a lot to look forward to this year. Samsung and OnePlus will be among the first to release new phones. Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S23 on Feb. 1, while the OnePlus 11 5G will launch globally on Feb. 7.
Digital Trends
My iPhone 14 Pro camera is ruined, and it’s all Apple’s fault
Every year, Apple touts the iPhone as having an incredible camera system — and, yes, the hardware is certainly impressive. The iPhone 14 Pro has the latest advancements that Apple offers in terms of camera upgrades, including a huge jump to a 48MP main camera with pixel-binning technology (four su-pixels to make up one larger pixel), a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, faster night mode, and more. Again, on the hardware front, the iPhone 14 Pro camera looks impressive. And it is!
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Smart Band 2 pricing and marketing material leak ahead of European launch
Xiaomi launched the Redmi Band 2 last month in China alongside the Redmi Watch 3. The lightweight, budget wearable was tipped to make the trip over to Europe shortly after, and it appears a launch is now imminent, with marketing materials and pricing now leaking online. As revealed by Sudhanshu...
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 40 Pro: Launch window and European pricing leak for Moto X40 global model
Motorola may have recently launched a raft of entry-level and mid-range smartphones, but its current premier smartphone remains without a global release. That could soon change, according to Appuals, which has also revealed alleged pricing for the device. For reference, Motorola introduced the Moto G13, Moto G23, Moto G53 5G and Moto G73 5G last week, as well as the Moto E13.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Pad 2 tipped to launch as a higher-end OnePlus Pad
5G Android Leaks / Rumors OnePlus Tablet Touchscreen. Many OnePlus fans may be even now eagerly gearing up to order its long-awaited first-gen Android tablet. However, according to the prolific leaker Digital Chat Station, the company's very own 'co-brand' OPPO intends to make their lives a little more complicated by releasing its own version of the very same Pad.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Ceiling Light with Bluetooth gateway and HomeKit support arrives in Europe
The Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Ceiling Light (350 mm) is now available in Spain and Germany. The smart light allows stepless adjustment of the brightness and color temperature of the bulb. The device has a color temperature range from 2,700 to 6,000 K and up to 3,000 lumens brightness thanks to 48 LED lamp beads.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,312,307,240,798 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Eye-Popping Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto trader is suddenly moving more than 3 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) ahead of the blockchain project’s planned major upgrade. According to new data from the whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, a crypto whale abruptly shifted a staggering 3,312,307,240,798 SHIB, valued at $38,257,148 at time of writing, from one unknown wallet to another.
notebookcheck.net
Satechi Pro Hub Slim for MacBook arrives with seven ports including USB4
The Satechi Pro Hub Slim has been launched in the US. The gadget has seven ports, including a 100 W pass-through USB4 port with 40 Gbps transfer speeds. You can also use this port to connect to displays with an up to 6K @ 60 Hz resolution. Alternatively, you can use an HDMI port to connect to a screen with a resolution of up to 4K @ 60 Hz, with HDCP1.4/2.3 and HDR support.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Ace 2 will launch alongside new noise-cancelling Ace Buds
OnePlus has finally confirmed that the the Chinese version of the India-exclusive 11R will launch as the headline act of the next Ace-series product event. However, as it has just been revealed, it will not do so alone. The online retail giant JD.com has dropped spoilers for the same line's...
Digital Trends
PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge review: a true pro PS5 controller, for a price
“The DualSense Edge offers excellent customization options for PS5 fans, but its high price point makes it a luxury purchase.”. There’s a dirty secret about PS5 controllers: No matter how great a third-party one is, a Sony-developed one is always going to be best-in-class. That’s not because the company produces better hardware than PowerA, Victrix, or Scuf; it’s simply because Sony holds the patents for the DualSense’s signature features. No matter how innovative another controller is, you’ll only get haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on an official Sony gamepad.
notebookcheck.net
New Titan Ada real-world images show up online alongside revised GeForce RTX 4090 Ti specs
Even though the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 can chew through any game launched in the next few years, it isn't enough for Nvidia. An even more powerful Ada Titan graphics card using the same AD102 silicon was in the works but eventually shelved due to its insane power draw. We might, however, still get a GeForce RTX 4090 Ti. Prolific leaker Kopite7kimi has now revised some of its specs.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 11R and Ace 2 officially previewed ahead of nearly simultaneous launch
The Ace 2 and 11R have now finally revealed themselves to be the Chinese- and Indian- market versions of the same OnePlus smartphone respectively in their latest official teasers. The devices are now even slated to launch in the same new pale green color, with an additional black option in...
notebookcheck.net
Christie 4K22-HS laser projector unveiled with 22,500 lumens brightness
Christie has announced the 4K22-HS laser projector, which it will showcase at ISE 2023. The new model in the HS Series has a 4K UHD native resolution and up to 22,500 ISO lumens or 19,000 ANSI lumens brightness. Christie claims it is the brightest 1DLP laser projector of its kind on the market, with a 60 Hz frame rate at 4K or 240 Hz at 1080p. The device is compatible with a wide range of lenses from the WUXGA HS Series, including a 0.38:1 ultra short throw model.
ComicBook
N64 Classic Now Available to Play for Free for Some
One of the best N64 games -- and one of the best games of all time across all platforms -- is now available for free, but not for everyone. While the N64 didn't sell as well as its competition or even well compared to some other Nintendo consoles, it, like every Nintendo console, except maybe the Wii U, boasts a very impressive library littered with incredible exclusive games. One of the greatest examples of this is GoldenEye 007, which was re-released today via Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X this week. And if you have Nintendo Switch Online or Xbox Game Pass, you can play the re-release for no extra charge. How long it will be available via the pair of subscription services, hasn't been clarified.
ComicBook
Nintendo Sale Makes Over 50 Switch Games All Just $0.49 Each
A new Nintendo eShop sale has made over 50 Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED games all just $0.49 a piece. As you may know, there's not much you can buy for just $0.49. $0.49 doesn't even get you a candy bar anymore, let alone a video game, but it does get you the latter if it's made by QubicGames. According to QubicGames, the 50-plus games even includes the publisher's newest games. There are some steps to trigger the offer though.
notebookcheck.net
Industry analyst reaffirms 2024 launch window for a foldable iPad
Rumours about Apple entering the foldable market have been around for quite some time. While Apple is yet to hint, let alone confirm it is working on a foldable iPhone/iPad, analysts have estimated such a product won't see the light of day in the immediate future. Ming-Chi Kuo is confident Apple's first-ever foldable iPad will debut sometime in 2024.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Apple Reality Pro at risk of becoming a "high-profile flop"
Accessory Apple Leaks / Rumors Software Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) The Reality Pro is projected to launch as a headset with signature Apple gloss and top-end specs, "ranging from dual 4K displays to a flexible OLED screen on the front that shows a user’s eyes", according to Mark Gurman - in fact, it may turn out as "a real marvel" among mixed-reality (MR) hardware, according to the famed Bloomberg contributor.
